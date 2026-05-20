IBHS's FORTIFIED Program Surpasses 100,000 Designations

Research-backed resilient construction gains nationwide momentum

RICHBURG, S.C., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) today announced its FORTIFIED® program has surpassed 100,000 designations nationwide, marking a major milestone in reducing storm losses and strengthening community resilience. The achievement underscores growing adoption of IBHS's science‑based construction and re-roofing standard as states, insurers, manufacturers, and communities align around proven strategies to break the cycle of disaster losses.

"Reaching 100,000 FORTIFIED designations is a powerful signal of a growing national commitment to make homes stronger before severe weather strikes," said Roy Wright, president and CEO of IBHS. "This milestone represents families who are better protected, homes better positioned to stand up to Mother Nature, and communities with a stronger chance to recover faster. Resilience at scale begins when science moves from the lab into homes, communities, and policy decisions that help people weather the next storm."

Based on decades of IBHS research, FORTIFIED is a voluntary, beyond-code construction and re-roofing method that strengthens the parts of homes and buildings most vulnerable to high winds and wind‑driven rain. With more Americans living in areas exposed to severe weather, the pace of adoption is accelerating. More than half of all FORTIFIED designations have been earned in just the last three years, driven by growing awareness, public‑private investment, and measurable performance during disasters.

"As a former builder, I know a solution must work in the real world," said Fred Malik, Managing Director of IBHS's FORTIFIED program. "For more than a decade, FORTIFIED has been meeting homeowners and contractors where they are and giving them a practical way to change outcomes when severe weather strikes. Hitting 100,000 designations shows that as more communities put our research into action, we're not just multiplying designations—we are multiplying impact for real people."

Research confirms real‑world performance

Independent research continues to validate the proven performance of FORTIFIED construction during severe weather events. Following Hurricane Sally (2020), researchers from the University of Alabama found homes built or retrofitted to the FORTIFIED standard experienced significantly less damage than nearby conventionally constructed homes, reinforcing earlier IBHS findings that strengthening roof systems and building envelopes can dramatically reduce losses during severe storms.

"Hurricane Sally confirmed what lab research predicted: FORTIFIED homes perform better than typically constructed homes in real storms," said Alabama Insurance Commissioner Mark Fowler. "The results validated the department's investment in growing FORTIFIED adoption as a practical way to reduce damage, lower claims, and strengthen Alabama's insurance market."

Grants and incentives drive adoption in high‑risk markets

Targeted grant and incentive programs have played a critical role in expanding access to FORTIFIED, particularly in regions most exposed to hurricane and severe wind risk. Capital follows performance, with public and private investment increasingly directed toward construction standards with a proven track record.

Alabama continues to lead the nation in designations, with widespread adoption launched by the innovative combination of its Strengthen Alabama Homes (SAH) grant program, financial incentives and improved building codes.

North Carolina has built momentum along its coast through grant programs administered by the North Carolina Insurance Underwriting Association (NCIUA), supporting thousands of FORTIFIED Roof upgrades in 18 coastal counties.

Louisiana has rapidly expanded adoption through the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program, providing grants to homeowners rebuilding or strengthening roofs and homes in one of the nation's most disaster‑prone states.

Similar programs are underway or in development in Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and additional states are considering legislation establishing mitigation grant programs.

"Initiatives like the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program are a catalyst for adoption of the research-based FORTIFIED Standard, raising consumer awareness while creating the initial market demand that attracts trained roofers and evaluators," said Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple. "The rapid growth of FORTIFIED roofs in Louisiana clearly shows that homeowners are looking for ways to build stronger homes, mitigate against future storm losses, and reduce their insurance costs."

Industry partnerships and insurance investment accelerate national impact

The rapid growth of FORTIFIED reflects strong alignment across the insurance and construction industries to scale proven resilience. Insurers have played a central role in accelerating national adoption of FORTIFIED, supporting research, incentives, education, and program delivery, helping turn science-based standards into stronger homes that deliver measurable loss reduction.

"FORTIFIED reduces storm damage and improves recovery outcomes for homeowners and communities," said Gina Hardy, CEO of the North Carolina Insurance Underwriting Association / North Carolina Joint Underwriting Association. "By aligning insurance incentives, endorsements, and grant programs with proven construction standards, we are helping make stronger roofs and homes more accessible while reducing losses and strengthening long-term community resilience."

IBHS has accelerated that progress by building a network of partners from manufacturers and contractors to national builders and insurers, helping scale FORTIFIED from a research-backed standard into a mainstream solution for stronger homes. Strategic collaborations across the industry, like a first-of-its kind alliance with GAF to grow the number of FORTIFIED certified roofing contractors, are helping expand awareness, training, and access as demand for resilient construction continues to grow, further strengthening the workforce and capacity needed to deliver FORTIFIED nationwide.

Looking ahead,

Originally focused on single‑family homes, the FORTIFIED program has expanded to include commercial buildings and multifamily communities, helping more people in rural, suburban, and urban areas benefit from resilient construction practices. As more states integrate FORTIFIED into grant programs, insurance incentives, and disaster recovery requirements, IBHS expects adoption to continue accelerating.

"100,000 is a milestone—but it's not the finish line," Wright adds. "Every additional FORTIFIED designation represents another step toward safer homes, stronger communities, and a more resilient future."

Learn more about the updated 2025 FORTIFIED Home Standard at https://fortifiedhome.org/2025-technical-documents/.

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more at IBHS.org.

About FORTIFIED

FORTIFIED is a voluntary, beyond-code construction and re-roofing method to strengthen homes and businesses against severe weather, including high winds, hurricanes, and tornadoes. Visit fortifiedhome.org to learn more about the program, including the designation process.

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety