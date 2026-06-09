IBHS rounds out Wildfire Prepared program with Neighborhood and Multifamily standards, updates Home requirements

Updated program introduces Essential and Enhanced designation levels that help reduce wildfire risk across homes, multifamily properties and entire communities

RICHBURG, S.C., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) today announces updates to its Wildfire Prepared program, introducing formal standards for multifamily properties and neighborhoods alongside updated requirements for single-family homes.

The updates round out the program's science-based approach to wildfire mitigation, extending it beyond individual homes to address wildfire risk at the building and neighborhood levels — helping reduce the potential for home ignition and structure-to-structure fire spread.

"The decisions you make to protect your home can directly affect the homes around you during a wildfire," said IBHS Senior Director for Wildfire Steve Hawks. "These updates will help more families and communities take a coordinated approach to stop fire spread from block to block."

The update includes the formal addition of Wildfire Prepared Neighborhood — first piloted with national homebuilder KB Home at sites in both Southern and Northern California — designed to reduce home-to-home wildfire spread. It also introduces Wildfire Prepared Multifamily, with mitigation standards for owners of duplexes, townhomes, apartments and condominiums.

IBHS also updated the Wildfire Prepared Home standard based on research and homeowner feedback, helping address common questions and making the mitigation process easier for property owners to navigate. The changes include:

Updated tree and shrub guidance with spacing, trimming and placement requirements that are easier to achieve without reducing wildfire protection.

Updated requirements for decks and attached structures to provide clearer guidance for a wide range of properties and help property owners more easily implement mitigation measures.

"IBHS is continuously studying wildfire in the field and at our Research Center, and those insights directly shape how the standard evolves," Hawks added. "That's how we ensure homeowners, builders and multifamily community property owners can take actions that are both effective and achievable, improving survivability while supporting long-term insurability."

Established in 2022, the Wildfire Prepared designation program requirements were developed based on the latest IBHS research examining how homes ignite during wildfire events and what mitigation measures most effectively prevent initial ignition and interrupt structure-to-structure fire spread. The program is available in 14 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The Wildfire Prepared Home program offers two designation levels: Essential (formerly Wildfire Prepared Home Base), which is focused on reducing risk from wind-driven embers, and Enhanced (formerly Wildfire Prepared Home Plus), which provides enhanced protection from radiant heat and direct flame contact. Wildfire Prepared Multifamily also offers Essential and Enhanced designation levels aligned with those same mitigation principles.

Originally developed and piloted as a framework for KB Home's Dixon Trail and Stone Canyon neighborhoods, Wildfire Prepared Neighborhood is now formally implemented as part of the Wildfire Prepared program, supporting builders and communities working together to reduce wildfire risk at scale.

Property owners, builders and communities can learn more about the Wildfire Prepared program and how to get started at wildfireprepared.org.

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at ibhs.org.

About Wildfire Prepared

The Wildfire Prepared program is the first-ever wildfire mitigation designation program. Based on the latest wildfire research conducted by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), it provides homeowners, builders and developers, and multifamily property owners in 14 states a path to take science-based actions shown to meaningfully reduce wildfire risk. The program includes designations for individual homes, multifamily properties and neighborhoods, helping strengthen resilience at every level. Learn more at wildfireprepared.org.

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety