IBHS honors resilient construction trailblazers

Ninth annual FORTIFIED Awards celebrate service providers, non-profits strengthening homes and businesses against severe weather

FAIRHOPE, Ala., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As hurricane season begins, the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) has recognized 44 FORTIFIED service providers and non-profits helping to prepare their communities for severe weather with its annual FORTIFIED Awards. The awards recognize those who have contributed to the record-setting number of FORTIFIED Home designations, helping thousands of homeowners strengthen their homes against storms.

A voluntary beyond-code construction and re-roofing standard based on decades of research, FORTIFIED strengthens areas of a home vulnerable to high winds and heavy rain. Lab studies and real-world events show FORTIFIED significantly reduces damage from winds up to 130 mph. More than 65,000 homeowners have chosen to seek a FORTIFIED designation, with Alabama, North Carolina and Louisiana leading the way. The FORTIFIED program requires third-party verification that the standard has been met and can lead to insurance incentives and tax credits for homeowners.

"FORTIFIED service providers – especially our Volume and Pioneer Award recipients – are the guides to make a homeowner's FORTIFIED journey easy and obtainable," said IBHS President and CEO Roy Wright. "Service providers and non-profits pave the path to more storm-resistant housing."

Certified FORTIFIED home builders, roofing contractors and evaluators who have generated at least 100 designations are eligible for a FORTIFIED Volume Award. This year's FORTIFIED Volume Award recipients include:

Diamond Volume Award (2,500+ Designations)

Bethel Engineering Inc.

Knockout Home Inspections

Crown Volume Award (1,000 to 2,499 Designations)

D.R. Horton , Inc.

, Inc. Fortified Inspections

Crystal Volume Award (500 to 999 Designations)

Disaster Smart Consulting, Inc.

Pilot

Roof Doctors

Spotlight Volume Award for evaluators (100 to 499 Designations)

Arcane Inspection Services

Coastal Design Group, LLC

Coastal Trim & Accessories

Fortified Professional Services

Gulf Coast Home Inspections Inc.

H&H Adjusters Inc

JDL Homebuilders Inc.

NC Fortified

Projust Services

Property Loss Consultants LTD

Superior Home Inspections, LLC

The Inspection Specialist

21st Century Home Inspections

Spotlight Volume Award for roofing contractors (100 to 499 Designations)

All Weather Roofing

Ben Murphy Company

B&M Roofing and Construction

Coastal Roofing & Siding, Inc.

D.R. Horton , Inc. - Mobile County

, Inc. - DSLD – Alabama

Fortified Exteriors

Foster Contracting

Gallop Roofing & Remodeling

Habitat for Humanity of Autauga and Chilton Counties

Counties Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham

Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa

Lennar Homes

Mueller Bros

Painting Perfection by Garcia

Southern Premier Roofing

Taylor Made Services

Truland Homes

IBHS also honored organizations working to introduce resilient construction into new markets. This year, FORTIFIED Pioneer Awards were presented to Guardian Inspections, Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County (KY) and Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region (KY) who are working together to show resilient construction is necessary and affordable in Southwest Kentucky. TUV SUD Global Risk Consultants also received a FORTIFIED Pioneer Award for its work as a third-party evaluator for the FORTIFIED Multifamily program, helping more than 1,000 families across the country to have the opportunity to live in apartments or condos constructed to the FORTIFIED standard.

IBHS also presented FORTIFIED Social Media Awards for the first time, recognizing FORTIFIED service providers who connect homeowners to the science behind FORTIFIED in unique ways. Inaugural FORTIFIED Social Media Award recipients include:

Hopson Inspections

Knockout Inspections

Ready Roofing Company

HDMK Inspection Services – NOLA

Monarch Roofing

Perdomo Roofing and Sheet Metal LLC

Hallman Roofing and Siding

Ben Murphy Roofing

Patriot Roofing Company LLC

"In a year forecasters predict could be active, it's important to remember there are steps we can take to protect our homes from hurricanes," said FORTIFIED Director Fred Malik. "Thankfully, FORTIFIED Award recipients are providing resilient construction solutions for home and business owners to strengthen their properties from Mother Nature's fury."

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at ibhs.org.

About FORTIFIED

FORTIFIED is a voluntary construction and re-roofing program designed to strengthen homes against severe weather, including high winds, hurricanes and tornadoes. Visit fortifiedhome.org to learn more about the program, including the designation process.

