IBHS launches Disaster Discussions podcast with expert insight on weather-related disasters

New podcast brings science-backed solutions to natural catastrophe risks

RICHBURG, S.C., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Discussions, a new podcast from the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), launched today providing a platform to explore the intersection of severe weather and the built environment. Monthly episodes will connect audiences to science, insurance and resilient construction experts to share their insights on the latest severe weather and wildfire research.

In the first episode, NOAA Chief Scientist Dr. Sarah Kapnick joins IBHS host Armand Broady to explore the future of climate risks. She also shares a glimpse into her role at NOAA, which includes guaranteeing scientific integrity, advising on policy, connecting with the private sector and communicating the agency's data to the public.

"There is a realization that climate change is happening, and it's happening on a more rapid pace so our past tools for assessing likelihoods of events, policies and products for today is insufficient," says Dr. Kapnick. "There needs to be a rethinking of how you do those types of risk analyses and how you understand what exposures are due to climate change."

While disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, hailstorms and wildfires can be devastating and frightening, IBHS science has identified practical, real-world solutions to reduce the impact of severe weather-related disasters.

"Disaster Discussions brings together experts to help us explore the intersection of these hazards with the built environment, and steps that can be taken to prevent future devastation," notes IBHS Senior Meteorologist and the podcast's executive producer Sarah Dillingham. "We believe there is an opportunity to expand knowledge of our research and expand our messaging to engage with new audiences in the meteorological, broadcast, finance and academic communities."

Future guests will include former National Hurricane Center Director and The Weather Channel hurricane expert Dr. Rick Knabb, as well as IBHS scientists who will share insights on timely events and the latest advancements within the resiliency industry.

Listen to the first episode of Disaster Discussions and subscribe today on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Amazon Music.

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at DisasterSafety.org.

