IBHS releases hurricane preparedness guide for small businesses

RICHBURG, S.C., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even before the pandemic, one in four small businesses won't reopen after a natural disaster. The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) wants to help small businesses overcome the odds. With the peak of hurricane season just around the corner, IBHS has released a new Commercial Ready: Hurricane guide as a resource to help small business owners and commercial building owners prepare for hurricane season.

Commercial Ready: Hurricane features guidance for seasonal preparedness projects and business continuity planning exercises, as well as last-minute steps to take before closing the doors and evacuating when a hurricane is approaching. The guide is designed to help business owners navigate the hurricane planning process and know what to ask a contractor when looking to make improvements to the building. Included in the guide are:

Low-cost ways to get your business ready for hurricane season Improvement projects to get your business ready for hurricane season Last-minute hurricane preparation for your business

"Small businesses are the cornerstone of thriving communities. Preparedness and planning can reduce the impact of hurricanes and help get the doors back open after a storm, which is especially critical this year when many have already experienced disruptions," says Chuck Miccolis, managing director of Commercial Lines at IBHS. "We've outlined the key steps to preparedness so small business and commercial building owners can prioritize tasks that are critical to limiting damage, making it possible to reopen faster."

The Commercial Ready: Hurricane guide applies the latest research from IBHS engineers to reduce losses caused by wind and wind-driven rain during hurricanes. IBHS recreates realistic weather conditions inside its one-of-a-kind research facility to better understand how to prepare buildings for natural disasters.

"Commercial Ready: Hurricane translates IBHS research into actionable projects for business owners to address the most vulnerable parts of their business and building," adds Miccolis.

To explore the guide, visit disastersafety.org/commercialready.

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at DisasterSafety.org.

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

