IBHS: These Builders Are Leading The Way On Resilient Construction

RICHBURG, S.C., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for durable, disaster-resilient homes is growing as consumers increasingly look to defend their property against severe weather. IBHS proudly congratulates the 12,500 homeowners who have voluntarily chosen a FORTIFIED™ Home, and others who are in the process – working with builders who are dedicated to resilience. Today, IBHS also honors and applauds building professionals who are constructing this critical bridge to a more resilient future with the fourth annual IBHS FORTIFIED Home Volume Awards.

"FORTIFIED Home is proud to recognize these partners and their commitment to building and retrofitting stronger, more durable homes," said Fred Malik, managing director of IBHS' FORTIFIED Home program. "Our award winners recognize that building beyond code gives their customers confidence that they'll have a home to return to after the storm passes."

The FORTIFIED Home "Crown Award" honorees built or evaluated more than 1,000 FORTIFIED homes in 2018. The "Crystal Award" honorees built or evaluated 500 or more, and the "Spotlight Award" honorees built or evaluated 100 or more FORTIFIED homes over the course of the year.

Winners of the fourth annual IBHS FORTIFIED Home Volume Awards are:

Homebuilders

D.R. Horton Inc. – Mobile / Baldwin County, Ala. , Division: Crystal Award, 948 homes

/ , Division: Crystal Award, 948 homes Truland Homes ( Daphne, Ala ): Spotlight Award, 266 homes

): Spotlight Award, 266 homes DSLD Homes ( Daphne, Ala. ): Spotlight Award, 200 homes

): Spotlight Award, 200 homes Ben Murphy Company ( Foley, Ala. ): Spotlight Award, 114 homes

Certified FORTIFIED Home Evaluators

Bethel Engineering Inc. ( Mobile, Ala. ): Crown Award, 1,787 homes

): Crown Award, 1,787 homes Knockout Home Inspections ( Fairhope, Ala. ): Crystal Award, 566 homes

): Crystal Award, 566 homes Coastal Property Services ( Beaufort, N.C. ): Spotlight Award, 296 homes

): Spotlight Award, 296 homes Disaster Smart Consulting Inc. ( Cantonment, Fla. ): Spotlight Award, 254 homes

): Spotlight Award, 254 homes Gulf Coast Home Inspections Inc. ( Fairhope, Ala. ): Spotlight Award, 198 homes

): Spotlight Award, 198 homes Coastal Design Group, LLC ( Daphne, Ala. ): Spotlight Award, 105 homes

"FORTIFIED homes reflect extensive scientific and engineering research to make new and existing homes more durable against severe weather," Malik said. "Plus, independent third-party evaluators, trained and certified by IBHS, inspect every FORTIFIED home before, during and after construction to ensure it meets our program requirements."

Learn more about IBHS FORTIFIED Home, training opportunities, the designation process, and find a certified FORTIFIED Evaluator and other resources, including video testimonials.

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

IBHS' mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. To learn more about IBHS, please visit disastersafety.org.

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

Related Links

http://www.disastersafety.org

