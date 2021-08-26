IBIA Dispels Myths about Face Recognition Technology

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA) today published a white paper entitled "Data Analysis of Facial Recognition Technology." The paper offers an analysis of the independent testing by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which reveals continued improvement in the accuracy of facial recognition technology by IBIA member companies.

Commenting on the paper's release, IBIA Chairperson John Mears said, "The IBIA and our member companies are committed to the ethical use of our technologies, especially in the area of facial recognition, without racial or other biases. Our mission is to educate and advocate for best practices, policies and laws that balance civil rights and liberties with the need to properly identify individuals. As the NIST paper and our analysis make clear, facial recognition technologies can help eliminate the biases inherent to human review. Questions of bias are ones we take seriously, both in the data our technologies provide and how that data is applied by those using the technology. We look forward to the opportunity to engage more broadly on these important topics and facilitate a thoughtful dialogue on how we can all do better."