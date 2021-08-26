IBIA Dispels Myths about Face Recognition Technology
Aug 26, 2021, 08:36 ET
WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA) today published a white paper entitled "Data Analysis of Facial Recognition Technology." The paper offers an analysis of the independent testing by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which reveals continued improvement in the accuracy of facial recognition technology by IBIA member companies.
Commenting on the paper's release, IBIA Chairperson John Mears said, "The IBIA and our member companies are committed to the ethical use of our technologies, especially in the area of facial recognition, without racial or other biases. Our mission is to educate and advocate for best practices, policies and laws that balance civil rights and liberties with the need to properly identify individuals. As the NIST paper and our analysis make clear, facial recognition technologies can help eliminate the biases inherent to human review. Questions of bias are ones we take seriously, both in the data our technologies provide and how that data is applied by those using the technology. We look forward to the opportunity to engage more broadly on these important topics and facilitate a thoughtful dialogue on how we can all do better."
According to Pew Research, nearly 75% of Americans have heard little or nothing about face recognition technology. This lack of understanding – due in part to a lack of accessible information – contributes to narratives that conflate the different use-cases of the technology and heighten concerns. Whether deliberate or as a result of genuine misunderstanding, such positions serve as a means of confusing and alarming the public and promulgating myths. The paper we publish today seeks to explain NIST test results in clear language. IBIA remains committed to educating the public about the safeguards that go into our technologies and the need for fair application free from bias of any kind.
The International Biometrics + Identity Association is an industry group that advocates for the adoption and responsible use of technology-based identification solutions to enhance identity security, privacy, convenience and productivity for government, business and consumers. IBIA is dedicated to the ethical use of biometrics and welcomes opportunities to participate in multi-stakeholder dialogues and to serve as a resource to policymakers and media outlets interested in discussing and working to address these important topics.
