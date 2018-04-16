"From our inception, helping procurement practitioners purchase smarter has been our mission," says Matthew Faulks, Chief Operating Officer, ProcurementIQ. "Changing our name to ProcurementIQ differentiates us from our parent company and allows us to fully focus our products and services on our audience – procurement and purchasing professionals."

ProcurementIQ's suite of products helps procurement practitioners purchase smarter, get a seat at the table and align purchasing strategies with overall organizational goals. With the rebrand, the company's core offering – more than 1,000 procurement research reports – will remain unchanged. In the coming months, ProcurementIQ will be launching several innovative products and enhancements that cater to the needs of purchasing and supply chain professionals.

Learn more about the company's name change at www.procurementiq.com/ibisworld-procurement-is-now-procurementiq.

About ProcurementIQ:

Recognized as a trusted and independent source of procurement research, ProcurementIQ offers a comprehensive library of data and analysis on over 1,000 categories. With an extensive online portfolio valued for its depth and scope, ProcurementIQ equips procurement professionals with the insight necessary to make better, faster purchasing decisions. ProcurementIQ is a division of IBISWorld and serves a wide range of public and private organizations from its US headquarters in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.procurementiq.com or call 1-888-878-9429.

