IBM and Abertis are Driving the Future of Mobility with a Global Technology Modernization Agreement

The five-year alliance aims to increase digitalization in five of the group's subsidiaries, modernize systems that process millions of daily transactions across those subsidiaries, and enhance the user experience on an international scale.

MADRID, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) has announced a new five-year global agreement with Abertis, a leading infrastructure and mobility management group, to modernize Abertis's technological infrastructure. The collaboration includes migrating to SAP S/4HANA, and aims to improve system scalability, reliability and user experience across multiple countries. This new agreement extends more than a decade of collaboration and supports Abertis's digital transformation.

Abertis is one of the world's leading motorway operators, with a presence in Europe, the Americas and Asia. The agreement covers the comprehensive evolution of the systems supporting the group's operations, ranging from user management to high-volume transaction processing and incident management. These systems require high levels of reliability, security and performance, regardless of the operational scale or complexity of each environment.

Under the agreement, IBM will support Abertis in modernizing its platform on SAP S/4HANA technology to:

Increase flexibility to adapt to different operating models

Improve scalability to manage increasing transaction volumes

Incorporate advanced analytics capabilities in near real-time

Lay the groundwork for incorporating new services related to mobility

Where mobility becomes a system

With increased pressure on infrastructure and traffic, diverse operating models, and more demanding users, having common, scalable and reliable systems is a key enabler for multi-country operators.

The five-year agreement addresses a common technological framework for Abertis operations in Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Chile and Puerto Rico, with options to extend to additional markets primarily in Europe and America. This international approach is based on a shared technological architecture, adaptable to different regulations and reinforces the efficiency and scalability of the business.

Governance and delivery

IBM Consulting will provide consulting, implementation and technology management services, and will work with Abertis's IT and business teams under a joint governance model that includes defined success metrics, quality gates and change‑management activities designed to minimize business disruption.

"We are seeing how the infrastructure sector is entering a phase in which technology ceases to be a project and becomes a structural condition," said José Miguel, Partner, Distribution and Industrial Sector Leader at IBM Spain, IBM Consulting. "Agreements like this respond to that need to provide stability, coherence and a long-term vision to systems that are critical to daily operations."

Direct impact on user experience

Modernizing systems extends beyond internal operations. Under the agreement, IBM will help support Abertis in the development and of web portals and mobile applications aimed at the end user.

These solutions facilitate the management of accounts, vehicles, and payment methods, as well as the quick and secured viewing of trips and the making of payments, offering an integrated, transparent experience aligned with current user expectations. At the same time, the robustness of the systems contributes to efficient traffic and toll collection management. This is designed to reduce operational friction and reinforce the reliability of the service.

"This allows us the opportunity to make decisions with a long-term perspective and reduce complexity in a very diverse environment. Having a common framework gives us more predictability and more room to focus on business development and relationships with users," said Miguel Ángel Medina CIO of Abertis.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Visit www.ibm.com For more information.

About Abertis

Abertis is a leading international operator in the management of highways and high-capacity infrastructures, as well as intelligent mobility solutions. The Group manages close to 8,000 kilometres of infrastructure across 15 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia.

With more than 60 years of experience, Abertis promotes an efficient, innovative and sustainable mobility model, integrating technology and expertise to address the challenges of the mobility of the future.

Road safety is Abertis' top priority. The company continuously invests in technology, maintenance and advanced engineering to ensure safe, comfortable and seamless journeys for its users across all its highways.

Media contacts:

Samantha Desmarais

IBM

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Camila Cuetos

IBM

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SOURCE IBM