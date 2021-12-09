IBM and MuleSoft Announce Global Relationship to Help Accelerate Flexibility Across Public and Private Clouds

SAN FRANCISCO and ARMONK, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and MuleSoft today announced a global relationship. MuleSoft plans to extend its Anypoint Runtime Fabric , a container service for multi-cloud and hybrid deployments, to run on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. IBM and MuleSoft plan to deliver increased integrations and solutions around the IBM Z product family to support financial services and other mutual customers. In addition, IBM plans to significantly expand its overall investment in integration software and industry expertise, including increasing the number of MuleSoft-certified professionals in its consulting services organization.

According to the latest State of Salesforce report from IBM and Oxford Economics, nearly 30% of innovation activities and ecosystem, workforce, and customer engagement will be virtualized by 2023. The shift to digital-first customer and employee experiences has created more data from more systems than ever before – and delivering these connected digital experiences will require seamless integration of data, potentially across multiple siloed systems.

Empowering companies to deliver seamless digital experiences, faster

IBM and MuleSoft plan to make it easier to securely connect, compose, and automate business processes and modernize applications at scale:

In collaboration with Red Hat, MuleSoft will extend Anypoint Runtime Fabric to Red Hat OpenShift as a certified OpenShift application, unlocking increased flexibility for companies to deploy APIs, integrations, and automations across public and private clouds.

Today, 85 of the world's top 100 banks run on IBM Z. MuleSoft supports IBM Z Digital Integration Hub, making it easier for joint financial services customers to integrate core business applications and share real-time, industry relevant information with MuleSoft.

IBM Z Digital Integration Hub creates flexible, efficient real-time information flow multiple systems of record on z/OS and cloud environments while also optimizing costs.



MuleSoft complements IBM Z Digital Integration Hub by allowing customers to securely share current information stored in the Z Digital Integration Hub via reusable APIs and easily integrate it to external applications with clicks, not code. To provide even more options for clients, MuleSoft also provides a CICS connector via the IBM CICS Transaction Gateway.

Together, IBM and MuleSoft plan to accelerate integration with core systems and faster development of hybrid cloud applications, as well as support for governance, risk and compliance requirements.

As a part of the IBM Z and Cloud ModernizationCenter , a digital front door to a vast array of tools, training, resources and ecosystem partners, MuleSoft will help joint customers accelerate the modernization of their applications, data and processes in an open hybrid cloud architecture.

, a digital front door to a vast array of tools, training, resources and ecosystem partners, MuleSoft will help joint customers accelerate the modernization of their applications, data and processes in an open hybrid cloud architecture. As part of the commitment to its longstanding Salesforce practice, IBM Consulting is also significantly increasing the number of MuleSoft-certified professionals to support intelligent workflows, automation, and industry-focused use cases that accelerate digital transformation. IBM Consulting, a global Salesforce partner, harnesses the industry expertise of certified Salesforce and MuleSoft practitioners to help companies deliver key business outcomes and scale innovation faster.

Comments on the news:

Meir Amiel, chief product officer, MuleSoft: "The move to digitalization has accelerated, requiring companies to evolve and adapt to increasing customer needs and new technologies. With Anypoint Runtime Fabric, IT can be agile and flexible when change happens by easily deploying in any environment. MuleSoft is pleased to collaborate with IBM to help our joint customers securely integrate, automate, and manage their workflows across environments to respond to the needs of the market at scale."

Bob Lord , senior vice president, IBM Worldwide Ecosystems: "As companies modernize their hybrid cloud strategy, they need the flexibility to run and manage their most critical workloads in any cloud environment or on premise. With this relationship and Red Hat OpenShift technologies, we're further helping customers accelerate and automate their integrations with core systems which can lead to faster development of hybrid cloud applications."

Additional information:

MuleSoft Runtime Fabric has planned availability to deploy on Red Hat OpenShift in 2022.

To learn more how organizations can benefit from the MuleSoft and IBM Z integration, please visit: https://ibm.biz/zDIH-MS-blog

To learn more about IBM Consulting services for Salesforce, please visit: https://www.ibm.com/services/salesforce

About IBM

IBM is a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Nearly 3,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

About MuleSoft, a Salesforce company

MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 trusted integration and API platform, empowers any company to quickly unlock and integrate their apps and data to create seamless experiences, faster. For more information, visit: https://www.mulesoft.com .

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

