IBM and Salesforce Join Forces to Help Organizations and Individuals Verify Vaccine and Health Status

ARMONK, N.Y. and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) today announced that they are partnering to help organizations as they strive to safely reopen public places and provide individuals with a verifiable and privacy-preserving way to manage and share their vaccination and health status in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this offering, IBM Digital Health Pass will integrate with the Salesforce Work.com platform.

Integration of the IBM Digital Health Pass with the Salesforce Work.com Workplace Command Center is designed to give organizations a single hub to help make data-driven decisions as they look to minimize risk, take action when needed and communicate effectively, which can help safely bring employees back to offices, visitors back to hotels, concert goers back to music venues and sports fans back to stadiums. With Work.com, organizations are also able to deliver wellness surveys to employees, visitors or travelers, help them schedule necessary COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, and send manual contact tracing alerts if there is potential exposure.

"At the start of the pandemic, many organizations deployed simple COVID-19 screenings, such as self-reported health surveys, to support re-entry to workplaces and other institutions," said Paul Roma, General Manager, IBM Watson Health. "Now, as testing becomes more widespread and vaccine distribution gets underway, we are expanding the availability of IBM Digital Health Pass with Salesforce to help organizations verify an individual's vaccine status and any other relevant health credentials."

"With Covid-19 vaccines becoming available, companies and communities around the world are focused on how to safely reopen and get back to public life," said Bill Patterson, EVP and GM, CRM Applications at Salesforce. "Our partnership with IBM will give organizations a single platform designed to provide safe and continuous operations, deepen trust with customers and employees and do everything possible to support their health and wellbeing."

Built on IBM Blockchain technology, the Digital Health Pass is designed to enable organizations to verify health credentials for employees, customers and visitors based on criteria specified by the organization, such as test results, vaccination records, and temperature checks. For example, once a vaccine is administered, an individual would be issued a verifiable health credential via the IBM Digital Health Pass that would be included only in that individual's encrypted digital wallet on their smartphone. Individuals control what they share, with whom, and for what purpose. Privacy is central to the solution, and the digital wallet can allow individuals to maintain control of their personal health information and share it in a way that is secured, verifiable, and trusted. Individuals can share their health pass without requiring exposure of the underlying personal data used to generate the credential. The solution was developed to be flexible to an organization's unique needs.

Digital Health Pass is one of a number of solutions that IBM offers to address client needs as vaccine availability scales. Many of these solutions combine hybrid cloud, blockchain, AI and are hardwired with security, to enable governments and businesses to collaborate across complex global networks. For example, IBM's Vaccine Accountability Network is designed to strengthen trust and accountability at each point of the vaccine supply chain.

IBM has long been a leader in the responsible stewardship of technology and clients' most valuable data. The IBM Digital Health Pass conforms to the company's high ethical standards, long-established Principles for Trust and Transparency and guidelines for deployment of technologies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. IBM supports equitable and inclusive application of health passes as well as expansive access to the COVID-19 vaccine and other related healthcare services.

Salesforce Work.com is a suite of solutions and resources already deployed by cities, states and companies around the world to help them reopen safely and support the health and wellbeing of their employees, customers and communities. Work.com includes technology for employee wellness, shift management, manual contact tracing, vaccine management, and more. Salesforce recently introduced Work.com for Vaccines to help governments and healthcare organizations more safely and efficiently manage vaccine programs at scale. With Work.com for Vaccines, customers can design, build, integrate and manage their vaccine programs end-to-end, with a platform that is trusted, flexible and can be deployed quickly. Work.com is built in alignment with Salesforce's privacy and ethical use guidelines for COVID-19 response to protect users' data and hold a high bar for ethical and equitable use.

