IBM and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Expand Discovery Accelerator Institute to Advance AI and Quantum Computing

The IBM-Illinois Discovery Accelerator Institute will launch research on new quantum-centric supercomputing architecture, which will integrate IBM quantum computers and high-performance computing from U. of I.'s National Center for Supercomputing Applications.

Over the next five years, the Institute will pursue breakthroughs in quantum-centric supercomputing to combine the strengths of quantum and classical computing.

The Institute will also develop next-generation AI systems and AI-driven engineering, alongside novel algorithms for problems intractable for classical supercomputers today.

ARMONK, N.Y. and URBANA--CHAMPAIGN, Ill., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and the Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.) today announced an expansion of the IBM-Illinois Discovery Accelerator Institute. This includes deploying quantum-centric supercomputing to Illinois innovators through the integration of U. of I.'s National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA) Delta and DeltaAI supercomputers with IBM quantum computers.

L-R: Rashid Bashir, Vice Chancellor for Chicago Strategic Partnerships, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and Dean, The Grainger College of Engineering; Illinois Governor JB Pritzker; Jay Gambetta, Director of IBM Research and IBM Fellow (Credit: The Grainger College of Engineering, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign)

Launched in 2021, the Discovery Accelerator Institute has 20 current, ongoing projects across hybrid cloud, AI, quantum computing, materials discovery, and sustainability, and its members have published more than 230 research papers.

Moving into this new phase, the Institute will build on its first five years of technological progress in AI systems and computational science to shape how quantum computing and AI will drive the next generation of supercomputing. These new initiatives will include the development of new algorithms that enable classical and quantum systems to work together on problems neither can solve alone; as well as the creation of novel AI systems designed for emerging AI workloads and the use of AI to accelerate the design of specialized computing systems.

"I'm pleased to see the IBM-Illinois Discovery Accelerator Institute building on years of progress and partnership with U. of I. as Illinois innovators pursue critical discoveries in quantum computing and AI," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Illinois' world-class research institutions, unique industry collaborations, and unmatched research talent position our state at the forefront of global progress, and I look forward to seeing the countless advancements that this expansion will bring."

Advancing the next era of computing with systems, software, and algorithms

Quantum-centric supercomputing represents IBM's vision for the future of computation, where quantum processors (QPUs) work alongside high-performance classical systems powered by CPUs and GPUs to solve complex problems in science and industry. As part of the Institute's expansion, IBM and U. of I. researchers will collaborate on the development of quantum-centric workflow management tools to seamlessly integrate the most powerful IBM quantum computers on the cloud with NCSA Delta and DeltaAI supercomputers, creating an environment for ongoing quantum-centric supercomputing-powered research across academia, industry, and government in Illinois.

Institute members will explore how quantum-centric supercomputing architectures and novel algorithms can integrate the power of IBM quantum computers and NCSA HPC to solve classically hard problems and pursue near-term quantum advantage, as well as solutions for fundamental problems in chemistry, condensed-matter physics, and materials science.

In addition, over the next five years, the IBM-Illinois Discovery Accelerator Institute will push the frontiers in AI systems research by tackling challenges in the efficient, scalable, and adaptable distributed inference of next-generation AI workloads across diverse computing infrastructures. The Institute will also launch Algorithms-to-Silicon-to-Systems (AS2), a new research area to accelerate the integration and implementation of algorithms into silicon for specialized systems. AS2 will represent a shift toward a unified, AI-native design paradigm, where algorithms, silicon, and systems software are co-evolved, rather than developed in isolation. The results will be a step change in productivity, accessibility, and scalability to enable the rapid creation of complex, high-performance systems with strong guarantees of correctness, robustness, and real-world usability.

"IBM is thrilled to help provide quantum-centric supercomputing to Illinois researchers, alongside an expansion of the IBM-Illinois Discovery Accelerator Institute's efforts in AI for systems design. As the brilliant minds within the Institute discover and test new algorithms, they will drive groundbreaking research to power the applications made possible by AI and quantum computing," said Jay Gambetta, Director of IBM Research and IBM Fellow.

In addition to research, the expanded collaboration emphasizes education and workforce development. IBM, U. of I. will lead education initiatives aimed at building expertise across quantum computing, AI systems, and HPC. Through curriculum development, hands-on training, and collaborative research, IBM and U. of I. seek to develop the next generation of scientists and engineers equipped to advance heterogeneous computing architectures.

Together, these updated research priorities will keep U. of I. and the State of Illinois at the forefront of progress as a global hub for AI- and quantum computing-enabled scientific discovery, bridging theory and practice through tightly coupled hardware, software, and algorithm innovation.

IBM has a long-standing relationship with the State of Illinois' quantum ecosystem, including with the University of Chicago, members of the Chicago Quantum Exchange and the U.S. Economic Development Administration-designated Bloch Quantum Technology Hub. The company is also committed to leading the National Quantum Algorithm Center in the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP) in Chicago, which will be anchored by an IBM Quantum System Two, to be online later this year.

Deming Chen, IIDAI co-director and Abel Bliss Professor of Engineering at The Grainger College of Engineering:

"Our goal with the expansion is to build on past successes and continue advancing the institute's impact. We aim to reach new heights in the next five years. Our students have expressed appreciation to both Illinois and IBM for involvement in a truly unique program. They benefit from working on-site at IBM — gaining access to advanced computing resources and mentorship by IBM colleagues — while continuing to make progress on their thesis."

Rashid Bashir, dean of The Grainger College of Engineering and vice chancellor of Chicago strategic partnerships with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign:

"The Grainger College of Engineering is thrilled to host this flagship partnership with IBM to define the future of how AI, quantum and supercomputing will come together for the greatest impact. Additionally, the Institute's presence in Chicago at the Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) will allow for greater integration with IBM and the Chicago quantum ecosystem."

Susan Martinis, senior vice chancellor for research and innovation at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign:

"Collaborative efforts like the IBM-Illinois Discovery Accelerator Institute foster strong connections and advance discovery in areas such as AI, quantum and supercomputing. The Institute is a wonderful example of how Illinois research partners with industry to create momentum and drive innovations that will change the world."

About The Grainger College of Engineering

The Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is one of the world's top-ranked institutions and a globally recognized leader in engineering and computing education, research and public engagement. With a diverse, tight-knit community of faculty, students and alumni, Grainger Engineering sets the standard for excellence in engineering and computing, driving innovation in the economy and bringing revolutionary ideas to the world. Through robust research and discovery, our faculty, staff, students and alumni are changing our world and making advances once only dreamed about, including the MRI, LED, ILIAC, Mosaic, YouTube, PayPal, flexible electronics, electric machinery, miniature batteries, imaging the black hole and flight on Mars. The world's brightest minds from The Grainger College of Engineering tackle today's toughest challenges. And they are building a better, cooler, safer tomorrow. Visit the Grainger Engineering website for more information.

About IBM

IBM is a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider, helping clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to effect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

For more information, visit https://research.ibm.com.

Media Contacts:

Erin Angelini

IBM Research Communications

[email protected]

Aaron Seidlitz

The Grainger College of Engineering, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

[email protected]

SOURCE IBM