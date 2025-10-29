IBM Announces Defense-Focused AI Model to Accelerate Mission Planning and Decision Support

Developed in collaboration with Janes, the IBM Defense Model delivers actionable, defense-specific insights in secured environments

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the general availability of the IBM Defense Model, a purpose-built AI model designed to deliver reliable intelligence for defense and national security. Developed together with Janes, a leading provider of open-source defense intelligence, the IBM Defense Model combines IBM's enterprise-grade AI technology with Janes domain-specific data to empower agencies to make decisions with speed, precision and confidence in secured, mission-critical environments.

Unlike general-purpose large language models, the IBM Defense Model is optimized for defense-specific tasks and deployable in air-gapped, classified, and edge settings. The model aligns with IBM's focus on smaller fit-for-purpose, open-source AI models and datasets – developed and fine-tuned for specific domains and use cases – that can deliver exceptional value and drive innovation. Built on IBM's Granite foundation models and delivered via IBM watsonx.ai, the solution supports planning, reporting, and strategy.

"Defense organizations need AI they can trust – solutions that deliver accurate insights without compromising security or ethics," said Vanessa Hunt, General Manager, Technology, U.S. Federal Market for IBM. "The IBM Defense Model provides a fit-for-purpose capability that accelerates mission planning and enhances operational readiness, while reinforcing IBM's commitment to responsible AI."

Key features and benefits:

Defense specific training: trained on military doctrine, including Janes data, to understand domain-specific terminology and operational context. Unlike other models, IBM's approach focuses on teaching the model how to interpret real-time data from trusted sources – like an intelligence analyst – rather than memorizing static datasets. This helps to reduce hallucinations and maintain mission relevance.

trained on military doctrine, including Janes data, to understand domain-specific terminology and operational context. Unlike other models, IBM's approach focuses on teaching the model how to interpret real-time data from trusted sources – like an intelligence analyst – rather than memorizing static datasets. This helps to reduce hallucinations and maintain mission relevance. Powered by IBM's trusted technology : built on IBM's Granite models, the world's first open models to achieve ISO 42001 certification for AI governance.

: built on IBM's Granite models, the world's first open models to achieve ISO 42001 certification for AI governance. Secured deployment: supports air-gapped and classified environments for maximum security.

supports air-gapped and classified environments for maximum security. Continuous intelligence updates: integrated with Janes dynamic defense intelligence data for operational relevance.

integrated with Janes dynamic defense intelligence data for operational relevance. Mission relevant use cases: defense planning, analyst reporting, document enrichment, wargaming, and simulation.

"Our collaboration with IBM brings together Janes trusted defense intelligence and IBM's advanced AI capabilities," said Blake Bartlett, CEO for Janes. "This model helps to ensure defense organizations can access timely, relevant insights in secured environments, helping them make informed decisions with confidence."

The IBM Defense Model is now available. For more information, visit https://www.ibm.com/products/watsonx-ai/defense-model.

