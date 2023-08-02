IBM Announces Inaugural TechXchange Conference

News provided by

IBM

02 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

  • IBM TechXchange will bring together technologists from around the world and provide education through hands-on experience with the latest IBM technology

ARMONK, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced its first-ever TechXchange Conference, which will take place September 11 through September 14 at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information and to register, please visit the conference homepage.

Continue Reading

The IBM TechXchange Conference is a unique learning event designed by technologists for technologists who use IBM products and solutions. TechXchange offers breakout sessions, hands-on experiences, product demonstrations, and instructor-led labs tailored for professionals across various technical roles such as developers, data scientists, IT architects, operations professionals, and more. Attendees will participate in education designed to help them advance their skills through hands-on practical experience with the latest IBM technology, including hybrid cloud and AI, hear best practices from real practitioners, interact with IBM experts around product roadmaps, and network with their peers in a casual and creative environment.

TechXchange will feature more than 1,000 sessions across eight separate tracks, including AI, Data, Automation, Security, Sustainability, Infrastructure, Hybrid Cloud, and Quantum.  Speakers include Dario Gil, IBM Senior Vice President and Director of Research, Hillery Hunter, IBM Infrastructure, Chief Technology Officer and General Manager of Innovation, Sanjiv Paul Singh, COO and Founder of eCIFM, and many more. The full agenda of sessions and speakers can be found by visiting https://www.ibm.com/community/ibm-techxchange-catalog.

Prior to the conference, IBM will also host TechXchange Community Day -- a celebration of unity, diversity, and innovation where user groups come together to create lasting connections and drive meaningful change. These pre-conference activities will bring together diverse IBM user groups and technical communities to foster collaboration, networking, and learning. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in on-site programs, connect with like-minded professionals, and contribute to tech-for-good projects.

For more information on the IBM TechXchange Conference, you can visit the conference homepage which includes details on registration, the session catalog, and the pre-event activities. 

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Visit www.ibm.com for more information. 

Media Contact
Zachary Rowe
IBM Communications 
[email protected] | New York

SOURCE IBM

