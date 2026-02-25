IBM Awarded Defense Commissary Agency Contract to Modernize Electronic Shelf Label System

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) has secured a contract with a ceiling value of $112 million for up to five years from the Department of War's (DoW) Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) to modernize pricing displays across commissaries worldwide, aimed to enhance operational efficiency and improve the shopping experience for military personnel and their families.

This investment represents a step in advancing digital retail infrastructure for the DoW. Under the agreement, IBM will upgrade the existing Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) system at 177 U.S. commissaries and install new systems at 58 overseas locations in 12 countries. Additional expected benefits of the new ESL system include:

Accurate pricing and availability: Enables real-time price updates and enhanced product availability for military personnel and their families.

Enables real-time price updates and enhanced product availability for military personnel and their families. Operational efficiency: Streamlines processes to reduce manual labor, aligning with the DoW's digital transformation goals.

"IBM is proud to continue supporting DeCA's mission to deliver a modern, efficient shopping experience for military families worldwide," said Susan Wedge, Managing Partner, U.S. Federal Market for IBM. "This award underscores our commitment to innovation and operational excellence across the defense retail ecosystem."

As part of the contract, IBM will provide hardware maintenance, software licenses, security, vulnerability mitigation, training, and ongoing support for existing ESL infrastructure – including proprietary Pricer ESL software and hardware, third-party components such as Windows operating systems, and the web-based ordering platform integrated within DeCA's environment. Overseas installations are scheduled to begin in early 2026.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com

Contact:

Banks Willis

[email protected]

SOURCE IBM