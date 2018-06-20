NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BM Bluemix Services Market - Overview
The "IBM Bluemix Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026", report provides analysis of the IBM Bluemix Servicesmarket for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period, and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the expansion of the IBM Bluemix Services marketduring the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the expansion of the market during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the expansion of the market, in terms of revenue and volume (in US$ Mn), across different geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report include - The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC countries,South Africa, and Brazil.
This report analyzes and forecasts the market forIBM Bluemix Servicesat the global and regional level.The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026.
The study includes drivers and restraints of the global IBM Bluemix Servicesmarket. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints for IBM Bluemix Servicesduring the forecast period.
The report comprises a detailed ecosystem analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global IBM Bluemix Servicesmarket. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein, end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
Global IBM Bluemix ServicesMarket: Taxonomy
This research study on the global IBM Bluemix Servicesmarket provides a detailed cross-segment and cross-country analysis based on the different segments including application type, end-user, and deployment. Based on the application type, the market is segmented into DevOps, application services, analytics, Watson, mobile, IoT, and others.Based on end-user, the market is segmented intoBFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, federal, media and entertainment, and others. Furthermore, based on deployment model, the market is divided intodedicated, public, and private.
Global IBM Bluemix ServicesMarket: Research Methodology
Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.
Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.
Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings.
These also helpdevelop the analysis team's market expertise and understanding.
While arriving at the final numbers of the IBM Bluemix Services market, we have considered only the revenue generated by IBMBluemix Services' partners' revenue for the respective years.
Global IBM Bluemix Services market: Competitive Dynamics
The report includes well-established playersoffering IBM Bluemix Services including Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Capgemini, Robert Bosch GmbH, Datamato Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Prolifics, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Perficient Inc., Wipro Limited,and DXC Technology Company.
Global IBM Bluemix Services Market
The IBM Bluemix ServicesMarket, byApplication Type
DevOps
Application services
Analytics
Watson
Mobile
IoT
Others
The IBM Bluemix Services market, byEnd-user
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Federal
Media and Entertainment
Others
The IBM Bluemix ServicesMarket, byDeployment
Public
Dedicated
Private
Global IBM Bluemix Services Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
France
U.K
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
India
Japan
China
Rest of APAC
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
