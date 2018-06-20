NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BM Bluemix Services Market - Overview



The "IBM Bluemix Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026", report provides analysis of the IBM Bluemix Servicesmarket for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period, and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the expansion of the IBM Bluemix Services marketduring the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the expansion of the market during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the expansion of the market, in terms of revenue and volume (in US$ Mn), across different geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report include - The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC countries,South Africa, and Brazil.



This report analyzes and forecasts the market forIBM Bluemix Servicesat the global and regional level.The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global IBM Bluemix Servicesmarket. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints for IBM Bluemix Servicesduring the forecast period.



The report comprises a detailed ecosystem analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global IBM Bluemix Servicesmarket. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein, end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



Global IBM Bluemix ServicesMarket: Taxonomy

This research study on the global IBM Bluemix Servicesmarket provides a detailed cross-segment and cross-country analysis based on the different segments including application type, end-user, and deployment. Based on the application type, the market is segmented into DevOps, application services, analytics, Watson, mobile, IoT, and others.Based on end-user, the market is segmented intoBFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, federal, media and entertainment, and others. Furthermore, based on deployment model, the market is divided intodedicated, public, and private.



Global IBM Bluemix ServicesMarket: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also helpdevelop the analysis team's market expertise and understanding.



While arriving at the final numbers of the IBM Bluemix Services market, we have considered only the revenue generated by IBMBluemix Services' partners' revenue for the respective years.



Global IBM Bluemix Services market: Competitive Dynamics

The report includes well-established playersoffering IBM Bluemix Services including Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Capgemini, Robert Bosch GmbH, Datamato Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Prolifics, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Perficient Inc., Wipro Limited,and DXC Technology Company.



Global IBM Bluemix Services Market



The IBM Bluemix ServicesMarket, byApplication Type

DevOps

Application services

Analytics

Watson

Mobile

IoT

Others



The IBM Bluemix Services market, byEnd-user

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Federal

Media and Entertainment

Others



The IBM Bluemix ServicesMarket, byDeployment

Public

Dedicated

Private



Global IBM Bluemix Services Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

France

U.K

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

Japan

China

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



