IBM BOARD APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE 27th CONSECUTIVE YEAR

ARMONK, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared an increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.65 per common share, payable June 10, 2022 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2022.

This is the 27th year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916.

Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer, said: "Clients and partners are actively seeking out, and taking advantage of, IBM's hybrid cloud and AI technologies. Our cash generation is solid, and we continue to invest in the business and return value to shareholders through our longstanding dividend policy."

Contact:

Tim Davidson

914-844-7847

[email protected]

SOURCE IBM