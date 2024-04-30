IBM BOARD APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE 29th CONSECUTIVE YEAR

ARMONK, N.Y., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared an increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.67 per common share, payable June 10, 2024 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2024.

This is the 29th year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend.  IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916.

Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer, said: "IBM remains focused on two of the most transformational technologies of our time - hybrid cloud and AI – both of which continue to drive growth for our company and for our clients. Our business is strong, with sustained revenue growth, enhanced productivity and solid cash generation, all of which enable us to invest for continued innovation and to return capital to shareholders through our dividend."

