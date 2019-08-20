IBM Commended by Frost & Sullivan for its Software-defined Storage Platform, IBM Cloud Object Storage

"The IBM Cloud Object Storage is designed to be fully scalable, without limiting application performance. The high-capacity Gen2 nodes pack greater raw capacity per rack (10.2PB) than earlier Gen1 nodes, at a lower cost per GB," said Lynda Stadtmueller, Vice President, Cloud, industry analyst. "It also aids flexible hybrid configurations. Customers can scale out their data stores across multiple data centers (private or cloud) to support needs such as global access, file synchronization, and backup and archive."

IBM Cloud Object Storage is available to enterprises as a premises-based appliance as well as a cloud service, so they can implement a comprehensive storage strategy for varying workloads and data sets. Unlike its peers, IBM's platform has a low entry point, with just three nodes delivering 144 TB of capacity. IBM was the first among leading cloud storage providers to introduce a 'flex' storage class for dynamic or unpredictable needs. It includes a price cap feature so customers can predict storage costs more accurately and incur the lowest possible costs.

IBM Cloud Object Storage utilizes distributed architecture and information dispersal technology to maintain superior security, data availability, and data integrity. The technology distributes 'slices' of encrypted user data across multiple nodes and data centers. No complete copy of the data exists in any single storage node, thus minimizing the value of data, should an unauthorized user access it. As the full dataset can be recreated from a subset of the storage nodes, user data is protected even in the event of a data center outage. This creates a high-resiliency, high-availability environment with as few as three regional cloud centers or private data centers, unlike competitors who require the customer to create multiple redundant copies of the data to achieve resiliency.

"IBM Cloud Object Storage is designed to simplify the storage challenges posed by Big Data. The platform supports automatic failover, data rebuild and management, and encryption via IBM or customer keys. It also enables integration with other IBM and third-party solutions via APIs," noted Lynda Stadtmueller. "The flexible options allow users to grow their storage at their own pace. On-premises customers can combine older Gen1 and new Gen2 storage nodes, accesser devices, and the system manager in a single system, thus protecting investments without requiring migration to a next-generation model."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

