IBM Financial Exec. Validates Planet Wealth

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You heard how Planet Wealth stole the show at the Digital Assets and Securities Conference.

You likely read one of the 150+ news sites covering how Planet Wealth blew away the Digital Assets and Securities industry leaders.

And for those of you who attended the conference, you watched us live demo our digital asset ecosystem with private market secondary trading.

If there are any questions left regarding our potential, you don't have to take our word for it. Just ask Nitin Gaur, Director of IBM Financial Sciences and Digital Assets, who had this to say about Planet Wealth:

"The interesting aspect of the Planet Wealth ecosystem is that you have created technology that the masses can actually understand AND participate in for their benefit. As someone that has created, managed the research & portfolio construction and then sold a blockchain fund, I can confidently say that the potential value of your FinTech company can reach hundreds of millions if not billions serving the masses with this opportunity." -- Nitin Gaur, Director of IBM Financial Sciences and Digital Assets

Our revolutionary platform empowers the masses with access to capital, creating massive value. Edward Nwokedi, Founder & CEO of RedSwan, shared this with us:

"What you guys [Planet Wealth] are doing is necessary as there isn't a primary exchange in the marketplace, and you fill that void. There are billions and billions of dollars that Planet Wealth can harness of assets that can be transacted upon, which creates infinite value for your company." -- Edward Nwokedi, Founder & CEO of RedSwan

This week we stood toe-to-toe to be measured against the biggest names in the industry. We're confident with how we measured up.

About Planet Wealth:

Planet Wealth is democratizing access to America's investment system - taking it from Wall Street to Main Street. Planet Wealth aims to provide income and wealth building opportunities that empower strong income and return potential for the average player; to assist the masses in building financial networks worldwide which wield as much power as the pros, taking advantage of opportunity with their combined force. Planet Wealth intends to use its home-base of Memphis to help cities and Mayors from all over America follow Memphis' lead to empower themselves and their communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the company launched on July 4th, 2021. https://planetwealth.com/

SOURCE Planet Wealth, Inc.

