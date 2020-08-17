IBM has Joined with the University of Tokyo to Create the Quantum Innovation Initiative Consortium to Accelerate Research and Development

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the quantum computing industry "IBM has Joined with the University of Tokyo to Create the Quantum Innovation Initiative Consortium"

Quantum computing startup Rigetti Computing announced that it has closed a $79 million Series C funding round. The company currently offers cloud based access to its quantum machines. Quantum computers are built around the concept of quantum bits or qbits which give them the potential to be much faster and much more powerful than classical computers. While quantum computers may not yet be ready for real world use cases, the industry has made significant progress in recent years.



Microsoft and ETH Zurich recently developed a quantum algorithm that can simulate catalytic processes extremely quickly which could help to develop an efficient method for carbon fixation. This process reduces carbon dioxide in the atmosphere by turning it into useful compounds. IBM has joined with the University of Tokyo to create the Quantum Innovation Initiative Consortium (QIIC) to accelerate quantum computing research and development in Japan. QIIC members will have cloud access to the IBM Quantum Computation Center as well as access to a dedicated quantum system planned for installation in Japan in 2021.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "IBM has Joined with the University of Tokyo to Create the Quantum Innovation Initiative Consortium"

