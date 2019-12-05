IBM Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Support Services 2019 Vendor Assessment

ARMONK, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that IDC has named IBM a "Leader" among seven other providers in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Support Services 2019 Vendor Assessment (October 2019, IDC #US45595819e). According to the IDC MarketScape report, "IBM's global presence and partnerships make the company a great fit for large enterprises and customers state that the partnerships IBM creates at the higher levels of the C-suite allow IBM to truly understand the business needs of the customer and, in return, the C-suite of the customer has access to IBM executives."

As a services integrator, IBM works with a variety of enterprises to maintain availability and IT performance with integrated maintenance and technical support for multivendor hardware and software solutions. By offering this kind of support, IBM's clients can bring all their support requirements into a single fully-managed IBM solution that reduces complexity, downtime and cost – making IBM the ideal enterprise partner for medium-sized to large customers. In the survey, IBM was also praised for their strong executive partnerships and relationship building with their customers, in addition to their growing abilities in proactive and preventive care with Watson.

"We are pleased to be positioned in the 'Leaders' category for another year in the IDC MarketScape vendor assessment," said Vivek Mahajan, general manager for Technology Support Services (TSS). "Our portfolio of services helps clients simplify IT support management and minimize the risk of unplanned downtime - whether in the cloud or in the data center, resulting in better service to their customers."

Part of maintaining top-tier service along with the transformation of traditional networking environments stems from IBM's journey to the cloud. IBM continues to transform traditional networking environments to meet the requirements of today's hybrid infrastructure models through IBM Cloud. Using software-defined, network-as-a-service delivery models, IBM strives to make it easier and safer for clients to manage and customize their networks according to their intended business objectives. Certain areas of the IBM Services portfolio, like consolidated IT support and open source software support, help clients realize the full value of this offering and improve efficiencies among their IT teams and save money that can be put back into their business. All these efforts are crucial to IBM's strategic initiatives of becoming the world's leading cloud platform and cognitive solutions company.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About IBM Global Technology Services: IBM Global Technology Services offers end-to-end IT consulting and business services supported by an unparalleled global delivery network that is transforming its business to lead in an era of Cognitive and Cloud. As a cloud services integrator, GTS is managing the services and underlying infrastructure in an integrated and unified way. It is modernizing clients' IT environments to help them meet the increasingly complex customer demands. GTS provides clients with innovative technology solutions that help them to improve their business processes and in turn, profitability.

