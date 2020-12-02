IBM Named a Leader in the 2020 IDC MarketScape For Worldwide Advanced Machine Learning Software Platform

ARMONK, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) has been named to the Leaders Category in the latest IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Advanced Machine Learning Software Platforms 2020 Vendor Assessment (October 2020, IDC # US45358820). The report evaluated vendors who offer tools and frameworks for developing advanced machine learning models and solutions.

As reported by the IDC MarketScape, IBM offers a wide range of innovative machine learning (ML) capabilities as part of its Watson portfolio on a worldwide level. IBM has a Watson Anywhere approach that brings AI to wherever the data resides —across any cloud —to help companies unearth hidden insights, automate processes, and ultimately drive business performance.

The report highlights that IBM should be considered when clients are embarking on a business transformation that exploits build and deployment of a broad set of ML and optimization solutions in hybrid cloud environments.

The IDC MarketScape also notes the value that IBM has delivered over the past three to five years from the organization linkage between IBM Research and IBM products.

"By combining the power of AI with the flexibility and agility of hybrid cloud, our clients are driving innovation and digitizing their operations at a fast pace," said Daniel Hernandez, general manager, Data and AI, IBM. "The IDC MarketScape's recognition of IBM's Watson portfolio highlights the innovations of IBM Research powering our commercial AI offerings, and the value we can deliver to our clients by making advanced AI capabilities accessible to them."

"At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Highmark Health had an urgent opportunity to build a new AI model based on insurance claims data from our millions of members to identify high-risk sepsis patients and enable providers to prioritize care," said Curren Katz, Director of Data Science R&D, Highmark Health. "By tapping into IBM Watson's AI, we were able to quickly develop and deploy a cutting-edge AI model based on trusted data in a matter of weeks, which has enabled our data scientists and researchers to stay on top of new research findings as COVID-19 evolves, changes and unveils new data."

"The global pandemic has accelerated the need for organizations to transform and respond to an unprecedented change in customer behavior and market risks. Digital Transformation (DX) is one of the key enablers of this change, and AI/ML solutions are improving the DX success rate," says Ritu Jyoti, program vice president, AI research with IDC's software market research and advisory practice. "IBM's Watson offerings and capabilities are designed to give CXOs a playbook for operating in the new crisis and resilient environment. They help address customer challenges around the volume, complexity, and distributed nature of data and around developing and operationalizing AI/ML solutions at scale."

About IBM Watson

Watson is IBM's AI technology for business, helping organizations to better predict and shape future outcomes, automate complex processes, and optimize employees' time. Watson has evolved from an IBM Research project, to experimentation, to a scaled set of products that run anywhere. With more than 30,000 client engagements, Watson technology is being applied by leading global brands across a variety of industries to transform how people work. To learn more, visit: https://www.ibm.com/watson.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

