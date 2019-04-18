IBM, PathFactory Sign On as Lead Sponsors for the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Conference (MAICON)

CLEVELAND, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute announced the first round of Marketing Artificial Intelligence Conference (MAICON) sponsors, featuring IBM and PathFactory as the top-level, Platinum partners. Other event sponsors include Conversica, HubSpot, MarketMuse, PR 20/20 and Vennli.

MAICON takes place July 16 - 18, 2019 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. The conference features more than 40 sessions designed to help marketing leaders understand, pilot and scale AI.

There will be more than 60 speakers, including presenters from Amazon, Conversica, Grant Thornton, HubSpot, IBM, MIT Technology Review, Publicis Sapient, SoftBank Robotics, The Natori Company and Yext.

The event largely caters to non-technical audiences, meaning attendees do not need backgrounds in analytics, data science, or programming to understand and apply what they learn.

"There is a monumental shift happening in marketing that is being accelerated by AI," said Paul Roetzer, founder and CEO, Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute. "Consumers are demanding greater personalization, technology is getting smarter, career paths are evolving, and brands are facing mounting challenges to transform."

"Marketers can sit back and wait for the world to change around them, or they can embrace AI to create a competitive advantage. MAICON is for those who choose to take action, and it is made possible by the support of IBM, PathFactory and the rest of our amazing sponsors," added Roetzer.

Visit www.MAICON.ai for full event details. Register by June 3 to take advantage of early bird pricing.

About Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute

PR 20/20 launched Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute in 2016 with a mission to make AI approachable and actionable for marketers through content, education and events, including the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Conference (MAICON).

