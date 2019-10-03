IBM Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services in Europe and Asia/Pacific

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) has announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned IBM as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services for Europe and Asia/Pacific. IBM was again positioned the highest in ability to execute.

Today's announcement falls on the heels of its recent announcement that Gartner positioned IBM as Leader in the same for the North American market.

"As cloud and AI become the price of doing business, we believe IBM's recognition in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services in all three of the markets that Gartner tracks is validation of the IBM Services portfolio," said Archana Vemulapalli, IBM General Manager for IS Offering Strategy, Management and Development. "Today's announcement is a testament to our commitment to continue to deliver highly resilient, scalable and secure services, so clients can adopt hybrid cloud with confidence and know that our services integration model will give them the competitive advantages they need."

According to the reports, Gartner analyzed ability to execute and completeness of vision of the data center outsourcing and hybrid infrastructure services offerings for providers in all three geographies.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America report (Mark Ray, Daniel Barros, et al., 13 June 2019) can be accessed here under license:

https://www.gartner.com/doc/reprints?id=1-10N39S1G&ct=190701&st=sb

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Europe report (Claudio Da Rold, David Groombridge, Rene Buest, 18 June 2019) can be accessed here under license:

http://www.gartner.com/reprints/?id=1-1OH43V2O&ct=190909&st=sb

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Asia/Pacific report (DD Mishra, To Chee Eng, Claudio Da Rold, 24 July 2019) can be accessed here under license:

http://www.gartner.com/reprints/ibm-gbs-pro-services-librarians?id=1-1OD2CVEC&ct=190807&st=sg

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

