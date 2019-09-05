IBM Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America

ARMONK, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) has announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned IBM as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America. This year, IBM was positioned the highest in ability to execute.

"We believe IBM's recognition in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America, is a testament to the efficacy of the IBM Services portfolio in this era of Cloud and AI," said Archana Vemulapalli, IBM General Manager for IS Offering Strategy, Management and Development. "We are dedicated to continually delivering highly resilient, scalable and secure services, so clients can adopt hybrid cloud with confidence and know that our services integration model will give them the competitive advantages they need."

According to the report, "Gartner analyzes execution, strategic vision, and data center outsourcing and hybrid infrastructure services offerings for North America of 20 DCO/HIMS providers. Sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders should use this analysis to select the best provider for their strategic initiatives."*

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America report can be accessed here under license:

https://www.gartner.com/doc/reprints?id=1-10N39S1G&ct=190701&st=sb

*Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America, Mark Ray, et al, 13 June 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

