IBM Power Systems Certified for SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud as a provider for large SAP HANA systems

ARMONK, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that IBM Power Systems has been certified for the SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud as a critical infrastructure platform provider for large SAP HANA systems, aiming to simplify the IT infrastructure for the managed, private cloud environment. The service will run on IBM POWER9-based IBM Power Systems E980 servers, which have the industry's largest virtualized server scalability of 24TB for the SAP HANA databasei.

The IBM Power System E980 Server

Providing the IT infrastructure for a managed, private cloud environment, the SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud is a scalable and secured service that is designed to accelerate a user's evolution on the path to cloud readiness. It provides capabilities that span the software and hardware stack, a comprehensive menu of functional and technical services, and the level of control clients should expect on premises, all in one privately managed environment.

"SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud on IBM Power Systems will help clients unlock the full value of SAP HANA in the cloud, with the possibility of enhancing the scalability and availability of mission critical SAP applications while moving workloads to SAP HANA and lowering TCO," said Christoph Herman, SVP and Head of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud Delivery. "Combining SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud capabilities with IBM Power Systems can help establish a faster path to cloud readiness for our clients while addressing risk and providing closer alignment to the intelligent enterprise."

SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud users can take advantage of the firmware-based virtualization in the IBM POWER platform that offers the largest SAP HANA scalability in scale-up systemsii. This helps enable SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud users to accommodate capacity changes – this is designed for clients to benefit from faster performance of their SAP HANA-based business intelligence applications by running them in a single node while maximizing the availability of SAP applications with the highly resilient infrastructure.

"In June, IBM announced the availability of POWER9 in the IBM Cloud, taking the first step toward our goal of bringing IBM Cognitive Systems technology to our clients, no matter where they are," said Stephen Leonard, General Manager, IBM Cognitive Systems, "With the addition of IBM Power Systems in SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, we're giving our clients more choices and greater flexibility to run their workloads where they want to across the hybrid cloud and accelerate digital transformation."

IBM Power Systems has been delivering scalability and availability for SAP HANA applications since it was certified for SAP HANA in 2015, and the ongoing collaboration between IBM Power Systems and SAP provides virtualization on-demand via hypervisor-defined features in Power Systems. This enables clients to take advantage of multiple SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud service levels and transform their IT operations by shifting the focus from infrastructure maintenance to innovating with SAP HANA in the cloud.

SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud on IBM Power Systems is another testament to IBM and SAP's long-standing, client-centric relationship. Since forming the Digital Transformation partnership more than three years ago, IBM Services and SAP have worked together to provide services and capabilities that help accelerate how customers around the world modernize their systems and processes on their path to becoming an intelligent enterprise.

