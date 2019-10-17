IBM, Raw Seafoods Collaborate to Use Blockchain to Help Improve Seafood Traceability and Sustainability While Addressing Fraud

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Raw Seafoods Inc. today announce a new collaboration connecting global sourcing partners, retailers, and restauranteurs who will begin using IBM Food Trust platform to enhance seafood traceability. Built on the IBM Blockchain Platform, the initiative will start by digitizing the supply chain for scallops sourced from the Atlantic Sea Scallop Fishery.

Starting today, a fleet of scallopers owned by Capt. Danny Eilertsen of New Bedford, MA, will begin uploading data about their catch onto the platform, enabling distributors and retailers to identify exactly when and where a given lot of scallops was harvested. The platform will also track when the boat landed portside, and when each scallop lot was hand graded, selected, packed and shipped to its final destination. This information, as well as images and video, is uploaded via satellite while still offshore. Once it is uploaded, this information is then available to permissioned parties, including distributors, suppliers, retailers and their customers at point of sale.

The technology will address a number of problems that many in the industry believe explain why between 80 and 90 percent of Americans eat less than the recommended allotment of seafood [USDA]. From widespread seafood fraud and mislabeling [Oceana] to the simple fact that roughly 80 percent of the seafood in the United States is imported [NOAA], few consumers know where their seafood actually comes from.

From a sustainability standpoint, the data gathered and stored on blockchain can help fishing boats source more strategically, providing boat owners a direct connection to the "last mile" in the distribution channels. Blockchain provides an immutable record of provenance, building confidence in the quality and freshness of the catch.

"We are always actively engaged in helping our suppliers, retailers and restaurants deliver a product that's well above the industry standard for quality and freshness," said Daniel McQuade, Raw Seafoods Vice President of Marketing. "With IBM Food Trust, we found the perfect tool for establishing a direct link between the consumer and the captain of the boat that caught their fish, empowering shoppers and diners to demand more from their food supply chain."

"IBM Food Trust has helped some of the world's most respected food brands and grocers improve consumer trust, address inefficiencies, and promote supply chain integrity," said Rajendra Rao, General Manager of IBM Food Trust. "Traditionally, tracing the origin of a given food product could take days, if it was possible at all, especially for wild caught sea scallops. By reducing that time frame to a matter of seconds, we're able to solve three of the core consumer concerns that deter them from enjoying seafood: safety, sustainability and authenticity."

Nearly 30 years ago, overfishing nearly drove the scallop industry to the breaking point. In subsequent years, new technologies and improved management helped the industry rebound to catch sizes of more than 50 million pounds annually, enough to make the Port of New Bedford, MA, the most valuable fishing port in the United States for 18 consecutive years as of 2017. (NOAA)

The US Atlantic sea scallop fishery has been independently certified as sustainable by the MSC Fisheries Standard and Raw Seafoods aligns with the MSC Chain of Custody Standard that promotes sustainable wild fish stocks. With immutable, geo-specific data shared through IBM Food Trust, fishing boats can now plan catches more strategically to meet demand.

Initial participants in the new ecosystem include Santa Monica Seafoods, one of the largest seafood distributors in the Southwest. Restaurants including TAPS Fish House and Brewery in Orange County, CA and Santa Monica Seafoods Market & Cafes will be among the first to serve scallops traced using Food Trust.

"This data will help us forge a more direct and fruitful partnership with the captains and crew that are harvesting the seafood we serve," said Tom Hope, Director of Food & Beverage at TAPS Fish House & Brewery. "Not only will the data help us be more strategic as a business, we think customers are going to love it."

Raw Seafoods also plans a consumer-facing app, connected directly to the Food Trust platform, which will allow consumers to access information about their scallops directly from the menu or point of sale in the retail locations by scanning a QR code.

The engagement was finalized in second quarter of 2019.

About IBM Blockchain

IBM is recognized as the leading enterprise blockchain provider. The company's research, technical and business experts have broken barriers in transaction processing speeds, developed the most advanced cryptography to secure transactions, and are contributing millions of lines of open source code to advance blockchain for businesses. IBM is the leader in open-source blockchain solutions built for the enterprise. Since 2016, IBM has worked with hundreds of clients across financial services, supply chain, government, retail, digital rights management and healthcare to implement blockchain applications, and operates a number of networks running live and in production. The cloud-based IBM Blockchain Platform delivers the end-to-end capabilities that clients need to quickly activate and successfully develop, operate, govern and secure their own business networks. IBM is an early member of Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. For more information about IBM Blockchain, visit https://www.ibm.com/blockchain/ or follow us on Twitter at @ibmblockchain.

About Raw Seafoods

Raw Seafoods, Inc. is a family owned and operated company in Fall River, Massachusetts dedicated to providing our customers with exceptional products, and service. We specialize in fresh and frozen scallops, fish and value-added food solutions. Our 80,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility, is USDA, FDA, and MSC certified, and has achieved the advanced BRC "AA" designation for the past 4 years, one of the few seafood plants in the country to reach that level. Our customers include the finest distributors, wholesalers, and retailers in the world. Our team is committed to exceeding the expectations of our customers and building long term partnerships, one order at a time. We also recognize the importance of giving back to the communities we work and live in by supporting many important causes. Visit https://www.rawseafoods.com or follow us on Twitter at @rawseafoods

Contact:

Holli Haswell

hhaswell@us.ibm.com

720-396-5485

SOURCE IBM

Related Links

http://www.ibm.com

