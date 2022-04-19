IBM RELEASES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Double-Digit Software and Consulting Growth Led by Hybrid Cloud Adoption; Strong Profit Generation

ARMONK, N.Y., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced first-quarter 2022 earnings results.

"Demand for hybrid cloud and AI drove growth in both Software and Consulting in the first quarter. Today we're a more focused business and our results reflect the execution of our strategy," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "We are off to a solid start for the year, and we now see revenue growth for 2022 at the high end of our model."

First-Quarter Highlights

Revenue

- Revenue of $14.2 billion , up 8 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency (over 5 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)

- Software revenue up 12 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)

- Consulting revenue up 13 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure revenue down 2 percent, flat at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)

- Hybrid cloud revenue:

-- First Quarter: $5.0 billion , up 14 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency

-- Last 12 months: $20.8 billion , up 17 percent

- On a consolidated basis, net cash from operating activities of $3.2 billion ; free cash flow of $1.2 billion

FIRST QUARTER 2022 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY Pre-tax Gross Pre-tax Income Net Diluted Revenue Profit Income Margin Income EPS GAAP from

Continuing

Operations $ 14.2B $ 7.3B $ 0.6B 4.4 % $ 0.7B $ 0.73 Year/Year 8 %* 4 % 156 % 2.5 Pts 64 % 62 % Operating

(Non-GAAP) $ 7.5B $ 1.5B 10.7 % $ 1.3B $ 1.40 Year/Year 4 % 46 % 2.8 Pts 25 % 25 % * 11% at constant currency



"In the first quarter we continued to strengthen the fundamentals of our business, consistent with our medium-term model," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We are a faster growing, more profitable company with a higher-value business mix, a significant recurring revenue base and strong cash generation."

Segment Results for First Quarter

Software (includes Hybrid Platform & Solutions, Transaction Processing)— revenues of $5.8 billion , up 12.3 percent, up 15.4 percent at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl):

- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 7 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency (about 1.5 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl):

-- Red Hat up 18 percent, up 21 percent at constant currency

-- Automation up 3 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency

-- Data & AI up 2 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency

-- Security up 5 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency

- Transaction Processing up 26 percent, up 31 percent at constant currency (about 28 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)

- Software segment hybrid cloud revenue up 22 percent, up 25 percent at constant currency





- Business Transformation up 15 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency

- Technology Consulting up 14 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency

- Application Operations up 10 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency

- Consulting segment hybrid cloud revenue up 24 percent, up 29 percent at constant currency





- Hybrid Infrastructure down 5 percent, down 2 percent at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)

-- IBM z Systems down 19 percent, down 18 percent at constant currency

-- Distributed Infrastructure up 5 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure Support flat, up 4 percent at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)

- Infrastructure segment hybrid cloud revenue down 20 percent, down 18 percent at constant currency





Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

On a consolidated basis, in the first quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $3.2 billion or $1.6 billion excluding IBM Financing receivables. IBM's free cash flow was $1.2 billion, which includes cash impacts from the company's structural actions initiated at the end of 2020.

IBM ended the first quarter with $10.8 billion of cash on hand (which includes marketable securities), up $3.2 billion from year-end 2021. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $12.2 billion, totaled $54.2 billion, up $2.5 billion since the end of 2021. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the first quarter.

Full-Year 2022 Expectations

Revenue growth: The company now expects constant currency revenue growth at the high end of the mid-single digit range. The company also expects an additional 3.5 point contribution from incremental sales to Kyndryl. At mid-April 2022 foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be a three to four point headwind.





foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be a three to four point headwind. Free Cash Flow: The company continues to expect $10 billion to $10.5 billion in consolidated free cash flow.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters, tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

On November 3, 2021, IBM completed the separation of Kyndryl. Unless otherwise specified, results are presented on a continuing operations basis.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results —

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

consolidated free cash flow;

consolidated cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8–K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021* REVENUE Software $ 5,772 $ 5,138 Consulting 4,829 4,262 Infrastructure 3,219 3,293 Financing 154 208 Other 224 284 TOTAL REVENUE 14,197 13,187 GROSS PROFIT 7,335 7,027 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN Software 78.8 % 77.8 % Consulting 24.3 % 27.8 % Infrastructure 50.5 % 56.3 % Financing 37.7 % 35.5 % TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 51.7 % 53.3 % EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME S,G&A 4,597 4,688 R,D&E 1,679 1,616 Intellectual property and custom development income (121) (146) Other (income) and expense 246 346 Interest expense 311 280 TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME 6,712 6,784 INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 623 244 Pre-tax margin 4.4 % 1.8 % Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes (39) (160) Effective tax rate (6.3) % (65.5) % INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 662 $ 403 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 71 552 NET INCOME $ 733 $ 955 EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Assuming Dilution Continuing Operations $ 0.73 $ 0.45 Discontinued Operations $ 0.08 $ 0.61 TOTAL $ 0.81 $ 1.06 Basic Continuing Operations $ 0.74 $ 0.45 Discontinued Operations $ 0.08 $ 0.62 TOTAL $ 0.82 $ 1.07 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's) Assuming Dilution 909.2 901.7 Basic 899.3 893.6 ____________________

* Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.



INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) At At March 31, December 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2022 2021 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,934 $ 6,650 Restricted cash 286 307 Marketable securities 550 600 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net 5,963 6,754 Short-term financing receivables, net 7,169 8,014 Other accounts receivable, net 1,003 1,002 Inventories 1,776 1,649 Deferred costs 1,103 1,097 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,548 3,466 Total Current Assets 31,330 29,539 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,559 5,694 Operating right-of-use assets, net 3,108 3,222 Long-term financing receivables, net 4,610 5,425 Prepaid pension assets 9,995 9,850 Deferred costs 916 924 Deferred taxes 7,567 7,370 Goodwill 56,106 55,643 Intangibles, net 12,312 12,511 Investments and sundry assets 1,771 1,823 Total Assets $ 133,275 $ 132,001 LIABILITIES: Current Liabilities: Taxes $ 1,798 $ 2,289 Short-term debt 7,690 6,787 Accounts payable 3,453 3,955 Deferred income 13,526 12,518 Operating lease liabilities 954 974 Other liabilities 6,635 7,097 Total Current Liabilities 34,056 33,619 Long-term debt 46,545 44,917 Retirement related obligations 13,937 14,435 Deferred income 3,423 3,577 Operating lease liabilities 2,358 2,462 Other liabilities 13,844 13,996 Total Liabilities 114,162 113,005 EQUITY: IBM Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 57,603 57,319 Retained earnings 153,401 154,209 Treasury stock — at cost (169,422) (169,392) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (22,532) (23,234) Total IBM Stockholders' Equity 19,050 18,901 Noncontrolling interests 62 95 Total Equity 19,112 18,996 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 133,275 $ 132,001

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2022 2021 Consolidated Net Cash from Operations per GAAP $ 3,248 $ 4,914 Less: change in IBM Financing receivables 1,631 2,863 Capital Expenditures, net (378) (529) Consolidated Free Cash Flow 1,240 1,522 Acquisitions (698) (1,120) Divestitures 61 (15) Dividends (1,475) (1,457) Non-Financing Debt 4,675 (1,725) Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt) (590) (207) Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities* $ 3,213 $ (3,002) ____________________

* Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2022 2021 Net Income from Operations $ 733 $ 955 Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles 1,257 1,672 Stock-based Compensation 234 213 Working Capital / Other (606) (789) IBM Financing A/R 1,631 2,863 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 3,248 $ 4,914 Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds (378) (529) Divestitures, net of cash transferred 61 (15) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (698) (1,120) Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net (344) (335) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities $ (1,358) $ (2,000) Debt, net of payments & proceeds 2,948 (4,299) Dividends (1,475) (1,457) Financing - Other (95) (26) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities $ 1,377 $ (5,783) Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash (5) (134) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash* $ 3,263 $ (3,002) ____________________

* Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 5,772 $ 4,829 $ 3,219 $ 154 Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations 1,134 348 199 84 Pre-tax Margin 19.7 % 7.2 % 6.2 % 54.6 % Change YTY Revenue 12.3 % 13.3 % (2.3) % (26.2) % Change YTY Revenue - constant currency 15.4 % 17.4 % 0.3 % (24.5) % Three Months Ended March 31, 2021* (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 5,138 $ 4,262 $ 3,293 $ 208 Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations 658 277 292 98 Pre-tax Margin 12.8 % 6.5 % 8.9 % 47.0 % ____________________

* Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Kyndryl- Related Related Reform Related Operating GAAP Adjustments (1) Adjustments (2) Impacts Impacts (3) (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 7,335 $ 181 $ — $ — $ — $ 7,516 Gross Profit Margin 51.7 % 1.3 pts. — pts. — pts. — pts. 52.9 % S,G&A $ 4,597 $ (286) $ — $ — $ (0) $ 4,311 Other (Income) & Expense 246 (1) (202) — (222) (179) Total Expense & Other (Income) 6,712 (287) (202) — (222) 6,001 Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations 623 468 202 — 222 1,515 Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 4.4 % 3.3 pts. 1.4 pts. — pts. 1.6 pts. 10.7 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4) $ (39) $ 109 $ 58 $ 116 $ — $ 244 Effective Tax Rate (6.3) % 9.1 pts. 4.6 pts. 7.7 pts. 0.9 pts. 16.1 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 662 $ 359 $ 144 $ (116) $ 222 $ 1,271 Income Margin from Continuing

Operations 4.7 % 2.5 pts. 1.0 pts. (0.8) pts. 1.6 pts. 9.0 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations $ 0.73 $ 0.39 $ 0.16 $ (0.13) $ 0.24 $ 1.40 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Kyndryl- Related Related Reform Related Operating GAAP Adjustments (1) Adjustments (2) Impacts Impacts (3) (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 7,027 $ 174 $ — $ — $ — $ 7,201 Gross Profit Margin 53.3 % 1.3 pts. — pts. — pts. — pts. 54.6 % S,G&A $ 4,688 $ (288) $ — $ — $ — $ 4,399 Other (Income) & Expense 346 (1) (332) — — 13 Total Expense & Other (Income) 6,784 (289) (332) — — 6,162 Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations 244 463 332 — — 1,039 Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 1.8 % 3.5 pts. 2.5 pts. — pts. — pts. 7.9 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4) $ (160) $ 132 $ 33 $ 19 $ — $ 25 Effective Tax Rate (65.5) % 41.9 pts. 24.2 pts. 1.8 pts. — pts. 2.4 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 403 $ 330 $ 299 $ (19) $ — $ 1,013 Income Margin from Continuing

Operations 3.1 % 2.5 pts. 2.3 pts. (0.1) pts. — pts. 7.7 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations $ 0.45 $ 0.37 $ 0.33 $ (0.02) $ — $ 1.12

____________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition

integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/

settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. (3) Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM. (4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax

income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

