IBM RELEASES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

News provided by

IBM

Apr 19, 2022, 16:08 ET

Double-Digit Software and Consulting Growth Led by Hybrid Cloud Adoption; Strong Profit Generation

ARMONK, N.Y., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced first-quarter 2022 earnings results.

"Demand for hybrid cloud and AI drove growth in both Software and Consulting in the first quarter. Today we're a more focused business and our results reflect the execution of our strategy," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "We are off to a solid start for the year, and we now see revenue growth for 2022 at the high end of our model."

First-Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue
    - Revenue of $14.2 billion, up 8 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency (over 5 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl) 
    - Software revenue up 12 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)
    - Consulting revenue up 13 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure revenue down 2 percent, flat at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)
    - Hybrid cloud revenue:
       -- First Quarter: $5.0 billion, up 14 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency
       -- Last 12 months: $20.8 billion, up 17 percent
  • Free Cash Flow
    - On a consolidated basis, net cash from operating activities of $3.2 billion; free cash flow of $1.2 billion
                                     
   

FIRST QUARTER 2022 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY
                     

Pre-tax 

             
           

Gross

    

Pre-tax 

 

Income 

   

Net 

   

Diluted 

 
     

Revenue

    

Profit

    

Income

  

Margin

    

Income

    

EPS

  

GAAP from
Continuing
Operations

  

$

14.2B

  

$

7.3B

  

$

0.6B

  

4.4

%

$

0.7B

  

$

0.73

  

    Year/Year

    

8

%*

  

4

%

  

156

%

2.5

Pts

  

64

%

  

62

%

Operating
(Non-GAAP)

        

$

7.5B

  

$

1.5B

  

10.7

%

$

1.3B

  

$

1.40

  

    Year/Year

          

4

%

  

46

%

2.8

Pts

  

25

%

  

25

%

* 11% at constant currency

"In the first quarter we continued to strengthen the fundamentals of our business, consistent with our medium-term model," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We are a faster growing, more profitable company with a higher-value business mix, a significant recurring revenue base and strong cash generation."

Segment Results for First Quarter

  • Software (includes Hybrid Platform & Solutions, Transaction Processing)— revenues of $5.8 billion, up 12.3 percent, up 15.4 percent at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl):
    - Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 7 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency (about  1.5 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl):
       -- Red Hat up 18 percent, up 21 percent at constant currency
       -- Automation up 3 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency
       -- Data & AI up 2 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency
       -- Security up 5 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
    - Transaction Processing up 26 percent, up 31 percent at constant currency (about 28 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)
    - Software segment hybrid cloud revenue up 22 percent, up 25 percent at constant currency

  • Consulting (includes Business Transformation, Technology Consulting and Application Operations)—  revenues of $4.8 billion, up 13.3 percent, up 17.4 percent at constant currency:
    - Business Transformation up 15 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency
    - Technology Consulting up 14 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency
    - Application Operations up 10 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency
    - Consulting segment hybrid cloud revenue up 24 percent, up 29 percent at constant currency

  • Infrastructure (includes Hybrid Infrastructure, Infrastructure Support)—  revenues of $3.2 billion, down 2.3 percent, up 0.3 percent at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl):
    - Hybrid Infrastructure down 5 percent, down 2 percent at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)
       -- IBM z Systems down 19 percent, down 18 percent at constant currency
       -- Distributed Infrastructure up 5 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure Support flat, up 4 percent at constant currency (over 8 points from incremental sales to Kyndryl)
    - Infrastructure segment hybrid cloud revenue down 20 percent, down 18 percent at constant currency

  • Financing (includes client and commercial financing)— revenues of $0.2 billion, down 26.2 percent, down 24.5 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
On a consolidated basis, in the first quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $3.2 billion or $1.6 billion excluding IBM Financing receivables. IBM's free cash flow was $1.2 billion, which includes cash impacts from the company's structural actions initiated at the end of 2020.

IBM ended the first quarter with $10.8 billion of cash on hand (which includes marketable securities), up $3.2 billion from year-end 2021. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $12.2 billion, totaled $54.2 billion, up $2.5 billion since the end of 2021. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the first quarter.

Full-Year 2022 Expectations

  • Revenue growth: The company now expects constant currency revenue growth at the high end of the mid-single digit range. The company also expects an additional 3.5 point contribution from incremental sales to Kyndryl. At mid-April 2022 foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be a three to four point headwind.

  • Free Cash Flow: The company continues to expect $10 billion to $10.5 billion in consolidated free cash flow.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters, tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release
On November 3, 2021, IBM completed the separation of Kyndryl. Unless otherwise specified, results are presented on a continuing operations basis.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors: 

IBM results —

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • consolidated free cash flow;
  • consolidated cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8–K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast
IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-1q22. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact:       IBM
                      Sarah Meron, 347 891 1770
                      [email protected]
    
                      Tim Davidson, 914 844 7847
                      [email protected] 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

  
                 
   

Three Months Ended

   
   

March 31, 

    
   

2022

  

2021*

    

REVENUE

                

Software

  

$

5,772

  

$

5,138

    

Consulting

    

4,829

    

4,262

    

Infrastructure

    

3,219

    

3,293

    

Financing

    

154

    

208

    

Other

    

224

    

284

    

TOTAL REVENUE

    

14,197

    

13,187

    
                 

GROSS PROFIT

    

7,335

    

7,027

    
                 

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

                

Software

    

78.8

%

  

77.8

%

  

Consulting

    

24.3

%

  

27.8

%

  

Infrastructure

    

50.5

%

  

56.3

%

  

Financing

    

37.7

%

  

35.5

%

  
                 

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

    

51.7

%

  

53.3

%

  
                 

EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

                

S,G&A

    

4,597

    

4,688

    

R,D&E

    

1,679

    

1,616

    

Intellectual property and custom development income

    

(121)

    

(146)

    

Other (income) and expense

    

246

    

346

    

Interest expense

    

311

    

280

    

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

    

6,712

    

6,784

    
                 

INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

                

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

    

623

    

244

    

Pre-tax margin

    

4.4

%

  

1.8

%

  

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes

    

(39)

    

(160)

    

Effective tax rate

    

(6.3)

%

  

(65.5)

%

  
                 

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

  

$

662

  

$

403

    
                 

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

                

Income/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

    

71

    

552

    
                 

NET INCOME

  

$

733

  

$

955

    
                 

EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

                

Assuming Dilution

                

Continuing Operations

  

$

0.73

  

$

0.45

    

Discontinued Operations

  

$

0.08

  

$

0.61

    

TOTAL

 

$

0.81

  

$

1.06

    
                 

Basic

                

Continuing Operations

  

$

0.74

  

$

0.45

    

Discontinued Operations

  

$

0.08

  

$

0.62

    

TOTAL

 

$

0.82

  

$

1.07

    
                 

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)

                

Assuming Dilution

    

909.2

    

901.7

    

Basic

    

899.3

    

893.6

    

____________________
* Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.

  

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)
 
   

At

  

At
   

March 31, 

  

December 31, 

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2022

  

2021

ASSETS:

            

Current Assets:

            

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$

9,934

  

$

6,650

Restricted cash

    

286

    

307

Marketable securities

    

550

    

600

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net

    

5,963

    

6,754

Short-term financing receivables, net

    

7,169

    

8,014

Other accounts receivable, net

    

1,003

    

1,002

Inventories

    

1,776

    

1,649

Deferred costs

    

1,103

    

1,097

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

    

3,548

    

3,466

Total Current Assets

    

31,330

    

29,539
             

Property, plant and equipment, net

    

5,559

    

5,694

Operating right-of-use assets, net

    

3,108

    

3,222

Long-term financing receivables, net

    

4,610

    

5,425

Prepaid pension assets

    

9,995

    

9,850

Deferred costs

    

916

    

924

Deferred taxes

    

7,567

    

7,370

Goodwill

    

56,106

    

55,643

Intangibles, net

    

12,312

    

12,511

Investments and sundry assets

    

1,771

    

1,823

Total Assets

  

$

133,275

  

$

132,001
             

LIABILITIES:

            

Current Liabilities:

            

Taxes

  

$

1,798

  

$

2,289

Short-term debt

    

7,690

    

6,787

Accounts payable

    

3,453

    

3,955

Deferred income

    

13,526

    

12,518

Operating lease liabilities

    

954

    

974

Other liabilities

    

6,635

    

7,097

Total Current Liabilities

    

34,056

    

33,619
             

Long-term debt

    

46,545

    

44,917

Retirement related obligations

    

13,937

    

14,435

Deferred income

    

3,423

    

3,577

Operating lease liabilities

    

2,358

    

2,462

Other liabilities

    

13,844

    

13,996

Total Liabilities

    

114,162

    

113,005
             

EQUITY:

            

IBM Stockholders' Equity:

            

Common stock

    

57,603

    

57,319

Retained earnings

    

153,401

    

154,209

Treasury stock — at cost

    

(169,422)

    

(169,392)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

    

(22,532)

    

(23,234)

Total IBM Stockholders' Equity

    

19,050

    

18,901
             

Noncontrolling interests

    

62

    

95

Total Equity

    

19,112

    

18,996
             

Total Liabilities and Equity

  

$

133,275

  

$

132,001

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)
             
   

Three Months Ended

   

March 31, 

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2022

  

2021

Consolidated Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

  

$

3,248

  

$

4,914
             

Less: change in IBM Financing receivables

    

1,631

    

2,863

Capital Expenditures, net

    

(378)

    

(529)
             

Consolidated Free Cash Flow

    

1,240

    

1,522
             

Acquisitions

    

(698)

    

(1,120)

Divestitures

    

61

    

(15)

Dividends

    

(1,475)

    

(1,457)

Non-Financing Debt

    

4,675

    

(1,725)

Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)

    

(590)

    

(207)
             

Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities*

  

$

3,213

  

$

(3,002)

____________________
* Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis. 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

  
               
   

Three Months Ended

 
   

March 31, 

  

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2022

  

2021

  

Net Income from Operations

  

$

733

  

$

955

  

Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles

    

1,257

    

1,672

  

Stock-based Compensation

    

234

    

213

  

Working Capital / Other

    

(606)

    

(789)

  

IBM Financing A/R

    

1,631

    

2,863

  

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

  

$

3,248

  

$

4,914

  

Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds

    

(378)

    

(529)

  

Divestitures, net of cash transferred

    

61

    

(15)

  

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

    

(698)

    

(1,120)

  

Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net

    

(344)

    

(335)

  

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities

  

$

(1,358)

  

$

(2,000)

  

Debt, net of payments & proceeds

    

2,948

    

(4,299)

  

Dividends

    

(1,475)

    

(1,457)

  

Financing - Other

    

(95)

    

(26)

  

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities

  

$

1,377

  

$

(5,783)

  

Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash

    

(5)

    

(134)

  

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash*

  

$

3,263

  

$

(3,002)

  

____________________
* Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis. 

  

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)
                           
   

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

  
                     

(Dollars in Millions)

  

Software

  

Consulting

  

Infrastructure

  

Financing

  

Revenue

  

$

5,772

  

$

4,829

  

$

3,219

  

$

154

  

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

    

1,134

    

348

    

199

    

84

  

Pre-tax Margin

    

19.7

%

  

7.2

%

  

6.2

%

  

54.6

%

Change YTY Revenue

    

12.3

%

  

13.3

%

  

(2.3)

%

  

(26.2)

%

Change YTY Revenue - constant currency

    

15.4

%

  

17.4

%

  

0.3

%

  

(24.5)

%
                           
   

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021*

  
                     

(Dollars in Millions)

  

Software

  

Consulting

  

Infrastructure

  

Financing

  

Revenue

  

$

5,138

  

$

4,262

  

$

3,293

  

$

208

  

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

    

658

    

277

    

292

    

98

  

Pre-tax Margin

    

12.8

%

  

6.5

%

  

8.9

%

  

47.0

%

____________________
* Recast to conform with 2022 presentation. 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
                                       
   

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

  
   

Continuing Operations

  
         

Acquisition-

  

Retirement-

  

Tax

  

Kyndryl-

        
         

Related

  

Related

  

Reform

  

Related

  

Operating

  
   

GAAP

  

Adjustments (1)

  

Adjustments (2)

  

Impacts

  

Impacts (3)

  

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

  

$

7,335

  

$

181

  

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

7,516

  

Gross Profit Margin

    

51.7

%

  

1.3

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts.

  

52.9

%

S,G&A

  

$

4,597

  

$

(286)

  

$

 

$

 

$

(0)

  

$

4,311

  

Other (Income) & Expense

    

246

    

(1)

    

(202)

    

   

(222)

    

(179)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

    

6,712

    

(287)

    

(202)

    

   

(222)

    

6,001

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing
Operations

    

623

    

468

    

202

    

   

222

    

1,515

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

    

4.4

%

  

3.3

pts. 

  

1.4

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

1.6

pts.

  

10.7

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
Taxes (4)

  

$

(39)

  

$

109

  

$

58

  

$

116

  

$

 

$

244

  

Effective Tax Rate

    

(6.3)

%

  

9.1

pts. 

  

4.6

pts. 

  

7.7

pts. 

  

0.9

pts.

  

16.1

%

Income from Continuing Operations

  

$

662

  

$

359

  

$

144

  

$

(116)

  

$

222

  

$

1,271

  

Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

    

4.7

%

  

2.5

pts. 

  

1.0

pts. 

  

(0.8)

pts. 

  

1.6

pts.

  

9.0

%

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:
Continuing Operations

  

$

0.73

  

$

0.39

  

$

0.16

  

$

(0.13)

  

$

0.24

  

$

1.40

  
                                       
                                       
   

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

  
   

Continuing Operations

  
         

Acquisition-

  

Retirement-

  

Tax

  

Kyndryl-

        
         

Related

  

Related

  

Reform

  

Related

  

Operating

  
   

GAAP

  

Adjustments (1)

  

Adjustments (2)

  

Impacts

  

Impacts (3)

  

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

  

$

7,027

  

$

174

  

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

7,201

  

Gross Profit Margin

    

53.3

%

  

1.3

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts.

  

54.6

%

S,G&A

  

$

4,688

  

$

(288)

  

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

4,399

  

Other (Income) & Expense

    

346

    

(1)

    

(332)

    

   

   

13

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

    

6,784

    

(289)

    

(332)

    

   

   

6,162

  

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing
Operations

    

244

    

463

    

332

    

   

   

1,039

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

    

1.8

%

  

3.5

pts. 

  

2.5

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts.

  

7.9

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
Taxes (4)

  

$

(160)

  

$

132

  

$

33

  

$

19

  

$

 

$

25

  

Effective Tax Rate

    

(65.5)

%

  

41.9

pts. 

  

24.2

pts. 

  

1.8

pts. 

  

pts.

  

2.4

%

Income from Continuing Operations

  

$

403

  

$

330

  

$

299

  

$

(19)

  

$

 

$

1,013

  

Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

    

3.1

%

  

2.5

pts. 

  

2.3

pts. 

  

(0.1)

pts. 

  

pts.

  

7.7

%

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:
Continuing Operations

  

$

0.45

  

$

0.37

  

$

0.33

  

$

(0.02)

  

$

 

$

1.12

  

____________________

(1)

Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition
integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2)

Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/
settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3)

Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM.

(4)

Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax
income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

SOURCE IBM

Also from this source

Responsibility for AI Ethics Shifts from Tech Silo to Broader...

IBM Global Consumer Study: Sustainability Actions Can Speak...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics