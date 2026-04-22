IBM RELEASES FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

News provided by

IBM

Apr 22, 2026, 16:08 ET

Double-digit Software and Infrastructure revenue growth; Strong margin expansion and double-digit profit and free cash flow growth

ARMONK, N.Y., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced first-quarter 2026 earnings results.

"The first quarter was a strong start to the year with broad-based revenue growth across our segments. These results reflect the integrated value of our portfolio and the trust clients put in us to improve their operations. As clients scale use cases, AI continues to be a tailwind for our global business. IBM products and services are helping clients orchestrate, deploy and govern AI across hybrid environments," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Given this strong start, we continue to expect more than 5 percent constant currency revenue growth and an increase of about $1 billion in year-over-year free cash flow in 2026."

First-Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue
    - Revenue of $15.9 billion, up 9 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency
    - Software revenue up 11 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
    - Consulting revenue up 4 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure revenue up 15 percent, up 12 percent at constant currency
  • Profit
    - Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 56.2 percent, up 100 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP):
       57.7 percent, up 110 basis points
    - Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 8.7 percent, up 80 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP):
      13.4 percent, up 140 basis points
  • Cash Flow
    - Year to date, net cash from operating activities of $5.2 billion; free cash flow of $2.2 billion
 

FIRST-QUARTER 2026 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY

  
 

Revenue

  

Gross

Profit

    

Gross

Profit

Margin

    

Pre-tax

Income

  

Pre-tax

Income

Margin

  

Net

Income

  

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

GAAP from

Continuing

Operations

$ 15.9 B

    

$   8.9 B

    

56.2

%

  

$   1.4 B

    

8.7

%

  

$   1.2 B

    

$   1.28

  

Year/Year

9

% (1)

  

11

%

  

1.0

Pts

  

20

%

  

0.8

Pts

  

15

%

  

14

%

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

      

$   9.2 B

    

57.7

%

  

$   2.1 B

    

13.4

%

  

$   1.8 B

    

$   1.91

  

Year/Year

      

12

%

  

1.1

Pts

  

23

%

  

1.4

Pts

  

20

%

  

19

%

(1)  6% at constant currency.

"Our solid revenue growth, portfolio mix and productivity initiatives drove double-digit profit and free cash flow growth in the quarter," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "The durability of our portfolio combined with our disciplined execution continues to give us the financial flexibility needed to both invest in our business and return value to shareholders through our dividend."

Segment Results for First Quarter

  • Software — revenues of $7.1 billion, up 11 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Cloud (Red Hat) up 13 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency
    - Automation up 10 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
    - Data up 19 percent, up 16 percent at constant currency
    - Transaction Processing up 6 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency

  • Consulting — revenues of $5.3 billion, up 4 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency:
    - Strategy and Technology up 4 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency
    - Intelligent Operations up 4 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency

  • Infrastructure — revenues of $3.3 billion, up 15 percent, up 12 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Infrastructure up 28 percent, up 25 percent at constant currency
          -- IBM Z up 51 percent, up 48 percent at constant currency
          -- Distributed Infrastructure up 17 percent, up 13 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure Support down 2 percent, down 6 percent at constant currency

  • Financing — revenues of $0.2 billion, up 15 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the first quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $5.2 billion, up $0.8 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $2.2 billion, up $0.3 billion year to year. The company returned $1.6 billion to shareholders in dividends in the first quarter and invested in the acquisition of Confluent.

IBM ended the first quarter with $11.8 billion of cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, down $2.6 billion from year-end 2025. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $12.8 billion, totaled $66.4 billion, up $5.1 billion year to date.

Full-Year 2026 Expectations

  • Revenue: The company continues to expect full-year constant currency revenue growth of more than 5 percent. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a half-point to one-point tailwind to growth for the year
  • Free cash flow: The company continues to expect full-year free cash flow to increase by about $1 billion year-over-year

Dividend Declaration

The IBM board of directors declared an increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.69 per common share, payable June 10, 2026 to stockholders of record as of May 8, 2026.

This is the 31st year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and divestitures, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption or retention of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product and service quality issues; the development and use of AI, including the company's increased AI solutions and use of AI technologies; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data protection considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and other environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference.

Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • free cash flow;
  • net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;
  • adjusted EBITDA;
  • adjusted EBITDA margin.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-1q26. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact:      IBM
                    Tim Davidson, 914-844-7847
                    [email protected] 
    
                    Erin McElwee, 347-920-6825
                    [email protected]

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; $ in millions except per share amounts)
 
 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

  
 

2026

    

2025

  

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

          

Software

$        7,052

    

$        6,336

  

Consulting

5,272

    

5,068

  

Infrastructure

3,326

    

2,886

  

Financing

220

    

191

  

Other

48

    

61

  

TOTAL REVENUE

15,917

    

14,541

  
           

GROSS PROFIT

8,950

    

8,031

  
           

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

          

Software

82.8

%

  

83.6

%

Consulting

27.5

%

  

27.3

%

Infrastructure

56.9

%

  

52.8

%

Financing

43.4

%

  

45.8

%
           

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

56.2

%

  

55.2

%
           

EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

          

SG&A

5,089

    

4,886

  

R&D

2,173

    

1,950

  

Intellectual property and custom development income

(172)

    

(253)

  

Other (income) and expense

(1)

    

(165)

  

Interest expense

473

    

455

  

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

7,562

    

6,873

  
           

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

1,387

    

1,158

  

Pre-tax margin

8.7

%

  

8.0

%

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes

172

    

103

  

Effective tax rate

12.4

%

  

8.9

%
           

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$        1,216

    

$        1,054

  
           

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

          

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes

0

    

1

  
           

NET INCOME

$        1,216

    

$        1,055

  
           

EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

          

Assuming dilution

          

Continuing operations

$         1.28

    

$         1.12

  

Discontinued operations

$         0.00

    

$         0.00

  

TOTAL

$         1.28

    

$         1.12

  
           

Basic

          

Continuing operations

$         1.30

    

$         1.14

  

Discontinued operations

$         0.00

    

$         0.00

  

TOTAL

$         1.30

    

$         1.14

  
           

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)

          

Assuming dilution

952.1

    

945.4

  

Basic

938.5

    

928.0

  

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

 (Unaudited)
 

($ in millions)

  

At March 31,
2026

  

At December 31,
2025

ASSETS:

        

Current assets:

        

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$            10,819

  

$              13,587

Restricted cash

  

45

  

54

Marketable securities

  

964

  

830

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net

  

6,493

  

8,112

Short-term financing receivables

        

  Held for investment, net

  

5,767

  

7,344

  Held for sale

 

743

  

1,131

Other accounts receivable, net

  

1,242

  

1,052

Inventories

  

1,476

  

1,220

Deferred costs

  

1,157

  

1,084

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

  

3,209

  

2,530

Total current assets

  

31,914

  

36,944
         

Property, plant and equipment, net

  

5,781

  

5,899

Operating right-of-use assets, net

  

3,219

  

3,129

Long-term financing receivables, net

  

7,014

  

7,708

Prepaid pension assets

  

7,578

  

7,544

Deferred costs

  

831

  

825

Deferred taxes

  

8,552

  

8,610

Goodwill

  

74,709

  

67,717

Intangibles, net

  

14,624

  

11,391

Investments and sundry assets

  

2,009

  

2,112

Total assets

  

$          156,229

  

$            151,880
         

LIABILITIES:

        

Current Liabilities:

        

Taxes

  

$              2,053

  

$                2,347

Short-term debt

  

8,655

  

6,424

Accounts payable

  

4,039

  

4,756

Compensation and benefits

 

3,941

  

4,114

Deferred income

  

17,034

  

16,101

Operating lease liabilities

  

798

  

800

Other liabilities

 

3,582

  

4,116

Total current liabilities

  

40,101

  

38,658
         

Long-term debt

  

57,706

  

54,836

Retirement-related obligations

  

8,763

  

9,018

Deferred income

  

4,195

  

4,271

Operating lease liabilities

  

2,643

  

2,547

Other liabilities

  

9,767

  

9,810

Total liabilities

  

123,174

  

119,139
         

EQUITY:

        

IBM stockholders' equity:

        

Common stock

  

63,936

  

63,318

Retained earnings

  

155,327

  

155,648

Treasury stock - at cost

  

(170,874)

  

(170,605)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

  

(15,415)

  

(15,713)

Total IBM stockholders' equity

  

32,974

  

32,648
         

Noncontrolling interests

  

81

  

93

Total equity

  

33,056

  

32,740
         

Total liabilities and equity

  

$          156,229

  

$            151,880

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended
March 31,

($ in millions)

  

2026

  

2025 (1)

Cash flows from operating activities:

        

Net income

  

$        1,216

  

$        1,055

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

        

Depreciation (2)

  

555

  

536

Amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets

  

719

  

641

Stock-based compensation

  

506

  

401

Net (gain)/loss on divestitures, asset sales and other

  

(11)

  

(22)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions/divestitures

  

2,185

  

1,759

Net cash provided by operating activities

  

5,169

  

4,370
         

Cash flows from investing activities:

        

Payments for property, plant and equipment

  

(232)

  

(244)

Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment/other

  

8

  

74

Investment in software

  

(159)

  

(151)

Purchases of marketable securities and other investments

  

(1,612)

  

(6,486)

Proceeds from disposition of marketable securities and other investments

  

1,971

  

927

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

  

(10,465)

  

(7,098)

Divestiture of businesses, net of cash transferred

  

1

  

(1)

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

  

(10,489)

  

(12,979)
         

Cash flows from financing activities:

        

Proceeds from new debt

  

7,437

  

8,378

Payments to settle debt

  

(2,928)

  

(1,257)

Short-term borrowings/(repayments) less than 90 days - net

  

0

  

(29)

Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings

  

(350)

  

(284)

Proceeds from issuance of shares

  

178

  

216

Financing - other

  

(42)

  

(32)

Cash dividends paid

  

(1,576)

  

(1,549)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

  

2,719

  

5,443
         

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

  

(177)

  

167

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

  

(2,777)

  

(2,999)
         

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

  

13,640

  

14,160

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

  

$       10,864

  

$       11,161

____________________

(1) Reclassified to align with the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows presentation.

(2) Includes operating lease right-of-use assets amortization.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended

March 31,

($ in billions)

  

2026

2025

Yr/Yr

Net income as reported (GAAP)

  

$    1.2

$    1.1

$    0.2

Less: income from discontinued operations, net of tax

  

0.0

0.0

0.0

Income from continuing operations

  

1.2

1.1

0.2

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops.

  

0.2

0.1

0.1

Pre-tax income from continuing operations (GAAP)

  

1.4

1.2

0.2

Non-operating adjustments (before tax)

        

Acquisition-related charges (1)

  

0.6

0.6

0.1

Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income)

  

0.1

0.0

0.1
         

Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing ops.

  

2.1

1.7

0.4
         

Net interest expense

  

0.3

0.3

0.1

Depreciation/amortization of non-acquired intangible assets

  

0.7

0.7

0.0

Stock-based compensation

  

0.5

0.4

0.1

Workforce rebalancing charges

  

0.3

0.3

0.0

Corporate (gains) and charges (2)

  

0.0

0.0

0.0
         

Adjusted EBITDA

  

$    4.0

$    3.4

$    0.6
         

Revenue

  

$  15.9

$  14.5

9 %

GAAP net income margin

  

7.6 %

7.3 %

0.4pts

Adjusted EBITDA margin

  

25.0 %

23.4 %

1.7pts

____________________

(1) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets.

(2) Primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures and asset sales.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

  
                         

($ in millions)

  

Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$          7,052

    

$          5,272

    

$             3,326

    

$            220

  

Segment profit

  

$          2,099

    

$             558

    

$                524

    

$            118

  

Segment profit margin

  

29.8

%

  

10.6

%

  

15.8

%

  

53.8

%

Change YTY revenue

  

11.3

%

  

4.0

%

  

15.3

%

  

14.8

%

Change YTY revenue - constant currency

  

7.9

%

  

0.9

%

  

11.7

%

  

10.2

%
 
   

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

  
                         

($ in millions)

  

 Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$          6,336

    

$          5,068

    

$             2,886

    

$            191

  

Segment profit

  

$          1,847

    

$             558

    

$                248

    

$              69

  

Segment profit margin

  

29.1

%

  

11.0

%

  

8.6

%

  

35.8

%

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; $ in millions except per share amounts)
 
 

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

  
 

Continuing Operations

 
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

    

Tax

Reform

Impacts

    

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross profit

$  8,950

    

$                  237

    

$                     —

    

$          —

    

$          9,187

  

Gross profit margin

56.2

%

  

1.5

pts

  

pts

  

pts

  

57.7

%

SG&A

$  5,089

    

$                 (408)

    

$                     —

    

$          —

    

$          4,682

  

Other (income) & expense

(1)

    

   

(96)

    

   

(98)

  

Total expense & other (income)

7,562

    

(409)

    

(96)

    

   

7,057

  

Pre-tax income from continuing operations

1,387

    

646

    

96

    

   

2,129

  

Pre-tax income margin from continuing

operations

8.7

%

  

4.1

pts

  

0.6

pts

  

pts

  

13.4

%

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes (3)

$     172

    

$                  137

    

$                      3

    

$           (4)

    

$             308

  

Effective tax rate

12.4

%

  

2.7

pts

  

(0.4)

pts

  

(0.2)

pts

  

14.5

%

Income from continuing operations

$  1,216

    

$                  508

    

$                    94

    

$            4

    

$          1,821

  

Income margin from continuing operations

7.6

%

  

3.2

pts

  

0.6

pts

  

0.0

pts

  

11.4

%

Diluted earnings per share: continuing

operations

$    1.28

    

$                 0.53

    

$                 0.10

    

$       0.00

    

$            1.91

  
 
 

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

  
 

Continuing Operations

  
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

    

Tax

Reform

Impacts

    

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross profit

$  8,031

    

$                  201

    

$                     —

    

$          —

    

$          8,232

  

Gross profit margin

55.2

%

  

1.4

pts

  

pts

  

pts

  

56.6

%

SG&A

$  4,886

    

$                 (353)

    

$                     —

    

$          —

    

$          4,533

  

Other (income) & expense

(165)

    

   

(23)

    

   

(187)

  

Total expense & other (income)

6,873

    

(357)

    

(23)

    

   

6,494

  

Pre-tax income from continuing operations

1,158

    

557

    

23

    

   

1,738

  

Pre-tax income margin from continuing

operations

8.0

%

  

3.8

pts

  

0.2

pts

  

pts

  

12.0

%

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes (3)

$     103

    

$                  128

    

$                   (12)

    

$            2

    

$             221

  

Effective tax rate

8.9

%

  

4.5

pts

  

(0.8)

pts

  

0.1

pts

  

12.7

%

Income from continuing operations

$  1,054

    

$                  429

    

$                    35

    

$           (2)

    

$          1,517

  

Income margin from continuing operations

7.3

%

  

3.0

pts

  

0.2

pts

  

0.0

pts

  

10.4

%

Diluted earnings per share: continuing

operations

$    1.12

    

$                 0.45

    

$                 0.04

    

$       0.00

    

$            1.60

  

____________________

(1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, in-process R&D, transaction costs, applicable retention, restructuring and related expenses, 
      tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan 
      curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3) The tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to 
      the GAAP pre-tax income.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended
March 31,

($ in millions)

  

2026

  

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities per GAAP

  

$     5,169

  

$     4,370
         

Less: change in IBM Financing receivables

  

2,565

  

2,087
         

Net cash from operating activities excl. IBM Financing receivables

  

2,604

  

2,283
         

Capital expenditures, net

  

(384)

  

(321)
         

Free cash flow

  

$     2,220

  

$     1,962

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended
March 31,

($ in billions)

  

2026

  

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

  

$      5.2

  

$      4.4
         

Add:

        

Net interest expense

  

0.3

  

0.3

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations

  

0.2

  

0.1
         

Less change in:

        

Financing receivables

  

2.6

  

2.1

Net (gain)/loss on divestitures, assets sales and other (1)

  

0.0

  

0.0

Other assets and liabilities/other, net (1,2)

  

(0.9)

  

(0.7)
         

Adjusted EBITDA

  

$      4.0

  

$      3.4
         

Revenue

  

$    15.9

  

$    14.5

Net cash provided by operating activities margin

  

32.5 %

  

30.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

  

25.0 %

  

23.4 %

____________________

(1) Reclassified to align with the presentation of similar line items in the Statement of Cash Flows.

(2) Mainly consists of Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions/divestitures in the Statement of Cash Flows chart,

      workforce rebalancing charges, non-operating impacts, and corporate (gains) and charges, less the change in Financing receivables.

SOURCE IBM

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