IBM RELEASES FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS

IBM

Jan 25, 2023, 16:08 ET

Revenue Growth in All Key Segments; Expanded Margins; Solid Cash Generation

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced fourth-quarter 2022 earnings results.

"Our solid fourth-quarter performance capped a year in which we grew revenue above our mid-single digit model. Clients in all geographies increasingly embraced our hybrid cloud and AI solutions as technology remains a differentiating force in today's business environment," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "Looking ahead to 2023, we expect full-year revenue growth consistent with our mid-single digit model."

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue of $16.7 billion, flat, up 6 percent at constant currency 
    - Software revenue up 3 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
    - Consulting revenue up 0.5 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure revenue up 2 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency

Full-Year Highlights

  • Revenue of $60.5 billion, up 6 percent, up 12 percent at constant currency (about 4 points from sales to Kyndryl)
    - Hybrid cloud revenue of $22.4 billion, up 11 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency

  • On a consolidated basis, net cash from operating activities of $10.4 billion; free cash flow of $9.3 billion

Full-Year 2023 Expectations

  • The company expects constant currency revenue growth consistent with its mid-single digit model and about $10.5 billion in consolidated free cash flow, up more than $1 billion year to year
                                     
   

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY
                     

Pre-tax

          

Diluted

  
           

Gross

    

Pre-tax

  

  Income

   

Net

    

Earnings

  
     

Revenue

    

Profit

    

Income

  

Margin

    

Income

    

Per Share

  

GAAP from
Continuing
Operations

  

$

16.7B

  

$

9.6B

  

$

3.3B

  

19.8

%

$

2.9B

  

$

3.13

  

    Year/Year

    

0

%*

  

1

%

  

15

%

2.7

Pts

  

17

%

  

15

%

Operating
(Non-GAAP)

        

$

9.8B

  

$

3.8B

  

22.9

%

$

3.3B

  

$

3.60

  

    Year/Year

          

1

%

  

8

%

1.7

Pts

  

9

%

  

7

%

* 6% at constant currency

"IBM's revenue growth and operating profit in 2022 demonstrate the strength and multiplier effect of our platform-centric approach to hybrid cloud and AI," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Our client-focused portfolio and strong recurring revenue stream position IBM well for continued growth, solid cash generation and returning value to shareholders through dividends."

Segment Results for Fourth Quarter

  • Software (includes Hybrid Platform & Solutions, Transaction Processing)— revenues of $7.3 billion, up 2.8 percent, up 8.0 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 5 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency:
          -- Red Hat up 10 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency
          -- Automation up 4 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency
          -- Data & AI up 4 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
          -- Security up 4 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency
    - Transaction Processing down 3 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency

  • Consulting (includes Business Transformation, Technology Consulting and Application Operations)— revenues of $4.8 billion, up 0.5 percent, up 9.3 percent at constant currency:
    - Business Transformation down 1 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
    - Technology Consulting up 1 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency
    - Application Operations up 2 percent, up 12 percent at constant currency

  • Infrastructure (includes Hybrid Infrastructure, Infrastructure Support)— revenues of $4.5 billion, up 1.6 percent, up 7.4 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Infrastructure up 6 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency:
          -- IBM z Systems up 16 percent, up 21 percent at constant currency
          -- Distributed Infrastructure flat, up 5 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure Support down 8 percent, flat at constant currency

  • Financing (includes client and commercial financing)— revenues of $0.2 billion, down 0.4 percent, up 3.9 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
On a consolidated basis, in the fourth quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.0 billion, up $1.4 billion. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $5.8 billion, up $1.9 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $5.2 billion, up $1.9 billion. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the fourth quarter.

On a consolidated basis, for the full year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $10.4 billion, down $2.4 billion. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $11.2 billion, up $2.3 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $9.3 billion, up $2.8 billion. IBM returned $5.9 billion to shareholders in dividends.

IBM ended the fourth quarter with $8.8 billion of cash on hand (which includes marketable securities), up $1.3 billion from year-end 2021. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $12.9 billion, totaled $50.9 billion, down $0.8 billion since the end of 2021.

Full-Year 2022 Results

                                     
   

FULL-YEAR 2022 INCOME STATEMENT
   

GAAP results include impact of one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge*
                     

Pre-tax 

             
           

Gross

    

Pre-tax 

 

Income 

   

Net 

   

Diluted 

 
     

Revenue

    

Profit

    

Income

  

Margin

    

Income

    

EPS

  

GAAP from
Continuing
Operations

  

$

60.5B

  

$

32.7B

  

$

1.2B

*

1.9

%* 

$

1.8B

*

$

1.95

*

    Year/Year

    

6

%**

  

4

%

  

(76)

%* 

(6.5)

Pts*

  

(62)

%*

  

(63)

%*
                                     

Operating
(Non-GAAP)

        

$

33.4B

  

$

9.8B

  

16.2

%

$

8.3B

  

$

9.13

  

    Year/Year

          

4

%

  

25

%

2.5

Pts

  

16

%

  

15

%

* GAAP results include the impact of a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge in the third quarter of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax) related to the transfer of a portion of the company's U.S. defined benefit pension obligations and related plan assets to third party insurers.

** 12% at constant currency

Full-Year 2023 Expectations

  • Revenue Growth: The company expects constant currency revenue growth consistent with its mid-single digit model. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be neutral to a one-point tailwind to revenue growth.

  • Free Cash Flow: The company expects about $10.5 billion in consolidated free cash flow, up more than $1 billion year to year.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release
On November 3, 2021, IBM completed the separation of Kyndryl. Unless otherwise specified, results are presented on a continuing operations basis. The reference in Full-Year Highlights to the revenue impacts from sales to Kyndryl are incremental sales post-separation, year to date through October.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors: 

IBM results —

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • consolidated free cash flow;
  • consolidated cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8–K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast
IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EST, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-4q22. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

 Contact:       IBM
                       Sarah Meron, 347–891–1770
                       [email protected]

                       Tim Davidson, 914–844–7847
                       [email protected] 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
 
   

Three Months Ended

     

Year Ended

   
   

December 31, 

      

December 31, 

    
   

2022

  

2021*

      

2022** 

 

2021*

    

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

                                

Software

  

$

7,288

  

$

7,087

      

$

25,037

  

$

23,426

    

Consulting

    

4,770

    

4,746

        

19,107

    

17,844

    

Infrastructure

    

4,483

    

4,414

        

15,288

    

14,188

    

Financing

    

172

    

172

        

645

    

774

    

Other

    

(22)

    

275

        

453

    

1,119

    

TOTAL REVENUE

    

16,690

    

16,695

        

60,530

    

57,350

    
                                 

GROSS PROFIT

    

9,632

    

9,500

        

32,687

    

31,486

    
                                 

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

                                

Software

    

81.2

%

  

81.6

%

      

79.6

%

  

79.6

%

  

Consulting

    

27.4

%

  

27.0

%

      

25.5

%

  

28.0

%

  

Infrastructure

    

54.9

%

  

54.8

%

      

52.8

%

  

55.3

%

  

Financing

    

47.1

%

  

32.5

%

      

38.3

%

  

31.7

%

  
                                 

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

    

57.7

%

  

56.9

%

      

54.0

%

  

54.9

%

  
                                 

EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

                                

S,G&A

    

4,765

    

4,903

        

18,609

    

18,745

    

R,D&E

    

1,604

    

1,625

        

6,567

    

6,488

    

Intellectual property and custom development income

    

(245)

    

(181)

        

(663)

    

(612)

    

Other (income) and expense

    

(118)

    

(18)

        

5,803

    

873

    

Interest expense

    

313

    

303

        

1,216

    

1,155

    

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

    

6,320

    

6,632

        

31,531

    

26,649

    
                                 

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

                                

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

    

3,312

    

2,869

        

1,156

    

4,837

    

Pre-tax margin

    

19.8

%

  

17.2

%

      

1.9

%

  

8.4

%

  

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes

    

443

    

407

        

(626)

    

124

    

Effective tax rate

    

13.4

%

  

14.2

%

      

(54.2)

%

  

2.6

%

  
                                 

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

  

$

2,869

  

$

2,462

      

$

1,783

  

$

4,712

    
                                 

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

                                

Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

    

(159)

    

(129)

        

(143)

    

1,030

    
                                 

NET INCOME

  

$

2,711

  

$

2,332

      

$

1,639

  

$

5,743

    
                                 

EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

                                

Assuming Dilution

                                

Continuing Operations

  

$

3.13

  

$

2.72

      

$

1.95

  

$

5.21

    

Discontinued Operations

  

$

(0.17)

  

$

(0.14)

      

$

(0.16)

  

$

1.14

    

TOTAL

 

$

2.96

  

$

2.57

      

$

1.80

  

$

6.35

    
                                 

Basic

                                

Continuing Operations

  

$

3.17

  

$

2.74

      

$

1.97

  

$

5.26

    

Discontinued Operations

  

$

(0.18)

  

$

(0.14)

      

$

(0.16)

  

$

1.15

    

TOTAL

 

$

2.99

  

$

2.60

      

$

1.82

  

$

6.41

    
                                 

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)

                                

Assuming Dilution

    

915.9

    

906.6

        

912.3

    

904.6

    

Basic

    

905.8

    

898.2

        

902.7

    

896.0

    

____________________

*   Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.

** Includes a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax). 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)
 
   

At

  

At
   

December 31, 

  

December 31, 

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2022

  

2021

ASSETS:

            

Current Assets:

            

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$

7,886

  

$

6,650

Restricted cash

    

103

    

307

Marketable securities

    

852

    

600

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net

    

6,541

    

6,754

Short-term financing receivables, net

    

7,790

    

8,014

Other accounts receivable, net

    

817

    

1,002

Inventories

    

1,552

    

1,649

Deferred costs

    

967

    

1,097

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

    

2,611

    

3,466

Total Current Assets

    

29,118

    

29,539
             

Property, plant and equipment, net

    

5,334

    

5,694

Operating right-of-use assets, net

    

2,878

    

3,222

Long-term financing receivables, net

    

5,806

    

5,425

Prepaid pension assets

    

8,236

    

9,850

Deferred costs

    

866

    

924

Deferred taxes

    

6,256

    

7,370

Goodwill

    

55,949

    

55,643

Intangibles, net

    

11,184

    

12,511

Investments and sundry assets

    

1,617

    

1,823

Total Assets

  

$

127,243

  

$

132,001
             

LIABILITIES:

            

Current Liabilities:

            

Taxes

  

$

2,196

  

$

2,289

Short-term debt

    

4,760

    

6,787

Accounts payable

    

4,051

    

3,955

Deferred income

    

12,032

    

12,518

Operating lease liabilities

    

874

    

974

Other liabilities

    

7,592

    

7,097

Total Current Liabilities

    

31,505

    

33,619
             

Long-term debt

    

46,189

    

44,917

Retirement related obligations

    

9,596

    

14,435

Deferred income

    

3,499

    

3,577

Operating lease liabilities

    

2,190

    

2,462

Other liabilities

    

12,243

    

13,996

Total Liabilities

    

105,222

    

113,005
             

EQUITY:

            

IBM Stockholders' Equity:

            

Common stock

    

58,343

    

57,319

Retained earnings

    

149,825

    

154,209

Treasury stock — at cost

    

(169,484)

    

(169,392)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

    

(16,740)

    

(23,234)

Total IBM Stockholders' Equity

    

21,944

    

18,901
             

Noncontrolling interests

    

77

    

95

Total Equity

    

22,021

    

18,996
             

Total Liabilities and Equity

  

$

127,243

  

$

132,001

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)
 
         
   

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

   

December 31, 

  

December 31, 

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2022

  

2021

  

2022

  

2021

Consolidated Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

  

$

3,965

  

$

2,543

  

$

10,435

  

$

12,796
                         

Less: change in IBM Financing receivables

    

(1,788)

    

(1,328)

    

(717)

    

3,907

Capital Expenditures, net

    

(544)

    

(526)

    

(1,860)

    

(2,381)
                         

Consolidated Free Cash Flow

    

5,209

    

3,345

    

9,291

    

6,508
                         

Acquisitions

    

(1,329)

    

(275)

    

(2,348)

    

(3,293)

Divestitures

    

1

    

88

    

1,272

    

114

Dividends

    

(1,494)

    

(1,474)

    

(5,948)

    

(5,869)

Non-Financing Debt

    

(2,777)

    

(20)

    

1,909

    

(1,191)

Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)

    

(498)

    

(2,514)

    

(2,893)

    

(2,987)
                         

Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term
Marketable Securities*

  

$

(888)

  

$

(850)

  

$

1,283

  

$

(6,718)

____________________

* Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis. 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

   

December 31, 

  

December 31, 

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2022

  

2021

  

2022

  

2021

Net Income from Operations

  

$

2,711

  

$

2,332

  

$

1,639

  

$

5,743

Pension Settlement Charge

    

-

    

-

    

5,894

    

-

Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles

    

1,137

    

1,380

    

4,802

    

6,416

Stock-based Compensation

    

248

    

264

    

987

    

982

Working Capital / Other

    

1,657

    

(105)

    

(2,170)

    

(4,253)

IBM Financing A/R

    

(1,788)

    

(1,328)

    

(717)

    

3,907

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

  

$

3,965

  

$

2,543

  

$

10,435

  

$

12,796
                         

Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds

    

(544)

    

(526)

    

(1,860)

    

(2,381)

Divestitures, net of cash transferred

    

1

    

88

    

1,272

    

114

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

    

(1,329)

    

(275)

    

(2,348)

    

(3,293)

Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net

    

553

    

38

    

(1,265)

    

(414)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities

  

$

(1,318)

  

$

(675)

  

$

(4,202)

  

$

(5,975)
                         

Debt, net of payments & proceeds

    

(1,350)

    

(2,030)

    

1,221

    

(8,116)

Dividends

    

(1,494)

    

(1,474)

    

(5,948)

    

(5,869)

Financing - Other

    

(8)

    

811

    

(231)

    

630

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities

  

$

(2,852)

  

$

(2,692)

  

$

(4,958)

  

$

(13,354)
                         

Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash

    

219

    

(26)

    

(244)

    

(185)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash*

  

$

13

  

$

(850)

  

$

1,032

  

$

(6,718)

____________________

* Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis. 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

  
                     

(Dollars in Millions)

  

Software

  

Consulting

  

Infrastructure

  

Financing

  

Revenue

  

$

7,288

  

$

4,770

  

$

4,483

  

$

172

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

  

$

2,347

  

$

523

  

$

1,026

  

$

75

  

Pre-tax Margin

    

32.2

%

  

11.0

%

  

22.9

%

  

43.6

%

Change YTY Revenue

    

2.8

%

  

0.5

%

  

1.6

%

  

(0.4)

%

Change YTY Revenue - constant currency

    

8.0

%

  

9.3

%

  

7.4

%

  

3.9

%
                           
   

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

  
                     

(Dollars in Millions)

  

  Software *

  

Consulting

  

Infrastructure

  

Financing

  

Revenue

  

$

7,087

  

$

4,746

  

$

4,414

  

$

172

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

  

$

2,142

  

$

436

  

$

1,036

  

$

79

  

Pre-tax Margin

    

30.2

%

  

9.2

%

  

23.5

%

  

46.0

%

____________________

* Recast to conform with 2022 presentation. 
                           
   

Year Ended December 31, 2022

  
                     

(Dollars in Millions)

  

Software

  

Consulting

  

Infrastructure

  

Financing

  

Revenue

  

$

25,037

  

$

19,107

  

$

15,288

  

$

645

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

  

$

6,162

  

$

1,677

  

$

2,262

  

$

340

  

Pre-tax Margin

    

24.6

%

  

8.8

%

  

14.8

%

  

52.6

%

Change YTY Revenue

    

6.9

%

  

7.1

%

  

7.8

%

  

(16.6)

%

Change YTY Revenue - constant currency

    

11.9

%

  

14.9

%

  

13.5

%

  

(13.0)

%
                           
   

Year Ended December 31, 2021

  
                     

(Dollars in Millions)

  

  Software *

  

Consulting

  

Infrastructure

  

Financing

  

Revenue

  

$

23,426

  

$

17,844

  

$

14,188

  

$

774

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

  

$

4,849

  

$

1,449

  

$

2,025

  

$

441

  

Pre-tax Margin

    

20.7

%

  

8.1

%

  

14.3

%

  

57.0

%

____________________

* Recast to conform with 2022 presentation. 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
 
   

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

  
   

Continuing Operations

  
         

Acquisition-

  

Retirement-

  

Tax

  

Kyndryl-

        
         

Related

  

Related

  

Reform

  

Related

  

Operating

  
   

GAAP

  

Adjustments (1)

  

Adjustments (2)

  

Impacts

  

Impacts (3)

  

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

  

$

9,632

  

$

156

  

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

9,788

  

Gross Profit Margin

    

57.7

%

  

0.9

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts.

  

58.6

%

S,G&A

  

$

4,765

  

$

(262)

  

$

 

$

 

$

(0)

  

$

4,503

  

Other (Income) & Expense

    

(118)

    

(1)

    

(93)

    

   

2

    

(210)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

    

6,320

    

(263)

    

(93)

    

   

2

    

5,965

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing
Operations

    

3,312

    

419

    

93

    

   

(2)

    

3,823

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

    

19.8

%

  

2.5

pts. 

  

0.6

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

(0.0)

pts.

  

22.9

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
Taxes (4)

  

$

443

  

$

109

  

$

16

  

$

(42)

  

$

 

$

526

  

Effective Tax Rate

    

13.4

%

  

1.4

pts. 

  

0.1

pts. 

  

(1.1)

pts. 

  

0.0

pts.

  

13.8

%

Income from Continuing Operations

  

$

2,869

  

$

310

  

$

77

  

$

42

  

$

(2)

  

$

3,296

  

Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

    

17.2

%

  

1.9

pts. 

  

0.5

pts. 

  

0.3

pts. 

  

(0.0)

pts.

  

19.8

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share:Continuing
Operations

  

$

3.13

  

$

0.34

  

$

0.08

  

$

0.05

  

$

(0.00)

  

$

3.60

  
                                       
   

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

  
   

Continuing Operations

  
         

Acquisition-

  

Retirement-

  

Tax

  

Kyndryl-

        
         

Related

  

Related

  

Reform

  

Related

  

Operating

  
   

GAAP

  

Adjustments (1)

  

Adjustments (2)

  

Impacts

  

Impacts (3)

  

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

  

$

9,500

  

$

182

  

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

9,682

  

Gross Profit Margin

    

56.9

%

  

1.1

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts.

  

58.0

%

S,G&A

  

$

4,903

  

$

(290)

  

$

 

$

 

$

(8)

  

$

4,605

  

Other (Income) & Expense

    

(18)

    

(1)

    

(315)

    

   

126

    

(208)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

    

6,632

    

(290)

    

(315)

    

   

118

    

6,145

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing
Operations

    

2,869

    

472

    

315

    

   

(118)

    

3,537

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

    

17.2

%

  

2.8

pts. 

  

1.9

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

(0.7)

pts.

  

21.2

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
Taxes (4)

  

$

407

  

$

117

  

$

109

  

$

(94)

  

$

(37)

  

$

502

  

Effective Tax Rate

    

14.2

%

  

1.4

pts. 

  

1.8

pts. 

  

(2.7)

pts. 

  

(0.6)

pts.

  

14.2

%

Income from Continuing Operations

  

$

2,462

  

$

355

  

$

206

  

$

94

  

$

(81)

  

$

3,035

  

Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

    

14.7

%

  

2.1

pts. 

  

1.2

pts. 

  

0.6

pts. 

  

(0.5)

pts.

  

18.2

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
Operations

  

$

2.72

  

$

0.39

  

$

0.23

  

$

0.10

  

$

(0.09)

  

$

3.35

  

____________________

(1)

Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related
to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2)

Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan
curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3)

Primarily relates to the realized gain/(loss) and unrealized fair value changes in Kyndryl common stock and the related 2022 cash-settled swap.

(4)

Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As
Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
 
   

Year Ended December 31, 2022

  
   

Continuing Operations

  
         

Acquisition-

  

Retirement-

  

Tax

  

Kyndryl-

        
         

Related

  

Related

  

Reform

  

Related

  

Operating

  
   

GAAP

  

Adjustments (1)

  

Adjustments* (2)

  

Impacts

  

Impacts (3)

  

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

  

$

32,687

  

$

682

  

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

33,370

  

Gross Profit Margin

    

54.0

%

  

1.1

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

55.1

%

S,G&A

  

$

18,609

  

$

(1,080)

  

$

 

$

 

$

(0)

  

$

17,529

  

Other (Income) & Expense

    

5,803

    

(3)

    

(6,548)

    

   

(351)

    

(1,099)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

    

31,531

    

(1,083)

    

(6,548)

    

   

(351)

    

23,549

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing
Operations

    

1,156

    

1,765

    

6,548

    

   

351

    

9,821

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

    

1.9

%

  

2.9

pts. 

  

10.8

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

0.6

pts. 

  

16.2

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
Taxes (4)

  

$

(626)

  

$

436

  

$

1,615

  

$

70

  

$

 

$

1,495

  

Effective Tax Rate

    

(54.2)

%

  

14.2

pts. 

  

52.6

pts. 

  

0.7

pts. 

  

1.9

pts. 

  

15.2

%

Income from Continuing Operations

  

$

1,783

  

$

1,329

  

$

4,933

  

$

(70)

  

$

351

  

$

8,326

  

Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

    

2.9

%

  

2.2

pts. 

  

8.1

pts. 

  

(0.1)

pts. 

  

0.6

pts. 

  

13.8

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
Operations

  

$

1.95

  

$

1.46

  

$

5.41

  

$

(0.08)

  

$

0.38

  

$

9.13

  

____________________

* Includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax).
                                       
   

Year Ended December 31, 2021

  
   

Continuing Operations

  
         

Acquisition-

  

Retirement-

  

Tax

  

Kyndryl-

        
         

Related

  

Related

  

Reform

  

Related

  

Operating

  
   

GAAP

  

Adjustments (1)

  

Adjustments (2)

  

Impacts

  

Impacts (3)

  

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

  

$

31,486

  

$

719

  

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

32,205

  

Gross Profit Margin

    

54.9

%

  

1.3

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

56.2

%

S,G&A

  

$

18,745

  

$

(1,160)

  

$

 

$

 

$

(8)

  

$

17,577

  

Other (Income) & Expense

    

873

    

(2)

    

(1,282)

    

   

126

    

(285)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

    

26,649

    

(1,162)

    

(1,282)

    

   

118

    

24,324

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing
Operations

    

4,837

    

1,881

    

1,282

    

   

(118)

    

7,881

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

    

8.4

%

  

3.3

pts. 

  

2.2

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

(0.2)

pts. 

  

13.7

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
Taxes (4)

  

$

124

  

$

457

  

$

251

  

$

(89)

  

$

(37)

  

$

706

  

Effective Tax Rate

    

2.6

%

  

5.2

pts. 

  

2.8

pts. 

  

(1.1)

pts. 

  

(0.4)

pts. 

  

9.0

%

Income from Continuing Operations

  

$

4,712

  

$

1,424

  

$

1,031

  

$

89

  

$

(81)

  

$

7,174

  

Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

    

8.2

%

  

2.5

pts. 

  

1.8

pts. 

  

0.2

pts. 

  

(0.1)

pts. 

  

12.5

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
Operations

  

$

5.21

  

$

1.57

  

$

1.14

  

$

0.10

  

$

(0.09)

  

$

7.93

  

____________________

(1)

Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related
to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2)

Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan
curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3)

Primarily relates to the realized gain/(loss) and unrealized fair value changes in Kyndryl common stock and the related 2022 cash-settled swap.

(4)

Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As
Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

SOURCE IBM

