IBM RELEASES FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue growth in all segments; Strong margin expansion and cash generation

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced fourth-quarter 2023 earnings results.

"In the fourth quarter, we grew revenue in all of our segments, driven by continued adoption of our hybrid cloud and AI offerings. Client demand for AI is accelerating and our book of business for watsonx and generative AI roughly doubled from the third to the fourth quarter," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "For the year, revenue growth was in line with our expectations, and we exceeded our free cash flow objective. Based on the strength of our portfolio and demonstrated track record of innovation, for 2024 we expect revenue performance in line with our mid-single digit model and about $12 billion in free cash flow."

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

Revenue

- Revenue of $17.4 billion , up 4 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency

- Software revenue up 3 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency

- Consulting revenue up 6 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure revenue up 3 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency





- Revenue of , up 4 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency - Software revenue up 3 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency - Consulting revenue up 6 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency - Infrastructure revenue up 3 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency Profit Margin

- Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 59.1 percent, up 1.4 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 60.1 percent, up 1.4 points

- Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 21.6 percent, up 1.8 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 24.0 percent, up 1.1 points

Full-Year Highlights

Revenue of $61.9 billion , up 2 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency

- Software revenue up 5 percent

- Consulting revenue up 5 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure revenue down 5 percent, down 4 percent at constant currency





, up 2 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency - Software revenue up 5 percent - Consulting revenue up 5 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency - Infrastructure revenue down 5 percent, down 4 percent at constant currency Profit Margin

- Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 55.4 percent, up 1.4 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 56.5 percent, up 1.3 points

- Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 14.0 percent, up 12.1 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 16.7 percent, up 0.4 points





- Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 55.4 percent, up 1.4 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 56.5 percent, up 1.3 points - Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 14.0 percent, up 12.1 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 16.7 percent, up 0.4 points Cash Flow

- Net cash from operating activities of $13.9 billion , up $3.5 billion ; free cash flow of $11.2 billion , up $1.9 billion

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY Revenue Gross Profit Gross

Profit

Margin Pre-tax Income Pre-tax Income Margin Net Income Diluted Earnings Per Share GAAP from

Continuing

Operations $ 17.4 B $ 10.3 B 59.1 % $ 3.8 B 21.6 % $ 3.3 B $ 3.54 Year/Year 4 %(1) 7 % 1.4 Pts 13 % 1.8 Pts 14 % 13 % Operating (Non-GAAP) $ 10.4 B 60.1 % $ 4.2 B 24.0 % $ 3.6 B $ 3.87 Year/Year 7 % 1.4 Pts 9 % 1.1 Pts 9 % 8 % (1) 3% at constant currency



"We again demonstrated the fundamental strengths of our business in the fourth quarter through solid, broad-based revenue growth, continued profit margin expansion, increased productivity gains and strong cash generation," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Throughout 2023, those strengths enabled us to increase our investment in R&D and talent, and complete nine acquisitions to bolster our hybrid cloud and AI capabilities, all while continuing to return value to shareholders through our dividend."

Segment Results for Fourth Quarter

Software — revenues of $7.5 billion , up 3.1 percent, up 2.0 percent at constant currency:

- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 2 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency:

-- Red Hat up 8 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency

-- Automation up 1 percent, flat at constant currency

-- Data & AI up 1 percent

-- Security down 5 percent, down 6 percent at constant currency

- Transaction Processing up 5 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency





revenues of , up 3.1 percent, up 2.0 percent at constant currency: - Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 2 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency: -- Red Hat up 8 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency -- Automation up 1 percent, flat at constant currency -- Data & AI up 1 percent -- Security down 5 percent, down 6 percent at constant currency - Transaction Processing up 5 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency Consulting — revenues of $5.0 billion , up 5.8 percent, up 5.5 percent at constant currency:

- Business Transformation up 6 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency

- Technology Consulting up 5 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency

- Application Operations up 7 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency





revenues of , up 5.8 percent, up 5.5 percent at constant currency: - Business Transformation up 6 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency - Technology Consulting up 5 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency - Application Operations up 7 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency Infrastructure — revenues of $4.6 billion , up 2.7 percent, up 2.0 percent at constant currency:

- Hybrid Infrastructure up 8 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency

-- IBM zSystems up 8 percent

-- Distributed Infrastructure up 8 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure Support down 9 percent





revenues of , up 2.7 percent, up 2.0 percent at constant currency: - Hybrid Infrastructure up 8 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency -- IBM zSystems up 8 percent -- Distributed Infrastructure up 8 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency - Infrastructure Support down 9 percent Financing — revenues of $0.2 billion , up 1.8 percent, up 0.3 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the fourth quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.5 billion, up $0.5 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $6.3 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $6.1 billion, up $0.9 billion year to year. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the fourth quarter.

For the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $13.9 billion, up $3.5 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $12.7 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $11.2 billion, up $1.9 billion year to year.

IBM ended the fourth quarter with $13.5 billion of cash and marketable securities, up $4.6 billion from year-end 2022. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $11.9 billion, totaled $56.5 billion, up $5.6 billion since the end of 2022.

Full-Year 2023 Results

FULL-YEAR 2023 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY Revenue Gross Profit Gross

Profit

Margin Pre-tax Income Pre-tax Income Margin Net Income Diluted Earnings Per Share GAAP from

Continuing

Operations $ 61.9 B $ 34.3 B 55.4 % $ 8.7 B 14.0 % $ 7.5 B $ 8.15 Year/Year 2 %(1) 5 % 1.4 Pts NM (2) 12.1 Pts(2) NM (2) NM %(2) Operating (Non-GAAP) $ 34.9 B 56.5 % $ 10.3 B 16.7 % $ 8.9 B $ 9.62 Year/Year 5 % 1.3 Pts 5 % 0.4 Pts 7 % 5 % (1) 3% at constant currency

(2) GAAP YTY results include the impact of a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge related to the transfer of a portion of the

company's U.S. defined benefit pension obligations and related plan assets to third-party insurers in third-quarter 2022.



Full-Year 2024 Expectations

Revenue: The company expects constant currency revenue growth consistent with its mid-single digit model. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a one-point headwind to revenue growth

Free cash flow: The company expects about $12 billion in free cash flow

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results —

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

free cash flow;

net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;

adjusted EBITDA.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

For watsonx and generative AI, book of business includes Software transactional revenue, SaaS Annual Contract Value and Consulting signings.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-4q23. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact: IBM

Sarah Meron, 347-891-1770

[email protected]



Tim Davidson, 914-844-7847

[email protected]

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022(1) REVENUE BY SEGMENT Software $ 7,514 $ 7,288 $ 26,308 $ 25,037 Consulting 5,048 4,770 19,985 19,107 Infrastructure 4,604 4,483 14,593 15,288 Financing 175 172 741 645 Other 41 (22) 233 453 TOTAL REVENUE 17,381 16,690 61,860 60,530 GROSS PROFIT 10,267 9,632 34,300 32,687 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN Software 81.7 % 81.2 % 80.1 % 79.6 % Consulting 27.7 % 27.4 % 26.6 % 25.5 % Infrastructure 60.6 % 54.9 % 56.0 % 52.8 % Financing 50.2 % 47.1 % 48.1 % 38.3 % TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 59.1 % 57.7 % 55.4 % 54.0 % EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME S,G&A 4,791 4,765 19,003 18,609 R,D&E 1,748 1,604 6,775 6,567 Intellectual property and custom development

income (242) (245) (860) (663) Other (income) and expense (193) (118) (914) 5,803 Interest expense 405 313 1,607 1,216 TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME 6,509 6,320 25,610 31,531 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,759 3,312 8,690 1,156 Pre-tax margin 21.6 % 19.8 % 14.0 % 1.9 % Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes 474 443 1,176 (626) Effective tax rate 12.6 % 13.4 % 13.5 % (54.2) % INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 3,285 $ 2,869 $ 7,514 $ 1,783 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of

taxes 3 (159) (12) (143) NET INCOME $ 3,288 $ 2,711 $ 7,502 $ 1,639 EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Assuming Dilution Continuing Operations $ 3.54 $ 3.13 $ 8.15 $ 1.95 Discontinued Operations $ 0.00 $ (0.17) $ (0.01) $ (0.16) TOTAL $ 3.55 $ 2.96 $ 8.14 $ 1.80 Basic Continuing Operations $ 3.59 $ 3.17 $ 8.25 $ 1.97 Discontinued Operations $ 0.00 $ (0.18) $ (0.01) $ (0.16) TOTAL $ 3.59 $ 2.99 $ 8.23 $ 1.82 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's) Assuming Dilution 927.3 915.9 922.1 912.3 Basic 914.7 905.8 911.2 902.7 ____________________ (1) Includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax).



INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in Millions) At

December 31,

2023 At

December 31,

2022 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,068 $ 7,886 Restricted cash 21 103 Marketable securities 373 852 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net 7,214 6,541 Short-term financing receivables, net 6,793 7,790 Other accounts receivable, net 640 817 Inventories 1,161 1,552 Deferred costs 998 967 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,639 2,611 Total Current Assets 32,908 29,118 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,501 5,334 Operating right-of-use assets, net 3,220 2,878 Long-term financing receivables, net 5,766 5,806 Prepaid pension assets 7,506 8,236 Deferred costs 842 866 Deferred taxes 6,656 6,256 Goodwill 60,178 55,949 Intangibles, net 11,036 11,184 Investments and sundry assets 1,626 1,617 Total Assets $ 135,241 $ 127,243 LIABILITIES: Current Liabilities: Taxes $ 2,270 $ 2,196 Short-term debt 6,426 4,760 Accounts payable 4,132 4,051 Deferred income 13,451 12,032 Operating lease liabilities 820 874 Other liabilities 7,022 7,592 Total Current Liabilities 34,122 31,505 Long-term debt 50,121 46,189 Retirement related obligations 10,808 9,596 Deferred income 3,533 3,499 Operating lease liabilities 2,568 2,190 Other liabilities 11,475 12,243 Total Liabilities 112,628 105,222 EQUITY: IBM Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 59,643 58,343 Retained earnings 151,276 149,825 Treasury stock — at cost (169,624) (169,484) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (18,761) (16,740) Total IBM Stockholders' Equity 22,533 21,944 Noncontrolling interests 80 77 Total Equity 22,613 22,021 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 135,241 $ 127,243

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022(1) Net Cash from Operations per GAAP $ 4,463 $ 3,965 $ 13,931 $ 10,435 Less: change in IBM Financing receivables (1,887) (1,788) 1,233 (717) Capital Expenditures, net (263) (544) (1,488) (1,860) Free Cash Flow 6,087 5,209 11,210 9,291 Acquisitions (137) (1,329) (5,082) (2,348) Divestitures — 1 (4) 1,272 Dividends (1,518) (1,494) (6,040) (5,948) Non-Financing Debt (2,025) (2,777) 5,547 1,909 Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt) 59 (498) (1,009) (2,893) Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term

Marketable Securities $ 2,466 $ (888) $ 4,622 $ 1,283 ____________________ (1) Includes immaterial cash flows from discontinued operations.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022(1) Net Income from Operations $ 3,288 $ 2,711 $ 7,502 $ 1,639 Pension Settlement Charge - - - 5,894 Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles 1,152 1,137 4,395 4,802 Stock-based Compensation 291 248 1,133 987 Operating assets and liabilities / Other, net(2) 1,619 1,657 (332) (2,170) IBM Financing A/R (1,887) (1,788) 1,233 (717) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 4,463 $ 3,965 $ 13,931 $ 10,435 Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds (263) (544) (1,488) (1,860) Divestitures, net of cash transferred - 1 (4) 1,272 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (137) (1,329) (5,082) (2,348) Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net 3,236 553 (496) (1,265) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities $ 2,837 $ (1,318) $ (7,070) $ (4,202) Debt, net of payments & proceeds (122) (1,350) 4,497 1,221 Dividends (1,518) (1,494) (6,040) (5,948) Financing - Other 26 (8) (226) (231) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities $ (1,615) $ (2,852) $ (1,769) $ (4,958) Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash 128 219 9 (244) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted

Cash $ 5,814 $ 13 $ 5,101 $ 1,032 ____________________ (1) Includes immaterial cash flows from discontinued operations. (2) Full-year 2022 includes a $1.5 billion tax effect associated with the one-time, non-cash, pension settlement charge.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in Billions) 2023 2022 Yr/Yr 2023 2022 Yr/Yr Net Income as reported (GAAP) $ 3.3 $ 2.7 $ 0.6 $ 7.5 $ 1.6 $ 5.9 Less: Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.0 (0.2) 0.2 0.0 (0.1) 0.1 Income from continuing operations 3.3 2.9 0.4 7.5 1.8 5.7 Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops. 0.5 0.4 0.0 1.2 (0.6) 1.8 Pre-tax income from continuing operations (GAAP) 3.8 3.3 0.4 8.7 1.2 7.5 Non-operating adjustments (before tax) Acquisition-related charges(1) 0.4 0.4 0.0 1.7 1.8 (0.1) Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income)(2) 0.0 0.1 (0.1) 0.0 6.5 (6.6) Kyndryl-related impacts — 0.0 0.0 — 0.4 (0.4) Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing ops. 4.2 3.8 0.3 10.3 9.8 0.5 Net interest expense 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.9 1.1 (0.1) Depreciation/Amortization of non-acquired intangible assets 0.7 0.7 0.0 2.8 3.1 (0.3) Stock-based compensation 0.3 0.2 0.0 1.1 1.0 0.1 Workforce rebalancing charges 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 Corporate (gains) and charges(3) 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.1) (0.3) 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5.5 $ 5.0 $ 0.4 $ 15.5 $ 14.6 $ 0.9 ____________________ (1) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets. (2) Full-year 2022 includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion. (3) Corporate (gains) and charges primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 7,514 $ 5,048 $ 4,604 $ 175 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations(1) $ 2,417 $ 582 $ 1,185 $ 117 Pre-tax Margin(1) 32.2 % 11.5 % 25.7 % 67.3 % Change YTY Revenue 3.1 % 5.8 % 2.7 % 1.8 % Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency 2.0 % 5.5 % 2.0 % 0.3 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 7,288 $ 4,770 $ 4,483 $ 172 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations $ 2,347 $ 523 $ 1,026 $ 75 Pre-tax Margin 32.2 % 11.0 % 22.9 % 43.6 % ____________________ (1) The fourth-quarter 2023 pre-tax charge of approximately $0.03 billion for workforce rebalancing is not included in the measure of

segment pre-tax income, consistent with the company's management system. Year Ended December 31, 2023 (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 26,308 $ 19,985 $ 14,593 $ 741 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations(1) $ 6,571 $ 1,918 $ 2,421 $ 374 Pre-tax Margin(1) 25.0 % 9.6 % 16.6 % 50.5 % Change YTY Revenue 5.1 % 4.6 % (4.5) % 14.8 % Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency 5.2 % 6.1 % (3.9) % 15.0 % Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 25,037 $ 19,107 $ 15,288 $ 645 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations $ 6,162 $ 1,677 $ 2,262 $ 340 Pre-tax Margin 24.6 % 8.8 % 14.8 % 52.6 % ____________________ (1) The full-year 2023 pre-tax charge of approximately $0.4 billion for workforce rebalancing is not included in the measure of segment

pre-tax income, consistent with the company's management system.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts Kyndryl- Related Impacts Operating (Non-

GAAP) Gross Profit $ 10,267 $ 172 $ — $ — $ — $ 10,439 Gross Profit Margin 59.1 % 1.0 pts. — pts. — pts. — pts. 60.1 % S,G&A $ 4,791 $ (271) $ — $ — $ — $ 4,520 Other (Income) & Expense (193) 12 22 — — (159) Total Expense & Other

(Income) 6,509 (259) 22 — — 6,272 Pre-tax Income from

Continuing Operations 3,759 431 (22) — — 4,167 Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 21.6 % 2.5 pts. (0.1) pts. — pts. — pts. 24.0 % Provision for/(Benefit from)

Income Taxes (4) $ 474 $ 91 $ 19 $ (4) $ — $ 580 Effective Tax Rate 12.6 % 0.9 pts. 0.5 pts. (0.1) pts. — pts. 13.9 % Income from Continuing

Operations $ 3,285 $ 339 $ (41) $ 4 $ — $ 3,587 Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 18.9 % 2.0 pts. (0.2) pts. 0.0 pts. — pts. 20.6 % Diluted Earnings Per Share:

Continuing Operations $ 3.54 $ 0.37 $ (0.04) $ 0.00 $ — $ 3.87 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts Kyndryl- Related Impacts (3) Operating (Non-

GAAP) Gross Profit $ 9,632 $ 156 $ — $ — $ — $ 9,788 Gross Profit Margin 57.7 % 0.9 pts. — pts. — pts. — pts. 58.6 % S,G&A $ 4,765 $ (262) $ — $ — $ 0 $ 4,503 Other (Income) & Expense (118) (1) (93) — 2 (210) Total Expense & Other (Income) 6,320 (263) (93) — 2 5,965 Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations 3,312 419 93 — (2) 3,823 Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 19.8 % 2.5 pts. 0.6 pts. — pts. 0.0 pts. 22.9 % Provision for/(Benefit from)

Income Taxes (4) $ 443 $ 109 $ 16 $ (42) $ — $ 526 Effective Tax Rate 13.4 % 1.4 pts. 0.1 pts. (1.1) pts. 0.0 pts. 13.8 % Income from Continuing

Operations $ 2,869 $ 310 $ 77 $ 42 $ (2) $ 3,296 Income Margin from Continuing

Operations 17.2 % 1.9 pts. 0.5 pts. 0.3 pts. 0.0 pts. 19.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share:

Continuing Operations $ 3.13 $ 0.34 $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.00 $ 3.60 ____________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax

charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 2023 also includes a gain of $12 million on foreign

exchange call option contracts related to the company's planned acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan

curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3) Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM and the related cash-settled swap.

(4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the

As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.



INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2023 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts Kyndryl- Related Impacts Operating (Non-

GAAP) Gross Profit $ 34,300 $ 631 $ — $ — $ — $ 34,931 Gross Profit Margin 55.4 % 1.0 pts. — pts. — pts. — pts. 56.5 % S,G&A $ 19,003 $ (1,039) $ — $ — $ — $ 17,964 Other (Income) & Expense (914) 10 39 — — (866) Total Expense & Other

(Income) 25,610 (1,029) 39 — — 24,620 Pre-tax Income from

Continuing Operations 8,690 1,660 (39) — — 10,311 Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 14.0 % 2.7 pts. (0.1) pts. — pts. — pts. 16.7 % Provision for/(Benefit from)

Income Taxes (4) $ 1,176 $ 368 $ (8) $ (95) $ — $ 1,441 Effective Tax Rate 13.5 % 1.4 pts. 0.0 pts. (0.9) pts. — pts. 14.0 % Income from Continuing

Operations $ 7,514 $ 1,292 $ (30) $ 95 $ — $ 8,870 Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 12.1 % 2.1 pts. 0.0 pts. 0.2 pts. — pts. 14.3 % Diluted Earnings Per Share:

Continuing Operations $ 8.15 $ 1.40 $ (0.03) $ 0.10 $ — $ 9.62 Year Ended December 31, 2022 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts Kyndryl- Related Impacts (3) Operating (Non-

GAAP) Gross Profit $ 32,687 $ 682 $ — $ — $ — $ 33,370 Gross Profit Margin 54.0 % 1.1 pts. — pts. — pts. — pts. 55.1 % S,G&A $ 18,609 $ (1,080) $ — $ — $ 0 $ 17,529 Other (Income) & Expense 5,803 (3) (6,548) — (351) (1,099) Total Expense & Other (Income) 31,531 (1,083) (6,548) — (351) 23,549 Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations 1,156 1,765 6,548 — 351 9,821 Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 1.9 % 2.9 pts. 10.8 pts. — pts. 0.6 pts. 16.2 % Provision for/(Benefit from)

Income Taxes (4) $ (626) $ 436 $ 1,615 $ 70 $ — $ 1,495 Effective Tax Rate (54.2) % 14.2 pts. 52.6 pts. 0.7 pts. 1.9 pts. 15.2 % Income from Continuing

Operations $ 1,783 $ 1,329 $ 4,933 $ (70) $ 351 $ 8,326 Income Margin from Continuing

Operations 2.9 % 2.2 pts. 8.1 pts. (0.1) pts. 0.6 pts. 13.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share:

Continuing Operations $ 1.95 $ 1.46 $ 5.41 $ (0.08) $ 0.38 $ 9.13 ____________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax

charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 2023 also includes a gain of $12 million on foreign

exchange call option contracts related to the company's planned acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan

curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. 2022 also includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement

charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax).

(3) Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM and the related cash-settled swap.

(4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the

As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.



INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in Billions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 4.5 $ 4.0 $ 13.9 $ 10.4 Add: Net interest expense 0.3 0.2 0.9 1.1 Provision for / (Benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations(1) 0.5 0.4 1.2 (0.6) Less change in: Financing receivables (1.9) (1.8) 1.2 (0.7) Other assets and liabilities / Other, net(1)(2) 1.6 1.4 (0.7) (3.1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 5.5 $ 5.0 $ 15.5 $ 14.6 __________ (1) Full-year 2022 includes a $1.5 billion tax effect associated with the one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge. (2) Other assets and liabilities / Other, net mainly consists of Operating assets and liabilities / Other, net in the Cash flow chart, workforce

rebalancing charges, non-operating impacts and corporate (gains) and charges.

SOURCE IBM