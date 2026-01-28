IBM RELEASES FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS

News provided by

IBM

Jan 28, 2026, 16:08 ET

Strong, broad-based performance, led by double-digit Software and Infrastructure growth;
Double-digit growth in full-year profit and free cash flow

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced fourth-quarter 2025 earnings results.

"In the fourth quarter, we delivered strong revenue growth, with double-digit Software performance. Additionally, Infrastructure continued its double-digit revenue growth with the robust adoption of the next generation of our mainframe platform. Our generative AI book of business now stands at more than $12.5 billion. This capped a strong 2025 for IBM where we exceeded expectations for revenue, profit and free cash flow," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We enter 2026 with momentum and in a position of strength, giving us confidence in our full-year expectations of more than 5 percent constant currency revenue growth and an increase of about $1 billion in year-over-year free cash flow."

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue
    - Revenue of $19.7 billion, up 12 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency
    - Software revenue up 14 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency
    - Consulting revenue up 3 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure revenue up 21 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency
  • Profit
    - Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 60.6 percent, up 110 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 61.8 percent, up 120 basis points

Full-Year Highlights

  • Revenue
    - Revenue of $67.5 billion, up 8 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency
    - Software revenue up 11 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency
    - Consulting revenue up 2 percent, flat at constant currency
    - Infrastructure revenue up 12 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency
  • Profit
    - Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 58.2 percent, up 150 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 59.5 percent, up 170 basis points
  • Cash Flow
    - Net cash from operating activities of $13.2 billion; free cash flow of $14.7 billion

Full-Year 2026 Expectations

  • Revenue: The company expects full-year constant currency revenue growth of more than 5 percent. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a half-point tailwind to growth for the year
  • Free cash flow: The company expects full-year free cash flow to increase by about $1 billion year-over-year

FOURTH-QUARTER 2025 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY
     
 

Revenue

  

Gross

Profit

    

Gross
Profit
Margin

    

Pre-tax

Income

  

Pre-tax

Income

Margin

  

Net

Income

  

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

GAAP from
Continuing
Operations

$  19.7 B

    

$ 11.9 B

    

60.6

%

  

$   4.1 B

    

21.0

%

  

$   5.6 B

(2)

  

$    5.86

(2)

Year/Year

12

%(1)

  

14

%

  

1.1

Pts

  

25

%(3)

  

2.2

Pts(3)

  

91

%(2,3)

  

88

%(2,3)

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

      

$ 12.2 B

    

61.8

%

  

$   4.7 B

    

24.1

%

  

$   4.3 B

    

$    4.52

  

Year/Year

      

14

%

  

1.2

Pts

  

11

%

  

(0.2)

Pts

  

17

%

  

15

%

(1)  9% at constant currency.

(2)  2025 GAAP results include a benefit from income taxes primarily driven by the resolution of certain tax audit matters.

(3)  GAAP YTY results include the impact of a pension settlement charge in fourth-quarter 2024.

"2025 put IBM's durability, resilience and differentiation on display. Our portfolio mix, integrated value and rapid innovation drove higher revenue growth and double-digit profit and free cash flow growth," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We are excited about our prospects for 2026 as our disciplined execution and unwavering focus on productivity will continue to enable us to invest in the future while returning value to shareholders."

Segment Results for Fourth Quarter

  • Software — revenues of $9.0 billion, up 14 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Cloud (Red Hat) up 10 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
    - Automation up 18 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency
    - Data up 22 percent, up 19 percent at constant currency
    - Transaction Processing up 8 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency

  • Consulting — revenues of $5.3 billion, up 3 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency:
    - Strategy & Technology up 2 percent, flat at constant currency
    - Intelligent Operations up 5 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency

  • Infrastructure — revenues of $5.1 billion, up 21 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Infrastructure up 29 percent, up 24 percent at constant currency
          -- IBM Z up 67 percent, up 61 percent at constant currency
          -- Distributed Infrastructure up 3 percent, flat at constant currency
    - Infrastructure Support up 1 percent, down 2 percent at constant currency

  • Financing — revenues of $0.2 billion, up 5 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the fourth quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.0 billion, down $0.3 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM financing receivables was $8.1 billion, up $1.5 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $7.6 billion, up $1.4 billion year to year. The company returned $1.6 billion to shareholders in dividends in the fourth quarter.

For the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $13.2 billion, down $0.3 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM financing receivables was $16.4 billion, up $2.5 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $14.7 billion, up $2.0 billion year to year.

IBM ended the fourth quarter with $14.5 billion of cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, down $0.3 billion from year-end 2024. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $15.1 billion, totaled $61.3 billion, up $6.3 billion since year-end 2024.

Full-Year 2025 Results

FULL-YEAR 2025 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY
     
 

Revenue

  

Gross

Profit

    

Gross
Profit
Margin

    

Pre-tax

Income

  

Pre-tax

Income

Margin

  

Net

Income

  

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

GAAP from
Continuing
Operations

$  67.5 B

    

$ 39.3 B

    

58.2

%

  

$ 10.3 B

    

15.3

%

  

$ 10.6 B

(2)

  

$ 11.14

(2)

Year/Year

8

%(1)

  

11

%

  

1.5

Pts

  

78

%(3)

  

6.1

Pts(3)

  

76

%(2,3)

  

74

%(2,3)

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

      

$ 40.2 B

    

59.5

%

  

$ 12.7 B

    

18.8

%

  

$ 11.0 B

    

$ 11.59

  

Year/Year

      

11

%

  

1.7

Pts

  

13

%

  

1.0

Pts

  

14

%

  

12

%

(1)  6% at constant currency

(2)  2025 GAAP results include a benefit from income taxes primarily driven by the resolution of certain tax audit matters.

(3)  GAAP YTY results include the impacts of pension settlement charges in the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

Dividend Declaration

The IBM board of directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.68 per common share, to stockholders of record on February 10, 2026. With payment of the March 10, 2026 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and divestitures, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption or retention of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product and service quality issues; the development and use of AI and generative AI, including the company's increased offerings and use of AI-based technologies; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity, privacy, and AI considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and other environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference.

Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

For generative AI, book of business includes inception to date Software transactional revenue, plus new SaaS Annual Contract Value and Consulting signings related to specific offerings. The generative AI book of business is further defined within Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results —

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • free cash flow;
  • net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;
  • adjusted EBITDA.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-4q25. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact:      IBM
                    Tim Davidson, 914-844-7847
                    [email protected]

                    Erin McElwee, 347-920-6825
                    [email protected]

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
 
 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

    

Year Ended
December 31,

  
 

2025

    

2024

    

2025

    

2024

  

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

                      

Software

$             9,031

    

$             7,924

    

$          29,962

    

$          27,085

  

Consulting

5,349

    

5,175

    

21,055

    

20,692

  

Infrastructure

5,132

    

4,256

    

15,718

    

14,020

  

Financing

179

    

170

    

737

    

713

  

Other

(5)

    

29

    

63

    

243

  

TOTAL REVENUE

19,686

    

17,553

    

67,535

    

62,753

  
                       

GROSS PROFIT

11,928

    

10,439

    

39,297

    

35,551

  
                       

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

                      

Software

83.4

%

  

85.0

%

  

83.5

%

  

83.7

%

Consulting

28.4

%

  

28.0

%

  

28.1

%

  

27.0

%

Infrastructure

60.6

%

  

56.9

%

  

58.6

%

  

55.8

%

Financing

44.1

%

  

46.9

%

  

45.3

%

  

47.9

%
                       

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

60.6

%

  

59.5

%

  

58.2

%

  

56.7

%
                       

EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

                      

SG&A

5,462

    

4,866

    

20,123

    

19,688

  

R&D

2,187

    

1,967

    

8,316

    

7,479

  

Intellectual property and custom development income

(277)

    

(301)

    

(964)

    

(996)

  

Other (income) and expense (1)

(66)

    

177

    

(442)

    

1,871

  

Interest expense

478

    

424

    

1,935

    

1,712

  

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

7,784

    

7,133

    

28,968

    

29,754

  
                       

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

4,144

    

3,306

    

10,328

    

5,797

  

Pre-tax margin

21.0

%

  

18.8

%

  

15.3

%

  

9.2

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes (1)

(1,435)

    

379

    

(242)

    

(218)

  

Effective tax rate

(34.6)

%

  

11.5

%

  

(2.3)

%

  

(3.8)

%
                       

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             5,579

    

$             2,927

    

$          10,571

    

$             6,015

  
                       

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

                      

Income/ (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

21

    

(12)

    

22

    

8

  
                       

NET INCOME (1)

$             5,600

    

$             2,915

    

$          10,593

    

$             6,023

  
                       

EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK (1)

                      

Assuming Dilution

                      

Continuing Operations

$               5.86

    

$               3.11

    

$             11.14

    

$               6.42

  

Discontinued Operations

$               0.02

    

$              (0.01)

    

$               0.02

    

$               0.01

  

TOTAL

$               5.88

    

$               3.09

    

$             11.17

    

$               6.43

  
                       

Basic

                      

Continuing Operations

$               5.96

    

$               3.16

    

$             11.34

    

$               6.53

  

Discontinued Operations

$               0.02

    

$              (0.01)

    

$               0.02

    

$               0.01

  

TOTAL

$               5.98

    

$               3.15

    

$             11.36

    

$               6.53

  
                       

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
OUTSTANDING (M's)

                      

Assuming Dilution

952.4

    

942.4

    

948.7

    

937.2

  

Basic

936.5

    

926.0

    

932.3

    

921.8

  

____________________

(1)  2025 results include a benefit from income taxes primarily driven by the resolution of certain tax audit matters, and 2024 results include
       the impacts of pension settlement charges in the third quarter of $2.7 billion ($2.0 billion net of tax) and fourth quarter of $0.4 billion.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)
 

(Dollars in Millions)

  

At December 31,
2025

  

At December 31,
2024

ASSETS:

        

Current Assets:

        

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$                  13,587

  

$                  13,947

Restricted cash

  

54

  

214

Marketable securities

  

830

  

644

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net

  

8,112

  

6,804

Short-term financing receivables, net

        

  Held for investment, net

  

7,344

  

6,259

  Held for sale

  

1,131

  

900

Other accounts receivable, net

  

1,052

  

947

Inventories

  

1,220

  

1,289

Deferred costs

  

1,084

  

959

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

  

2,530

  

2,520

Total Current Assets

  

36,944

  

34,482
         

Property, plant and equipment, net

  

5,899

  

5,731

Operating right-of-use assets, net

  

3,129

  

3,197

Long-term financing receivables, net

  

7,708

  

5,353

Prepaid pension assets

  

7,544

  

7,492

Deferred costs

  

825

  

788

Deferred taxes

  

8,610

  

6,978

Goodwill

  

67,717

  

60,706

Intangibles, net

  

11,391

  

10,660

Investments and sundry assets

  

2,112

  

1,787

Total Assets

  

$                151,880

  

$                137,175
         

LIABILITIES:

        

Current Liabilities:

        

Taxes

  

$                    2,347

  

$                    2,033

Short-term debt

  

6,424

  

5,089

Accounts payable

  

4,756

  

4,032

Compensation and benefits

  

4,114

  

3,605

Deferred income

  

16,101

  

13,907

Operating lease liabilities

  

800

  

768

Other accrued expense and liabilities

  

4,116

  

3,709

Total Current Liabilities

  

38,658

  

33,142
         

Long-term debt

  

54,836

  

49,884

Retirement-related obligations

  

9,018

  

9,432

Deferred income

  

4,271

  

3,622

Operating lease liabilities

  

2,547

  

2,655

Other liabilities

  

9,810

  

11,048

Total Liabilities

  

119,139

  

109,783
         

EQUITY:

        

IBM Stockholders' Equity:

        

Common stock

  

63,318

  

61,380

Retained earnings

  

155,648

  

151,163

Treasury stock - at cost

  

(170,605)

  

(169,968)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

  

(15,713)

  

(15,269)

Total IBM Stockholders' Equity

  

32,648

  

27,307
         

Noncontrolling interests

  

93

  

86

Total Equity

  

32,740

  

27,393
         

Total Liabilities and Equity

  

$                151,880

  

$                137,175

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended
December 31,

  

Year Ended
December 31,

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2025

  

2024

  

2025

  

2024

Net Income from Operations

  

$              5,600

  

$              2,915

  

$            10,593

  

$              6,023

Pension Settlement Charges

  

-

  

388

  

-

  

3,113

Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles (1)

  

1,297

  

1,112

  

5,021

  

4,667

Stock-based Compensation

  

430

  

345

  

1,715

  

1,311

Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net (2)

  

777

  

1,824

  

(978)

  

(1,238)

IBM Financing A/R

  

(4,063)

  

(2,255)

  

(3,159)

  

(431)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

  

$              4,040

  

$              4,330

  

$            13,193

  

$            13,445
                 

Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds

  

(550)

  

(422)

  

(1,617)

  

(1,127)

Divestitures, net of cash transferred

  

-

  

(7)

  

(1)

  

698

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

  

(391)

  

(541)

  

(8,294)

  

(3,289)

Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net

  

2,358

  

(409)

  

(390)

  

(1,218)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities

  

$              1,417

  

$            (1,379)

  

$          (10,302)

  

$            (4,937)
                 

Debt, net of payments & proceeds

  

(1,810)

  

(103)

  

2,873

  

(880)

Dividends

  

(1,573)

  

(1,546)

  

(6,255)

  

(6,147)

Financing - Other

  

(23)

  

(26)

  

(447)

  

(52)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities

  

$             (3,406)

  

$            (1,675)

  

$            (3,829)

  

$            (7,079)
                 

Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash

  

(10)

  

(330)

  

418

  

(359)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

  

$              2,041

  

$                 946

  

$               (520)

  

$              1,071

____________________

(1)  Includes operating lease right-of-use assets amortization.

(2)  2025 includes a benefit from income taxes primarily driven by the resolution of certain tax audit matters, and the year ended December 31, 2024

       includes a $0.7 billion tax effect associated with a pension settlement charge in the third-quarter.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended

December 31,

  

Year Ended

December 31,

(Dollars in Billions)

  

2025

  

2024

  

Yr/Yr

  

2025

  

2024

  

Yr/Yr

Net Income as reported (GAAP) (1)

  

$       5.6

  

$       2.9

  

$       2.7

  

$     10.6

  

$       6.0

  

$       4.6

Less: Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

Income from continuing operations

  

5.6

  

2.9

  

2.7

  

10.6

  

6.0

  

4.6

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops. (1)

  

(1.4)

  

0.4

  

(1.8)

  

(0.2)

  

(0.2)

  

0.0

Pre-tax income from continuing operations (GAAP)

  

4.1

  

3.3

  

0.8

  

10.3

  

5.8

  

4.5

Non-operating adjustments (before tax)

                        

Acquisition-related charges (2)

  

0.6

  

0.5

  

0.1

  

2.3

  

2.0

  

0.4

Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income) (1)

  

0.0

  

0.5

  

(0.5)

  

0.1

  

3.5

  

(3.4)
                         

Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing ops.

  

4.7

  

4.3

  

0.5

  

12.7

  

11.2

  

1.5
                         

Net interest expense

  

0.3

  

0.3

  

0.1

  

1.3

  

1.0

  

0.3

Depreciation/Amortization of non-acquired intangible assets

  

0.7

  

0.7

  

0.0

  

2.9

  

2.8

  

0.0

Stock-based compensation

  

0.4

  

0.3

  

0.1

  

1.7

  

1.3

  

0.4

Workforce rebalancing charges

  

0.3

  

0.0

  

0.3

  

0.7

  

0.7

  

0.0

Corporate (gains) and charges (3)

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

(0.6)

  

0.6
                         

Adjusted EBITDA

  

$       6.5

  

$       5.6

  

$       1.0

  

$     19.2

  

$     16.4

  

$       2.8

____________________

(1)  2025 includes a benefit from income taxes primarily driven by the resolution of certain tax audit matters, and 2024 includes the impacts of pension

       settlement charges in the third quarter of $2.7 billion ($2.0 billion net of tax) and fourth quarter of $0.4 billion.

(2)  Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets.

(3)  Corporate (gains) and charges primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures and asset sales (e.g., certain QRadar 

       SaaS assets in 2024).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

  
                         

(Dollars in Millions)

  

Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$               9,031

    

$               5,349

    

$               5,132

    

$                  179

  

Segment Profit

  

$               3,403

    

$                  658

    

$               1,601

    

$                  150

  

Segment Profit Margin

  

37.7

%

  

12.3

%

  

31.2

%

  

83.5

%

Change YTY Revenue

  

14.0

%

  

3.4

%

  

20.6

%

  

5.3

%

Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency

  

10.7

%

  

1.0

%

  

16.6

%

  

2.4

%
 
   

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

  
                         

(Dollars in Millions)

  

 Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$               7,924

    

$               5,175

    

$               4,256

    

$                  170

  

Segment Profit

  

$               3,102

    

$                  606

    

$               1,063

    

$                    94

  

Segment Profit Margin

  

39.2

%

  

11.7

%

  

25.0

%

  

55.0

%
 
   

Year Ended December 31, 2025

  
                         

(Dollars in Millions)

  

Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$             29,962

    

$             21,055

    

$             15,718

    

$                  737

  

Segment Profit

  

$               9,920

    

$               2,464

    

$               3,458

    

$                  521

  

Segment Profit Margin

  

33.1

%

  

11.7

%

  

22.0

%

  

70.7

%

Change YTY Revenue

  

10.6

%

  

1.8

%

  

12.1

%

  

3.3

%

Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency

  

9.1

%

  

0.4

%

  

10.4

%

  

2.5

%
 
   

Year Ended December 31, 2024

  
                         

(Dollars in Millions)

  

 Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$             27,085

    

$             20,692

    

$             14,020

    

$                  713

  

Segment Profit

  

$               8,684

    

$               2,054

    

$               2,450

    

$                  348

  

Segment Profit Margin

  

32.1

%

  

9.9

%

  

17.5

%

  

48.8

%

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
 
 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

  
 

Continuing Operations

 
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

    

Tax

Reform

Impacts (3)

    

Operating

(Non-

GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

$  11,928

    

$                   231

    

$                        —

    

$               —

    

$        12,159

  

Gross Profit Margin

60.6

%

  

1.2

pts

  

pts

  

pts

  

61.8

%

SG&A

$    5,462

    

$                 (362)

    

$                        —

    

$               —

    

$          5,100

  

Other (Income) & Expense

(66)

    

(5)

    

(4)

    

   

(74)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

7,784

    

(366)

    

(4)

    

   

7,414

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

4,144

    

597

    

4

    

   

4,745

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing

Operations

21.0

%

  

3.0

pts

  

0.0

pts

  

pts

  

24.1

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3,4)

$  (1,435)

    

$                   390

    

$                        15

    

$         1,468

    

$             438

  

Effective Tax Rate

(34.6)

%

  

12.6

pts

  

0.4

pts

  

30.9

pts

  

9.2

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$    5,579

    

$                   208

    

$                       (11)

    

$        (1,468)

    

$          4,307

  

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

28.3

%

  

1.1

pts

  

(0.1)

pts

  

(7.5)

pts

  

21.9

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$      5.86

    

$                  0.22

    

$                   (0.01)

    

$          (1.54)

    

$            4.52

  
 
 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

  
 

Continuing Operations

  
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

    

Tax

Reform

Impacts

    

Operating

(Non-

GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

$  10,439

    

$                  191

    

$                        —

    

$               —

    

$        10,630

  

Gross Profit Margin

59.5

%

  

1.1

pts

  

pts

  

pts

  

60.6

%

SG&A

$    4,866

    

$                 (305)

    

$                        —

    

$               —

    

$          4,561

  

Other (Income) & Expense

177

    

(2)

    

(467)

    

   

(291)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

7,133

    

(307)

    

(467)

    

   

6,359

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

3,306

    

498

    

467

    

   

4,271

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing

Operations

18.8

%

  

2.8

pts

  

2.7

pts

  

pts

  

24.3

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4)

$       379

    

$                  123

    

$                       58

    

$              21

    

$             581

  

Effective Tax Rate

11.5

%

  

1.5

pts

  

0.1

pts

  

0.5

pts

  

13.6

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$    2,927

    

$                  375

    

$                     408

    

$             (21)

    

$          3,690

  

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

16.7

%

  

2.1

pts

  

2.3

pts

  

(0.1)

pts

  

21.0

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$      3.11

    

$                 0.40

    

$                    0.43

    

$          (0.02)

    

$            3.92

  

____________________

(1)  Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to

       acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 

(2)  Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan

       curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. 2024 also includes the impact of a pension settlement charge.

(3)  2025 includes a benefit from income taxes primarily driven by the resolution of certain tax audit matters.

(4)  Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP

       pre-tax income.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
 
 

Year Ended December 31, 2025

  
 

Continuing Operations

  
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

    

Tax

Reform

Impacts (3)

    

Operating

(Non-

GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

$  39,297

    

$                  888

    

$                       —

    

$             —

    

$    40,184

  

Gross Profit Margin

58.2

%

  

1.3

pts

  

pts

  

pts

  

59.5

%

SG&A

$  20,123

    

$              (1,417)

    

$                       —

    

$             —

    

$    18,706

  

R&D

8,316

    

(4)

    

   

   

8,312

  

Other (Income) & Expense

(442)

    

(11)

    

(65)

    

   

(518)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

28,968

    

(1,432)

    

(65)

    

   

27,472

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

10,328

    

2,320

    

65

    

   

12,713

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing

Operations

15.3

%

  

3.4

pts

  

0.1

pts

  

pts

  

18.8

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3,4)

$      (242)

    

$                  786

    

$                      15

    

$       1,161

    

$      1,719

  

Effective Tax Rate

(2.3)

%

  

6.6

pts

  

0.1

pts

  

9.1

pts

  

13.5

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$  10,571

    

$               1,534

    

$                      49

    

$      (1,161)

    

$    10,993

  

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

15.7

%

  

2.3

pts

  

0.1

pts

  

(1.7)

pts

  

16.3

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$    11.14

    

$                 1.62

    

$                   0.05

    

$        (1.22)

    

$      11.59

  
 
 

Year Ended December 31, 2024

  
 

Continuing Operations

  
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

    

Tax

Reform

Impacts (3)

    

Operating

(Non-

GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

$  35,551

    

$                  724

    

$                       —

    

$             —

    

$    36,275

  

Gross Profit Margin

56.7

%

  

1.2

pts

  

pts

  

pts

  

57.8

%

SG&A

$  19,688

    

$              (1,159)

    

$                       —

    

$             —

    

$    18,529

  

Other (Income) & Expense

1,871

    

(70)

    

(3,457)

    

   

(1,656)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

29,754

    

(1,229)

    

(3,457)

    

   

25,068

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

5,797

    

1,953

    

3,457

    

   

11,207

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing

Operations

9.2

%

  

3.1

pts

  

5.5

pts

  

pts

  

17.9

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4)

$      (218)

    

$                  497

    

$                    790

    

$          455

    

$      1,523

  

Effective Tax Rate

(3.8)

%

  

5.1

pts

  

8.2

pts

  

4.1

pts

  

13.6

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$    6,015

    

$               1,456

    

$                 2,668

    

$         (455)

    

$      9,684

  

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

9.6

%

  

2.3

pts

  

4.3

pts

  

(0.7)

pts

  

15.4

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$      6.42

    

$                 1.55

    

$                   2.85

    

$        (0.49)

    

$      10.33

  

____________________

(1)  Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to

       acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 2024 also include a loss of $68 million on foreign exchange derivative contracts

       entered into by the company prior to the acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG.

(2)  Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan

       curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. 2024 also includes the impacts of pension settlement charges.

(3)  2025 and 2024 include benefits from income taxes primarily driven by the resolution of certain tax audit matters.

(4)  Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP

       pre-tax income.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended
December 31,

  

Year Ended
December 31,

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2025

  

2024

  

2025

  

2024

Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

  

$        4,040

  

$        4,330

  

$      13,193

  

$      13,445
                 

Less: change in IBM Financing receivables

  

(4,063)

  

(2,255)

  

(3,159)

  

(431)
                 

Net cash from operating activities excl. IBM Financing receivables

  

8,104

  

6,584

  

16,352

  

13,876
                 

Capital Expenditures, net

  

(550)

  

(422)

  

(1,617)

  

(1,127)
                 

Free Cash Flow

  

7,553

  

6,163

  

14,734

  

12,749

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended
December 31,

  

Year Ended
December 31,

(Dollars in Billions)

  

2025

  

2024

  

2025

  

2024

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

  

$       4.0

  

$         4.3

  

$     13.2

  

$     13.4
                 

Add:

                

Net interest expense

  

0.3

  

0.3

  

1.3

  

1.0

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations (1)

  

(1.4)

  

0.4

  

(0.2)

  

(0.2)
                 

Less change in:

                

Financing receivables

  

(4.1)

  

(2.3)

  

(3.2)

  

(0.4)

Other assets and liabilities/other, net (2)

  

0.5

  

1.7

  

(1.8)

  

(1.8)
                 

Adjusted EBITDA

  

$       6.5

  

$         5.6

  

$     19.2

  

$     16.4

____________________

(1)  2025 includes a benefit from income taxes primarily driven by the resolution of certain tax audit matters.

(2)  Other assets and liabilities/other, net mainly consists of operating assets and liabilities/Other, net in the Cash Flow chart,

       workforce rebalancing charges, non-operating impacts and corporate (gains) and charges.

SOURCE IBM

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

IBM and the Recording Academy Strike a Chord, Release New watsonx Digital Experiences for Fans and Members Around 2026 Grammy Awards®

IBM and the Recording Academy Strike a Chord, Release New watsonx Digital Experiences for Fans and Members Around 2026 Grammy Awards®

IBM (NYSE: IBM), the Official Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Cloud Partner of the Grammy Awards® for nearly a decade, today announced the launch of...
e& and IBM Unveil Enterprise-Grade Agentic AI to Transform Governance and Compliance

e& and IBM Unveil Enterprise-Grade Agentic AI to Transform Governance and Compliance

Global technology group e& and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced a strategic collaboration to advance towards an enterprise-grade agentic AI foundation ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Peripherals

Peripherals

Peripherals

Peripherals

Peripherals

Peripherals

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics