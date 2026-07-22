IBM RELEASES SECOND-QUARTER RESULTS

News provided by

IBM

Jul 22, 2026, 16:08 ET

Company provides updated full-year expectations

ARMONK, N.Y., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced second-quarter 2026 earnings results.

"We are confident in IBM's strategy and portfolio, and in our ability to capture growth opportunities ahead. We fundamentally believe that we are in the early innings of a structural shift for business, and that our portfolio - across software, infrastructure, and consulting - is well-positioned to help our clients tap the value, and manage the challenges, of an AI-driven future," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "In addition, we are taking action to accelerate our revenue growth and profitability, driving productivity across the company with AI and automation, and heavily investing in commercializing innovation at speed and scale. We now expect constant currency revenue growth in the range of four-to-five percent, and we continue to expect free cash flow to increase by about $1 billion year-over-year for the full year."

Full-Year 2026 Expectations

  • Revenue: The company now expects full-year constant currency revenue growth in the range of four-to-five percent. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be neutral to growth for the year
  • Free cash flow: The company continues to expect full-year free cash flow to increase by about $1 billion year-over-year

Operational Focus Areas

  • High-Growth Portfolio: Areas of IBM's software business that help clients manage, deploy and build AI-ready solutions, like Red Hat, the watsonx portfolio, HashiCorp, and Confluent continue to deliver strong performance. Within Distributed Infrastructure, Power and Storage grew at a record pace in the second quarter, now having built up an order backlog of nearly $500 million. Together, these offerings closely map to where client demand is strongest. To capture these growth opportunities, IBM is accelerating changes to its go-to-market model by expanding sales coverage across thousands of additional clients where there is significant opportunity. As AI adoption moves from experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment, the company is also investing in more specialized technical and client-facing talent, including Forward Deployed Engineers.
  • Rapid Innovation at Scale: IBM is acting decisively to capture new opportunities as they arise. Lightwell, a new capability to address open source security vulnerabilities, leverages IBM and Red Hat's trust within the open source community, unique approach to AI, and global scale. In the first two weeks of availability, Lightwell has already made more than 7,500 open source patches available to help clients secure vulnerabilities. Additionally, quantum computing continues to be an investment priority for the company. In May, with the U.S. Department of Commerce, IBM announced a letter of intent to build Anderon, the world's first pure-play quantum wafer foundry. IBM will invest more than $10 billion in quantum over the next five years, and remains on track to deliver the first large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029.
  • Productivity Enables Investment and Value: IBM is accelerating productivity by scaling software development leveraging AI, increasing the effectiveness of its sales and marketing organization, and optimizing its supply chain. These efforts help enhance margin and free cash flow, and strengthen the company's ability to capture significant growth opportunities. The company now expects improved pre-tax income margin expansion for the full year.

"Although we faced revenue headwinds late in the second quarter, we continued to focus on the fundamentals of our business, including driving productivity, strengthening our portfolio, and generating free cash flow," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "In a quarter like this, it is critical that our financial and operational discipline remains strong and that we continue to invest for growth while returning value to shareholders through our dividend."

 

SECOND-QUARTER 2026 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY
 

Revenue

  

Gross

Profit

    

Gross

Profit

Margin

    

Pre-tax

Income

  

Pre-tax

Income

Margin

  

Net

Income

  

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

GAAP from

Continuing

Operations

$ 17.2 B

    

$  9.9  B

    

57.7

%

  

$  2.5  B

    

14.4

%

  

$  2.2  B

    

$   2.27

  

Year/Year

1

%

  

(1)

%

  

(1.0)

Pts

  

(5)

%

  

(0.9)

Pts

  

(1)

%

  

(2)

%

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

      

$ 10.2 B

    

59.4

%

  

$  3.3  B

    

19.2

%

  

$  2.8  B

    

$   2.93

  

Year/Year

      

0

%

  

(0.7)

Pts

  

3

%

  

0.3

Pts

  

5

%

  

5

%

Segment Results for Second Quarter

  • Software — revenues of $7.8 billion, up 5 percent:
    - Hybrid Cloud (Red Hat) up 11 percent
    - Automation up 4 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
    - Data up 19 percent, up 18 percent at constant currency
    - Transaction Processing down 8 percent, down 9 percent at constant currency

  • Consulting — revenues of $5.3 billion, flat, up 1 percent at constant currency:
    - Strategy and Technology flat, up 1 percent at constant currency
    - Intelligent Operations flat, up 1 percent at constant currency

  • Infrastructure — revenues of $3.8 billion, down 7 percent:
    - Hybrid Infrastructure down 10 percent
          -- IBM Z down 42 percent
          -- Distributed Infrastructure up 37 percent
    - Infrastructure Support down 1 percent

  • Financing — revenues of $0.2 billion, up 12 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the second quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $2.6 billion, up $0.9 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $2.5 billion, down $0.3 billion year to year. The company returned $1.6 billion to shareholders in dividends in the second quarter.

For the first six months of the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $7.8 billion, up $1.7 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $4.8 billion, flat year to year.

IBM ended the second quarter with $8.2 billion of cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, down $6.3 billion from year-end 2025. The company invested $10.5 billion in acquisitions this year. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $13.0 billion, totaled $62.0 billion, up $0.7 billion year to date.

Dividend Declaration

The IBM board of directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.69 per common share, to stockholders of record on August 10, 2026. With payment of the September 10, 2026 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and divestitures, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption or retention of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product and service quality issues; the development and use of AI, including the company's increased AI solutions and use of AI technologies; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data protection considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and other environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference.

Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • free cash flow;
  • net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;
  • adjusted EBITDA;
  • adjusted EBITDA margin.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-2q26. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact:      IBM
                    Tim Davidson, 914-844-7847
                    [email protected] 
    
                    Erin McElwee, 347-920-6825
                    [email protected]

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; $ in millions except per share amounts)
 
 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

    

Six Months Ended
June 30,

  
 

2026

    

2025

    

2026

    

2025

  

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

                      

Software

$        7,761

    

$        7,387

    

$       14,813

    

$       13,722

  

Consulting

5,327

    

5,314

    

10,599

    

10,382

  

Infrastructure

3,835

    

4,142

    

7,161

    

7,027

  

Financing

186

    

166

    

406

    

357

  

Other

52

    

(31)

    

100

    

30

  

TOTAL REVENUE

17,162

    

16,977

    

33,079

    

31,519

  
                       

GROSS PROFIT

9,907

    

9,977

    

18,857

    

18,008

  
                       

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

                      

Software

82.6

%

  

83.9

%

  

82.7

%

  

83.7

%

Consulting

28.9

%

  

27.5

%

  

28.2

%

  

27.4

%

Infrastructure

58.4

%

  

61.5

%

  

57.7

%

  

57.9

%

Financing

42.5

%

  

45.7

%

  

43.0

%

  

45.8

%
                       

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

57.7

%

  

58.8

%

  

57.0

%

  

57.1

%
                       

EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

                      

SG&A

4,981

    

5,027

    

10,071

    

9,913

  

R&D

2,311

    

2,097

    

4,485

    

4,047

  

Intellectual property and custom development income

(166)

    

(215)

    

(338)

    

(468)

  

Other (income) and expense

(185)

    

(39)

    

(186)

    

(204)

  

Interest expense

486

    

510

    

959

    

965

  

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

7,428

    

7,380

    

14,991

    

14,253

  
                       

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,479

    

2,597

    

3,866

    

3,755

  

Pre-tax income margin

14.4

%

  

15.3

%

  

11.7

%

  

11.9

%

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes

313

    

404

    

484

    

507

  

Effective tax rate

12.6

%

  

15.5

%

  

12.5

%

  

13.5

%
                       

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$        2,166

    

$        2,193

    

$         3,382

    

$         3,248

  
                       

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

                      

Income/(loss)  from discontinued operations, net of

taxes

(1)

    

1

    

(1)

    

1

  
                       

NET INCOME

$        2,165

    

$        2,194

    

$         3,381

    

$         3,249

  
                       

EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

                      

Assuming dilution

                      

Continuing operations

$          2.27

    

$          2.31

    

$           3.55

    

$           3.43

  

Discontinued operations

$          0.00

    

$          0.00

    

$           0.00

    

$           0.00

  

TOTAL

$          2.27

    

$          2.31

    

$           3.55

    

$           3.43

  
                       

Basic

                      

Continuing operations

$          2.30

    

$          2.36

    

$           3.60

    

$           3.49

  

Discontinued operations

$          0.00

    

$          0.00

    

$           0.00

    

$           0.00

  

TOTAL

$          2.30

    

$          2.36

    

$           3.60

    

$           3.50

  
                       

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)

                      

Assuming dilution

953.3

    

948.0

    

952.7

    

946.7

  

Basic

941.2

    

930.8

    

939.9

    

929.4

  

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)
 

($ in millions)

  

At June 30,
2026

  

At December 31,
2025

ASSETS:

        

Current assets:

        

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$             7,172

  

$              13,587

Restricted cash

  

45

  

54

Marketable securities

  

960

  

830

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net

  

6,044

  

8,112

Short-term financing receivables

        

  Held for investment, net

  

5,782

  

7,344

  Held for sale

 

874

  

1,131

Other accounts receivable, net

  

1,348

  

1,052

Inventories

  

1,746

  

1,220

Deferred costs

  

1,238

  

1,084

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

  

3,188

  

2,530

Total current assets

  

28,398

  

36,944
         

Property, plant and equipment, net

  

5,736

  

5,899

Operating right-of-use assets, net

  

3,068

  

3,129

Long-term financing receivables, net

  

7,126

  

7,708

Prepaid pension assets

  

7,645

  

7,544

Deferred costs

  

835

  

825

Deferred taxes

  

8,709

  

8,610

Goodwill

  

74,599

  

67,717

Intangibles, net

  

13,955

  

11,391

Investments and sundry assets

  

2,028

  

2,112

Total assets

  

$          152,099

  

$            151,880
         

LIABILITIES:

        

Current Liabilities:

        

Taxes

  

$              2,023

  

$                2,347

Short-term debt

  

5,775

  

6,424

Accounts payable

  

4,395

  

4,756

Compensation and benefits

 

3,364

  

4,114

Deferred income

  

16,160

  

16,101

Operating lease liabilities

  

770

  

800

Other liabilities

 

3,425

  

4,116

Total current liabilities

  

35,912

  

38,658
         

Long-term debt

  

56,212

  

54,836

Retirement-related obligations

  

8,603

  

9,018

Deferred income

  

4,272

  

4,271

Operating lease liabilities

  

2,515

  

2,547

Other liabilities

  

10,044

  

9,810

Total liabilities

  

117,558

  

119,139
         

EQUITY:

        

IBM stockholders' equity:

        

Common stock

  

64,600

  

63,318

Retained earnings

  

155,937

  

155,648

Treasury stock - at cost

  

(170,934)

  

(170,605)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

  

(15,151)

  

(15,713)

Total IBM stockholders' equity

  

34,452

  

32,648
         

Noncontrolling interests

  

89

  

93

Total equity

  

34,541

  

32,740
         

Total liabilities and equity

  

$          152,099

  

$            151,880

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended
June 30,

  

Six Months Ended
June 30,

($ in millions)

  

2026

  

2025 (1)

  

2026

  

2025 (1)

Cash flows from operating activities:

                

Net income

  

$     2,165

  

$     2,194

  

$     3,381

  

$     3,249

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating

activities:

                

Depreciation (2)

  

533

  

578

  

1,088

  

1,114

Amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets

  

817

  

687

  

1,535

  

1,328

Stock-based compensation

  

498

  

441

  

1,004

  

842

Net (gain)/loss on divestitures, asset sales and other

  

(67)

  

(18)

  

(78)

  

(40)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of

acquisitions/divestitures

  

(1,349)

  

(2,180)

  

836

  

(421)

Net cash provided by operating activities

  

2,597

  

1,701

  

7,766

  

6,071
                 

Cash flows from investing activities:

                

Payments for property, plant and equipment

  

(229)

  

(209)

  

(461)

  

(454)

Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment/other

  

23

  

37

  

31

  

111

Investment in software

  

(154)

  

(164)

  

(313)

  

(314)

Purchases of marketable securities and other investments

  

(1,259)

  

(1,255)

  

(2,871)

  

(7,740)

Proceeds from disposition of marketable securities and other

investments

  

1,152

  

4,036

  

3,123

  

4,962

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

  

(15)

  

(747)

  

(10,480)

  

(7,845)

Divestiture of businesses, net of cash transferred

  

-

  

-

  

1

  

(1)

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

  

(481)

  

1,698

  

(10,970)

  

(11,281)
                 

Cash flows from financing activities:

                

Proceeds from new debt

  

0

  

7

  

7,437

  

8,385

Payments to settle debt

  

(4,213)

  

(1,308)

  

(7,141)

  

(2,565)

Short-term borrowings/(repayments) less than 90 days - net

  

1

  

0

  

0

  

(29)

Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings

  

(116)

  

(153)

  

(465)

  

(437)

Proceeds from issuance of shares

  

240

  

186

  

418

  

401

Financing - other

  

(49)

  

(22)

  

(91)

  

(54)

Cash dividends paid

  

(1,590)

  

(1,563)

  

(3,166)

  

(3,112)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

  

(5,728)

  

(2,855)

  

(3,008)

  

2,589
                 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash

  

(35)

  

320

  

(211)

  

487

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

  

(3,646)

  

865

  

(6,423)

  

(2,134)
                 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

  

10,864

  

11,161

  

13,640

  

14,160

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

  

$     7,217

  

$   12,026

  

$     7,217

  

$   12,026

_____________________

(1) Reclassified to align with the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows presentation.

(2) Includes operating lease right-of-use assets amortization.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended

June 30,

  

Six Months Ended

June 30,

($ in billions)

  

2026

2025

Yr/Yr

  

2026

2025

Yr/Yr

Net income as reported (GAAP)

  

$   2.2

$   2.2

$  0.0

  

$   3.4

$   3.2

$  0.1

Less: income from discontinued operations, net of tax

  

0.0

0.0

0.0

  

0.0

0.0

0.0

Income from continuing operations

  

2.2

2.2

0.0

  

3.4

3.2

0.1

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops.

  

0.3

0.4

(0.1)

  

0.5

0.5

0.0

Pre-tax income from continuing operations (GAAP)

  

2.5

2.6

(0.1)

  

3.9

3.8

0.1

Non-operating adjustments (before tax)

                

Acquisition-related charges (1)

  

0.7

0.6

0.1

  

1.4

1.1

0.2

Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income)

  

0.1

0.0

0.1

  

0.2

0.0

0.1
                 

Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing ops.

  

3.3

3.2

0.1

  

5.4

4.9

0.5
                 

Net interest expense

  

0.4

0.3

0.1

  

0.7

0.6

0.1

Depreciation/amortization of non-acquired intangible assets

  

0.7

0.7

0.0

  

1.4

1.4

0.0

Stock-based compensation

  

0.5

0.4

0.1

  

1.0

0.8

0.2

Workforce rebalancing charges

  

0.0

0.0

0.0

  

0.4

0.3

0.0

Corporate (gains) and charges (2)

  

(0.1)

0.0

(0.1)

  

(0.1)

0.0

(0.1)
                 

Adjusted EBITDA

  

$   4.8

$   4.7

$  0.1

  

$   8.8

$   8.1

$  0.7
                 

Revenue

  

$ 17.2

$ 17.0

1 %

  

$ 33.1

$ 31.5

5 %

GAAP net income margin

  

12.6 %

12.9 %

(0.3)pts

  

10.2 %

10.3 %

(0.1)pts

Adjusted EBITDA margin

  

27.8 %

27.6 %

0.2pts

  

26.5 %

25.7 %

0.8pts

___________________

(1) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets.

(2) Primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures and asset sales.

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

  
                         

($ in millions)

  

Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$          7,761

    

$          5,327

    

$           3,835

    

$           186

  

Segment profit

  

$          2,502

    

$             647

    

$              835

    

$           108

  

Segment profit margin

  

32.2

%

  

12.1

%

  

21.8

%

  

58.0

%

Change YTY revenue

  

5.1

%

  

0.2

%

  

(7.4)

%

  

12.2

%

Change YTY revenue - constant currency

  

4.6

%

  

1.1

%

  

(7.4)

%

  

11.3

%
 
   

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

  
                         

($ in millions)

  

 Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$          7,387

    

$          5,314

    

$           4,142

    

$           166

  

Segment profit

  

$          2,296

    

$             562

    

$              965

    

$           179

  

Segment profit margin

  

31.1

%

  

10.6

%

  

23.3

%

  

107.9

%
 
   

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

  
                         

(Dollars in Millions)

  

Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$        14,813

    

$        10,599

    

$           7,161

    

$           406

  

Segment Profit

  

$          4,601

    

$          1,205

    

$           1,360

    

$           226

  

Segment Profit Margin

  

31.1

%

  

11.4

%

  

19.0

%

  

55.8

%

Change YTY Revenue

  

7.9

%

  

2.1

%

  

1.9

%

  

13.6

%

Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency

  

6.1

%

  

1.0

%

  

0.5

%

  

10.7

%
 
   

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

  
                         

(Dollars in Millions)

  

 Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$        13,722

    

$        10,382

    

$           7,027

    

$           357

  

Segment Profit

  

$          4,143

    

$          1,121

    

$           1,213

    

$           248

  

Segment Profit Margin

  

30.2

%

  

10.8

%

  

17.3

%

  

69.3

%

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; $ in millions except per share amounts)
 
 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

  
 

Continuing Operations

 
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

    

Tax

Reform

Impacts

    

Operating

(Non-

GAAP)

  

Gross profit

$  9,907

    

$                    287

    

$                    —

    

$         —

    

$       10,194

  

Gross profit margin

57.7

%

  

1.7

pts

  

pts

  

pts

  

59.4

%

SG&A

$  4,981

    

$                   (421)

    

$                    —

    

$         —

    

$         4,560

  

Other (income) & expense

(185)

    

1

    

(96)

    

   

(280)

  

Total expense & other (income)

7,428

    

(429)

    

(96)

    

   

6,903

  

Pre-tax income from continuing operations

2,479

    

716

    

96

    

   

3,290

  

Pre-tax income margin from continuing

operations

14.4

%

  

4.2

pts

  

0.6

pts

  

pts

  

19.2

%

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes (3)

$     313

    

$                    167

    

$                   20

    

$          (2)

    

$            498

  

Effective tax rate

12.6

%

  

2.3

pts

  

0.2

pts

  

(0.1)

pts

  

15.1

%

Income from continuing operations

$  2,166

    

$                    548

    

$                   76

    

$           2

    

$         2,792

  

Income margin from continuing operations

12.6

%

  

3.2

pts

  

0.4

pts

  

0.0

pts

  

16.3

%

Diluted earnings per share: continuing

operations

$    2.27

    

$                   0.58

    

$                0.08

    

$      0.00

    

$           2.93

  
 
 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

  
 

Continuing Operations

  
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

    

Tax

Reform

Impacts

    

Operating

(Non-

GAAP)

  

Gross profit

$  9,977

    

$                    225

    

$                    —

    

$         —

    

$       10,202

  

Gross profit margin

58.8

%

  

1.3

pts

  

pts

  

pts

  

60.1

%

SG&A

$  5,027

    

$                   (348)

    

$                    —

    

$         —

    

$         4,679

  

Other (income) & expense

(39)

    

(1)

    

(25)

    

   

(65)

  

Total expense & other (income)

7,380

    

(350)

    

(25)

    

   

7,005

  

Pre-tax income from continuing operations

2,597

    

575

    

25

    

   

3,197

  

Pre-tax income margin from continuing

operations

15.3

%

  

3.4

pts

  

0.1

pts

  

pts

  

18.8

%

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes (3)

$     404

    

$                    132

    

$                     9

    

$         —

    

$            545

  

Effective tax rate

15.5

%

  

1.3

pts

  

0.2

pts

  

pts

  

17.0

%

Income from continuing operations

$  2,193

    

$                    443

    

$                   17

    

$         —

    

$         2,652

  

Income margin from continuing operations

12.9

%

  

2.6

pts

  

0.1

pts

  

pts

  

15.6

%

Diluted earnings per share: continuing

operations

$    2.31

    

$                   0.47

    

$                0.02

    

$         —

    

$           2.80

  

____________________

(1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related charges such as in-process research and development, transaction

      costs, applicable retention, restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration, and pre-closing charges, such as

      financing costs.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan

      curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3) The tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to

      the GAAP pre-tax income.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; $ in millions except per share amounts)

  
   
 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

  
 

Continuing Operations

  
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

  

Tax

Reform

Impacts

    

Operating

(Non-

GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

$ 18,857

    

$                  524

    

$                    —

    

$         —

    

$   19,380

  

Gross Profit Margin

57.0

%

  

1.6

pts

  

pts

  

pts

  

58.6

%

SG&A

$ 10,071

    

$                (829)

    

$                    —

    

$         —

    

$     9,242

  

Other (Income) & Expense

(186)

    

1

    

(192)

    

   

(378)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

14,991

    

(838)

    

(192)

    

   

13,961

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

3,866

    

1,361

    

192

    

   

5,419

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing

Operations

11.7

%

  

4.1

pts

  

0.6

pts

  

pts

  

16.4

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)

$      484

    

$                 305

    

$                   23

    

$         (6)

    

$        806

  

Effective Tax Rate

12.5

%

  

2.5

pts

  

0.0

pts

  

(0.1)

pts

  

14.9

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$   3,382

    

$              1,056

    

$                 169

    

$           6

    

$     4,613

  

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

10.2

%

  

3.2

pts

  

0.5

pts

  

0.0

pts

  

13.9

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$     3.55

    

$                1.11

    

$                0.18

    

$     0.01

    

$       4.84

  
 
 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

  
 

Continuing Operations

  
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

    

Tax

Reform

Impacts

    

Operating

(Non-

GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

$ 18,008

    

$                  426

    

$                    —

    

$         —

    

$   18,434

  

Gross Profit Margin

57.1

%

  

1.4

pts

  

pts

  

pts

  

58.5

%

SG&A

$   9,913

    

$                (701)

    

$                    —

    

$         —

    

$     9,212

  

Other (Income) & Expense

(204)

    

(1)

    

(48)

    

   

(253)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

14,253

    

(706)

    

(48)

    

   

13,499

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

3,755

    

1,132

    

48

    

   

4,935

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing

Operations

11.9

%

  

3.6

pts

  

0.2

pts

  

pts

  

15.7

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)

$      507

    

$                 260

    

$                    (3)

    

$           2

    

$        766

  

Effective Tax Rate

13.5

%

  

2.2

pts

  

(0.2)

pts

  

0.0

pts

  

15.5

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$   3,248

    

$                 872

    

$                   51

    

$         (2)

    

$     4,169

  

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

10.3

%

  

2.8

pts

  

0.2

pts

  

0.0

pts

  

13.2

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$     3.43

    

$                0.92

    

$                0.05

    

$     0.00

    

$       4.40

  

____________________

(1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related charges such as in-process research and development, transaction

      costs, applicable retention, restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration, and pre-closing charges, such as

      financing costs.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan

      curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3) The tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to

      the GAAP pre-tax income.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended
June 30,

  

Six Months Ended
June 30,

($ in millions)

  

2026

  

2025

  

2026

  

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities per GAAP

  

$     2,597

  

$     1,701

  

$     7,766

  

$     6,071
                 

Less: change in IBM Financing receivables

  

(302)

  

(1,480)

  

2,264

  

606
                 

Net cash from operating activities excl. IBM Financing receivables

  

2,899

  

3,182

  

5,503

  

5,465
                 

Capital expenditures, net

  

(359)

  

(336)

  

(743)

  

(657)
                 

Free cash flow

  

$     2,540

  

$     2,845

  

$     4,760

  

$     4,808

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended
June 30,

  

Six Months Ended
June 30,

($ in billions)

  

2026

  

2025

  

2026

  

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

  

$   2.6

  

$   1.7

  

$   7.8

  

$   6.1
                 

Add:

                

Net interest expense

  

0.4

  

0.3

  

0.7

  

0.6

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations

  

0.3

  

0.4

  

0.5

  

0.5
                 

Less change in:

                

Financing receivables

  

(0.3)

  

(1.5)

  

2.3

  

0.6

Net (gain)/loss on divestitures, assets sales and other (1)

  

(0.1)

  

0.0

  

(0.1)

  

0.0

Other assets and liabilities/other, net (1,2)

  

(1.1)

  

(0.7)

  

(2.0)

  

(1.5)
                 

Adjusted EBITDA

  

$   4.8

  

$   4.7

  

$   8.8

  

$   8.1
                 

Revenue

  

$ 17.2

  

$ 17.0

  

$ 33.1

  

$ 31.5

Net cash provided by operating activities margin

  

15.1 %

  

10.0 %

  

23.5 %

  

19.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

  

27.8 %

  

27.6 %

  

26.5 %

  

25.7 %

____________________

(1) Reclassified to align with the presentation of similar line items in the Statement of Cash Flows.

(2) Mainly consists of Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions/divestitures in the Statement of Cash Flows chart,

      workforce rebalancing charges, non-operating impacts, and corporate (gains) and charges, less the change in Financing receivables.

SOURCE IBM

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

IBM Launches New Power Systems and Software Built for Enterprises to Address Risk, Productivity, and Flexibility

IBM Launches New Power Systems and Software Built for Enterprises to Address Risk, Productivity, and Flexibility

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced IBM Power Autonomous Operations, an AI agent that can help continuously monitor Power systems and autonomously...
Arvind Krishna's Letter to IBM Investors

Arvind Krishna's Letter to IBM Investors

IBM Investors – This morning we are releasing selected preliminary second-quarter 2026 financial results. We are still working to close our financial ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics