IBM RELEASES THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue growth led by Software and Consulting; Strong profit and cash generation

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced third-quarter 2023 earnings results.

"Technology remains a critical source of competitive differentiation and progress for organizations around the world," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "Clients are increasingly adopting our watsonx AI and data platform along with our hybrid cloud solutions to unlock productivity and operational efficiency. This is helping drive solid growth in our software and consulting businesses. As a result, we remain confident in our revenue and free cash flow growth expectations for the full year."

Third-Quarter Highlights

Revenue

- Revenue of $14.8 billion , up 4.6 percent, up 3.5 percent at constant currency

- Software revenue up 8 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency

- Consulting revenue up 6 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure revenue down 2 percent, down 3 percent at constant currency

Profit Margin

- Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 54.4 percent, up 1.7 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 55.5 percent, up 1.6 points

- Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 12.7 percent, up 44.6 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 15.6 percent, up 1.7 points

Cash Flow

- Year to date net cash from operating activities of $9.5 billion , up $3.0 billion ; free cash flow of $5.1 billion , up $1.0 billion

THIRD QUARTER 2023 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY Revenue Gross Profit Gross

Profit

Margin Pre-tax Income Pre-tax Income Margin Net Income Diluted Earnings Per Share GAAP from

Continuing

Operations $ 14.8 B $ 8.0 B 54.4 % $ 1.9 B 12.7 % $ 1.7 B $ 1.86 Year/Year 4.6 %* 8 % 1.7 Pts NM ** 44.6 Pts** NM ** NM ** Operating (Non-GAAP) $ 8.2 B 55.5 % $ 2.3 B 15.6 % $ 2.0 B $ 2.20 Year/Year 8 % 1.6 Pts 17 % 1.7 Pts 23 % 22 % * 3.5% at constant currency

** GAAP YTY results include the impact of a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge related to the transfer of a portion of the company's U.S. defined benefit pension obligations and related plan assets to third-party insurers in third quarter 2022.



"Our continued focus on the fundamentals of our business is driving solid revenue growth, profit margin expansion, and strong cash generation," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "That cash generation has enabled us to increase our investment in R&D and acquisitions, strengthening our future AI and hybrid cloud capabilities, while supporting continued shareholder returns through our dividend."

Segment Results for Third Quarter

Software — revenues of $6.3 billion , up 7.8 percent, up 6.3 percent at constant currency:

- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 8 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency:

-- Red Hat up 9 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency

-- Automation up 14 percent, up 13 percent at constant currency

-- Data & AI up 6 percent

-- Security down 2 percent, down 3 percent at constant currency

- Transaction Processing up 7 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency

Consulting — revenues of $5.0 billion , up 5.6 percent, up 5.0 percent at constant currency:

- Business Transformation up 6 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency

- Technology Consulting up 2 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency

- Application Operations up 7 percent

Infrastructure — revenues of $3.3 billion , down 2.4 percent, down 3.2 percent at constant currency:

- Hybrid Infrastructure up 1 percent, flat at constant currency

-- IBM zSystems up 9 percent

-- Distributed Infrastructure down 4 percent, down 6 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure Support down 6 percent, down 7 percent at constant currency

Financing — revenues of $0.2 billion , up 6.9 percent, up 5.1 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the third quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $3.1 billion, up $1.2 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $2.0 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $1.7 billion, up $0.9 billion year to year. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the third quarter.

For the first nine months of the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $9.5 billion, up $3.0 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $6.3 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $5.1 billion, up $1.0 billion year to year.

IBM ended the third quarter with $11.0 billion of cash and marketable securities, up $2.2 billion from year-end 2022. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $9.9 billion, totaled $55.2 billion, up $4.3 billion since the end of 2022.

Full-Year 2023 Expectations

Revenue: The company continues to expect constant currency revenue growth of three percent to five percent. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a one-point headwind to revenue growth.

Free cash flow: The company continues to expect about $10.5 billion in free cash flow, up more than $1 billion year to year.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results —

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

free cash flow;

net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022* 2023 2022* REVENUE BY SEGMENT Software $ 6,265 $ 5,811 $ 18,794 $ 17,749 Consulting 4,963 4,700 14,938 14,337 Infrastructure 3,272 3,352 9,988 10,805 Financing 186 174 566 474 Other 67 70 192 475 TOTAL REVENUE 14,752 14,107 44,479 43,840 GROSS PROFIT 8,023 7,430 24,033 23,055 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN Software 79.5 % 79.0 % 79.4 % 79.0 % Consulting 27.4 % 26.0 % 26.2 % 24.8 % Infrastructure 53.5 % 50.8 % 53.8 % 51.9 % Financing 49.7 % 32.8 % 47.5 % 35.1 % TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 54.4 % 52.7 % 54.0 % 52.6 % EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME S,G&A 4,458 4,391 14,212 13,843 R,D&E 1,685 1,611 5,027 4,963 Intellectual property and custom development income (190) (121) (618) (418) Other (income) and expense (215) 5,755 (721) 5,921 Interest expense 412 295 1,202 903 TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME 6,150 11,931 19,102 25,212 INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,873 (4,501) 4,931 (2,156) Pre-tax margin 12.7 % (31.9) % 11.1 % (4.9) % Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes 159 (1,287) 702 (1,070) Effective tax rate 8.5 % 28.6 % 14.2 % 49.6 % INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 1,714 $ (3,214) $ 4,229 $ (1,087) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (10) 18 (15) 16 NET INCOME/(LOSS) $ 1,704 $ (3,196) $ 4,214 $ (1,071) EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Assuming Dilution Continuing Operations $ 1.86 $ (3.55) $ 4.59 $ (1.21) Discontinued Operations $ (0.01) $ 0.02 $ (0.02) $ 0.02 TOTAL $ 1.84 $ (3.54) $ 4.58 $ (1.19) Basic Continuing Operations $ 1.88 $ (3.55) $ 4.65 $ (1.21) Discontinued Operations $ (0.01) $ 0.02 $ (0.02) $ 0.02 TOTAL $ 1.87 $ (3.54) $ 4.63 $ (1.19) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's) Assuming Dilution 923.7 904.1 920.3 901.6 Basic 912.8 904.1 910.1 901.6 _________________________ * Includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax).



INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in Millions) At

September 30,

2023 At

December 31,

2022 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,257 $ 7,886 Restricted cash 19 103 Marketable securities 3,721 852 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net 5,330 6,541 Short-term financing receivables, net 5,625 7,790 Other accounts receivable, net 842 817 Inventories 1,399 1,552 Deferred costs 931 967 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,582 2,611 Total Current Assets 27,705 29,118 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,369 5,334 Operating right-of-use assets, net 3,112 2,878 Long-term financing receivables, net 4,789 5,806 Prepaid pension assets 8,901 8,236 Deferred costs 822 866 Deferred taxes 6,168 6,256 Goodwill 59,596 55,949 Intangibles, net 11,278 11,184 Investments and sundry assets 1,582 1,617 Total Assets $ 129,321 $ 127,243 LIABILITIES: Current Liabilities: Taxes $ 1,559 $ 2,196 Short-term debt 6,414 4,760 Accounts payable 3,342 4,051 Deferred income 11,917 12,032 Operating lease liabilities 807 874 Other liabilities 6,566 7,592 Total Current Liabilities 30,606 31,505 Long-term debt 48,828 46,189 Retirement related obligations 9,090 9,596 Deferred income 3,085 3,499 Operating lease liabilities 2,476 2,190 Other liabilities 12,081 12,243 Total Liabilities 106,165 105,222 EQUITY: IBM Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 59,313 58,343 Retained earnings 149,506 149,825 Treasury stock — at cost (169,640) (169,484) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (16,098) (16,740) Total IBM Stockholders' Equity 23,081 21,944 Noncontrolling interests 75 77 Total Equity 23,156 22,021 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 129,321 $ 127,243

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Trailing Twelve

Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in Millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022* 2023 Net Cash from Operations per GAAP $ 3,055 $ 1,901 $ 9,468 $ 6,470 $ 13,432 Less: change in IBM Financing receivables 1,092 704 3,119 1,071 1,331 Capital Expenditures, net (282) (445) (1,226) (1,317) (1,769) Free Cash Flow 1,682 752 5,123 4,082 10,332 Acquisitions (4,589) (62) (4,945) (1,020) (6,274) Divestitures (10) 3 (4) 1,271 (3) Dividends (1,515) (1,491) (4,522) (4,454) (6,016) Non-Financing Debt (942) 2,946 7,572 4,686 4,795 Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and

debt) 41 (198) (1,068) (2,395) (1,566) Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash

and Short-term Marketable Securities $ (5,333) $ 1,950 $ 2,156 $ 2,171 $ 1,268 _________________________ * Includes immaterial cash flows from discontinued operations.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in Millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022* Net Income/(Loss) from Operations $ 1,704 $ (3,196) $ 4,214 $ (1,071) Pension Settlement Charge - 5,894 - 5,894 Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles 1,093 1,163 3,243 3,665 Stock-based Compensation 286 251 843 739 Working Capital / Other (1,119) (2,914) (1,952) (3,827) IBM Financing A/R 1,092 704 3,119 1,071 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 3,055 $ 1,901 $ 9,468 $ 6,470 Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds (282) (445) (1,226) (1,317) Divestitures, net of cash transferred (10) 3 (4) 1,271 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4,589) (62) (4,945) (1,020) Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net 2,927 (1,193) (3,732) (1,818) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities $ (1,953) $ (1,697) $ (9,906) $ (2,883) Debt, net of payments & proceeds (1,550) 2,138 4,619 2,572 Dividends (1,515) (1,491) (4,522) (4,454) Financing - Other (67) 67 (252) (223) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities $ (3,132) $ 714 $ (154) $ (2,106) Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash (119) (197) (120) (463) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted

Cash $ (2,149) $ 721 $ (713) $ 1,018 _________________________ * Includes immaterial cash flows from discontinued operations.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 6,265 $ 4,963 $ 3,272 $ 186 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations* $ 1,486 $ 509 $ 387 $ 91 Pre-tax Margin* 23.7 % 10.2 % 11.8 % 49.2 % Change YTY Revenue 7.8 % 5.6 % (2.4) % 6.9 % Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency 6.3 % 5.0 % (3.2) % 5.1 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 5,811 $ 4,700 $ 3,352 $ 174 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations $ 1,306 $ 462 $ 280 $ 79 Pre-tax Margin 22.5 % 9.8 % 8.3 % 45.4 % _________________________ * The third quarter 2023 pre-tax charge of approximately $0.03 billion for workforce rebalancing is not included in the measure of

segment pre-tax income, consistent with the company's management system. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 18,794 $ 14,938 $ 9,988 $ 566 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations* $ 4,154 $ 1,336 $ 1,236 $ 256 Pre-tax Margin* 22.1 % 8.9 % 12.4 % 45.3 % Change YTY Revenue 5.9 % 4.2 % (7.6) % 19.5 % Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency 6.5 % 6.4 % (6.4) % 20.3 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 17,749 $ 14,337 $ 10,805 $ 474 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations $ 3,816 $ 1,154 $ 1,236 $ 265 Pre-tax Margin 21.5 % 8.0 % 11.4 % 55.9 % _________________________ * The year-to-date 2023 pre-tax charge of approximately $0.41 billion for workforce rebalancing is not included in the measure of

segment pre-tax income, consistent with the company's management system.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts Kyndryl- Related Impacts (3) Operating (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 8,023 $ 162 $ — $ — $ — $ 8,185 Gross Profit Margin 54.4 % 1.1 pts. — pts. — pts. — pts. 55.5 % S,G&A $ 4,458 $ (277) $ — $ — $ — $ 4,181 Other (Income) & Expense (215) — 12 — — (203) Total Expense & Other (Income) 6,150 (277) 12 — — 5,885 Pre-tax Income from

Continuing Operations 1,873 438 (12) — — 2,299 Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 12.7 % 3.0 pts. (0.1) pts. — pts. — pts. 15.6 % Provision for/(Benefit from)

Income Taxes (4) $ 159 $ 99 $ (14) $ 24 $ — $ 268 Effective Tax Rate 8.5 % 2.7 pts. (0.5) pts. 1.0 pts. — pts. 11.7 % Income from Continuing

Operations $ 1,714 $ 340 $ 1 $ (24) $ — $ 2,031 Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 11.6 % 2.3 pts. 0.0 pts. (0.2) pts. — pts. 13.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share:

Continuing Operations $ 1.86 $ 0.37 $ 0.00 $ (0.03) $ — $ 2.20 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts Kyndryl- Related Impacts (3) Operating (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 7,430 $ 165 $ — $ — $ — $ 7,595 Gross Profit Margin 52.7 % 1.2 pts. — pts. — pts. — pts. 53.8 % S,G&A $ 4,391 $ (253) $ — $ — $ 0 $ 4,138 Other (Income) & Expense 5,755 (1) (6,062) — 14 (293) Total Expense & Other (Income) 11,931 (253) (6,062) — 14 5,630 Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from

Continuing Operations (4,501) 418 6,062 — (14) 1,965 Pre-tax Income/(Loss) Margin

from Continuing Operations (31.9) % 3.0 pts. 43.0 pts. — pts. (0.1) pts. 13.9 % Provision for/(Benefit from)

Income Taxes (4) $ (1,287) $ 103 $ 1,495 $ — $ — $ 312 Effective Tax Rate 28.6 % (0.8) pts. (12.1) pts. — pts. 0.2 pts. 15.9 % Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations $ (3,214) $ 315 $ 4,566 $ — $ (14) $ 1,653 Income/(Loss) Margin from

Continuing Operations (22.8) % 2.2 pts. 32.4 pts. — pts. (0.1) pts. 11.7 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per

Share: Continuing Operations (5) $ (3.55) $ 0.35 $ 5.05 $ — $ (0.02) $ 1.81

_________________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to

acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/

settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. 2022 also includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion

net of tax). (3) Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM and the related cash-settled swap. (4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax

income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results. (5) Due to the GAAP net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022, dilutive potential shares were excluded from the GAAP loss per share as the effect would

have been antidilutive. The difference in share count resulted in an additional ($0.02) reconciling item.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts Kyndryl- Related Impacts (3) Operating (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 24,033 $ 460 $ — $ — $ — $ 24,492 Gross Profit Margin 54.0 % 1.0 pts. — pts. — pts. — pts. 55.1 % S,G&A $ 14,212 $ (768) $ — $ — $ — $ 13,444 Other (Income) & Expense (721) (2) 16 — — (707) Total Expense & Other

(Income) 19,102 (770) 16 — — 18,348 Pre-tax Income from

Continuing Operations 4,931 1,229 (16) — — 6,144 Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 11.1 % 2.8 pts. 0.0 pts. — pts. — pts. 13.8 % Provision for/(Benefit from)

Income Taxes (4) $ 702 $ 277 $ (27) $ (91) $ — $ 861 Effective Tax Rate 14.2 % 1.7 pts. (0.4) pts. (1.5) pts. — pts. 14.0 % Income from Continuing

Operations $ 4,229 $ 953 $ 11 $ 91 $ — $ 5,283 Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 9.5 % 2.1 pts. 0.0 pts. 0.2 pts. — pts. 11.9 % Diluted Earnings Per Share:

Continuing Operations $ 4.59 $ 1.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.10 $ — $ 5.74 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts Kyndryl- Related Impacts (3) Operating (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 23,055 $ 526 $ — $ — $ — $ 23,582 Gross Profit Margin 52.6 % 1.2 pts. — pts. — pts. — pts. 53.8 % S,G&A $ 13,843 $ (818) $ — $ — $ 0 $ 13,025 Other (Income) & Expense 5,921 (2) (6,455) — (353) (889) Total Expense & Other (Income) 25,212 (820) (6,455) — (353) 17,584 Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from

Continuing Operations (2,156) 1,346 6,455 — 353 5,998 Pre-tax Income/(Loss) Margin

from Continuing Operations (4.9) % 3.1 pts. 14.7 pts. — pts. 0.8 pts. 13.7 % Provision for/(Benefit from)

Income Taxes (4) $ (1,070) $ 327 $ 1,599 $ 112 $ — $ 969 Effective Tax Rate 49.6 % (5.7) pts. (26.7) pts. 1.9 pts. (2.9) pts. 16.1 % Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations $ (1,087) $ 1,019 $ 4,856 $ (112) $ 353 $ 5,029 Income/(Loss) Margin from

Continuing Operations (2.5) % 2.3 pts. 11.1 pts. (0.3) pts. 0.8 pts. 11.5 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per

Share: Continuing Operations (5) $ (1.21) $ 1.13 $ 5.39 $ (0.12) $ 0.39 $ 5.52

_________________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition

integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements

and pension insolvency costs and other costs. 2022 also includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax). (3) Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM and the related cash-settled swap. (4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax

income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results. (5) Due to GAAP net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, dilutive potential shares were excluded from the GAAP loss per share calculation as the effect would

have been antidilutive. The difference in share count resulted in an additional ($0.06) reconciling item.

