IBM RELEASES THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

Accelerated Software revenue growth, expanded gross profit margin, and strong free cash flow

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced third-quarter 2024 earnings results.

"Our third-quarter performance was led by double-digit growth in Software, including a re-acceleration in Red Hat. We continue to see great momentum in AI as our models are trusted, fit-for-purpose, and lower cost, with performance leadership. Our generative AI book of business now stands at more than $3 billion, up more than $1 billion quarter to quarter," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Heading into the final quarter of 2024, we expect fourth-quarter constant currency revenue growth to be consistent with the third quarter, with continued strength in Software. We are confident in our ability to deliver more than $12 billion in free cash flow for the year, driven by continued expansion of our operating margins." 

Third-Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue
    - Revenue of $15.0 billion, up 1 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency
    - Software revenue up 10 percent
    - Consulting revenue flat
    - Infrastructure revenue down 7 percent
  • Profit
    - Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 56.3 percent, up 190 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP):             
      57.5 percent, up 210 basis points
  • Cash Flow
    - Year to date, net cash from operating activities of $9.1 billion; free cash flow of $6.6 billion

THIRD-QUARTER 2024 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY

  

GAAP results include impact of one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge (1)

  
 

Revenue

  

Gross

Profit

    

Gross

Profit

Margin

    

Pre-tax

Income/

(Loss) (1)

  

Pre-tax

Income

Margin (1)

  

Net

Income/

(Loss) (1)

  

Diluted

Earnings/

(Loss) Per

Share (1)

GAAP from

Continuing

Operations

$   15.0 B

    

$   8.4 B

    

56.3

%

  

$ (0.8) B

    

(5.4)

%

  

$  (0.3) B

    

$    (0.34)

  

Year/Year

1

%(2)

  

5

%

  

1.9

Pts

  

NM

    

-18.1

Pts

  

NM

    

NM

  

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

      

$   8.6 B

    

57.5

%

  

$    2.5 B

    

16.6

%

  

$     2.2 B

    

$     2.30

  

Year/Year

      

5

%

  

2.1

Pts

  

8

%

  

1.0

Pts

  

6

%

  

5

%

(1)  2024 GAAP results include the impact of a one-time, non-cash, pension settlement charge of $2.7 billion ($2.0 billion net of tax) related

       to the transfer of a portion of the company's U.S. defined benefit pension obligations and related plan assets to a third-party insurer,

       announced in September 2024.

(2)  2% at constant currency.

"Our investments are paying off in Software as we've repositioned our portfolio in recent years. In the third quarter, Software delivered broad-based growth and now represents nearly 45 percent of our total revenue. Our ongoing focus on product mix, coupled with our productivity initiatives enables us to continue to drive operating leverage in our underlying profit performance," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "With our strong cash generation, we are well-positioned to continue investing for growth while returning value to shareholders through dividends."

Segment Results for Third Quarter

  • Software — revenues of $6.5 billion, up 9.7 percent, up 9.6 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 10 percent
          -- Red Hat up 14 percent
          -- Automation up 13 percent
          -- Data & AI up 5 percent
          -- Security down 1 percent
    - Transaction Processing up 9 percent

  • Consulting — revenues of $5.2 billion, down 0.5 percent, down 0.2 percent at constant currency:
    - Business Transformation up 2 percent
    - Technology Consulting down 4 percent
    - Application Operations down 1 percent

  • Infrastructure — revenues of $3.0 billion, down 7.0 percent, down 6.7 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Infrastructure down 9 percent
          -- IBM Z down 19 percent
          -- Distributed Infrastructure down 3 percent
    - Infrastructure Support down 4 percent, down 3 percent at constant currency

  • Financing — revenues of $0.2 billion, down 2.5 percent, down 1.3 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the third quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $2.9 billion, down $0.2 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $2.1 billion, up $0.4 billion year to year. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the third quarter.

For the first nine months of the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $9.1 billion, down $0.4 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $6.6 billion, up $1.5 billion year to year.

IBM ended the third quarter with $13.7 billion of cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, up $0.3 billion from year-end 2023. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $10.4 billion, totaled $56.6 billion, flat year to date.

Expectations

  • Revenue: The company expects fourth-quarter constant currency revenue growth consistent with the third quarter. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a half-point headwind to revenue growth in the quarter
  • Free cash flow: The company continues to expect more than $12 billion in free cash flow for the full year

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference.

Statements in this communication regarding the strategic acquisition that are forward-looking may include projections as to closing date for the transaction, the extent of, and the time necessary to obtain, the regulatory approvals required for the transaction, the anticipated benefits of the transaction, the impact of the transaction on IBM's business, the synergies from the transaction, and the combined company's future operating results.

Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

For generative AI, book of business includes Software transactional revenue, SaaS Annual Contract Value and Consulting signings. The generative AI book of business is further defined within Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results —

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • free cash flow;
  • adjusted EBITDA.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-3q24. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact:       IBM
                      Sarah Meron, 347-891-1770
                      [email protected]

                      Tim Davidson, 914-844-7847
                      [email protected]

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
 
 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

    

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

  
 

2024

    

2023 (1)

    

2024

    

2023 (1)

  

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

                      

Software

$                   6,524

    

$                   5,947

    

$                19,162

    

$                17,832

  

Consulting

5,152

    

5,178

    

15,517

    

15,601

  

Infrastructure

3,042

    

3,272

    

9,764

    

9,988

  

Financing

181

    

186

    

543

    

566

  

Other

68

    

170

    

214

    

491

  

TOTAL REVENUE

14,968

    

14,752

    

45,199

    

44,479

  
                       

GROSS PROFIT

8,420

    

8,023

    

25,112

    

24,033

  
                       

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

                      

Software

83.2

%

  

82.3

%

  

83.1

%

  

82.3

%

Consulting

28.4

%

  

27.6

%

  

26.7

%

  

26.3

%

Infrastructure

55.0

%

  

53.7

%

  

55.3

%

  

54.0

%

Financing

47.2

%

  

49.7

%

  

48.2

%

  

47.5

%
                       

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

56.3

%

  

54.4

%

  

55.6

%

  

54.0

%
                       

EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

                      

S,G&A

4,911

    

4,458

    

14,823

    

14,212

  

R,D&E

1,876

    

1,685

    

5,512

    

5,027

  

Intellectual property and custom development income

(238)

    

(190)

    

(696)

    

(618)

  

Other (income) and expense

2,244

    

(215)

    

1,694

    

(721)

  

Interest expense

429

    

412

    

1,288

    

1,202

  

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

9,222

    

6,150

    

22,621

    

19,102

  
                       

INCOME/(LOSS)  FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(802)

    

1,873

    

2,491

    

4,931

  

Pre-tax margin

(5.4)

%

  

12.7

%

  

5.5

%

  

11.1

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes

(485)

    

159

    

(597)

    

702

  

Effective tax rate

60.4

%

  

8.5

%

  

(24.0)

%

  

14.2

%
                       

INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$                     (317)

    

$                   1,714

    

$                   3,088

    

$                   4,229

  
                       

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

                      

Income/ (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(13)

    

(10)

    

21

    

(15)

  
                       

NET INCOME/(LOSS) (2)

$                     (330)

    

$                   1,704

    

$                   3,109

    

$                   4,214

  
                       

EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK (2)

                      

Assuming Dilution

                      

Continuing Operations

$                    (0.34)

    

$                      1.86

    

$                      3.30

    

$                      4.59

  

Discontinued Operations

$                    (0.01)

    

$                    (0.01)

    

$                      0.02

    

$                    (0.02)

  

TOTAL

$                    (0.36)

    

$                      1.84

    

$                      3.32

    

$                      4.58

  
                       

Basic

                      

Continuing Operations

$                    (0.34)

    

$                      1.88

    

$                      3.36

    

$                      4.65

  

Discontinued Operations

$                    (0.01)

    

$                    (0.01)

    

$                      0.02

    

$                    (0.02)

  

TOTAL

$                    (0.36)

    

$                      1.87

    

$                      3.38

    

$                      4.63

  
                       

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING (M's)

                      

Assuming Dilution

923.6

    

923.7

    

935.4

    

920.3

  

Basic

923.6

    

912.8

    

920.3

    

910.1

  

____________________

(1)  Recast to reflect January 2024 segment changes.

(2)  2024 includes the impact of a one-time, non-cash, pension settlement charge of $2.7 billion ($2.0 billion net of tax).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)
 

(Dollars in Millions)

  

At

September 30,
2024

  

At

December 31,
2023

ASSETS:

        

Current Assets:

        

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$                    13,197

  

$                    13,068

Restricted cash

  

17

  

21

Marketable securities

  

505

  

373

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net

  

5,390

  

7,214

Short-term financing receivables, net

  

5,765

  

6,793

Other accounts receivable, net

  

928

  

640

Inventories

  

1,367

  

1,161

Deferred costs

  

966

  

998

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

  

2,408

  

2,639

Total Current Assets

  

30,543

  

32,908
         

Property, plant and equipment, net

  

5,614

  

5,501

Operating right-of-use assets, net

  

3,355

  

3,220

Long-term financing receivables, net

  

4,931

  

5,766

Prepaid pension assets

  

7,975

  

7,506

Deferred costs

  

788

  

842

Deferred taxes

  

6,943

  

6,656

Goodwill

  

61,092

  

60,178

Intangibles, net

  

11,090

  

11,036

Investments and sundry assets

  

2,009

  

1,626

Total Assets

  

$                  134,339

  

$                  135,241
         

LIABILITIES:

        

Current Liabilities:

        

Taxes

  

$                      1,584

  

$                      2,270

Short-term debt

  

3,599

  

6,426

Accounts payable

  

3,274

  

4,132

Deferred income

  

12,882

  

13,451

Operating lease liabilities

  

790

  

820

Other liabilities

  

6,725

  

7,022

Total Current Liabilities

  

28,853

  

34,122
         

Long-term debt

  

52,980

  

50,121

Retirement-related obligations

  

10,366

  

10,808

Deferred income

  

3,666

  

3,533

Operating lease liabilities

  

2,757

  

2,568

Other liabilities

  

11,186

  

11,475

Total Liabilities

  

109,809

  

112,628
         

EQUITY:

        

IBM Stockholders' Equity:

        

Common stock

  

61,013

  

59,643

Retained earnings

  

149,789

  

151,276

Treasury stock - at cost

  

(169,935)

  

(169,624)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

  

(16,418)

  

(18,761)

Total IBM Stockholders' Equity

  

24,448

  

22,533
         

Noncontrolling interests

  

82

  

80

Total Equity

  

24,530

  

22,613
         

Total Liabilities and Equity

  

$                  134,339

  

$                  135,241

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended
September 30,

  

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2024

  

2023

  

2024

  

2023

Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

  

$            2,881

  

$            3,055

  

$         9,115

  

$            9,468
                 

Less: change in IBM Financing receivables

  

873

  

1,092

  

1,824

  

3,119

Capital Expenditures, net

  

55

  

(282)

  

(705)

  

(1,226)
                 

Free Cash Flow

  

2,064

  

1,682

  

6,586

  

5,123
                 

Acquisitions

  

(2,513)

  

(4,589)

  

(2,748)

  

(4,945)

Divestitures

  

2

  

(10)

  

705

  

(4)

Dividends

  

(1,542)

  

(1,515)

  

(4,601)

  

(4,522)

Non-Financing Debt

  

(383)

  

(942)

  

693

  

7,572

Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)

  

131

  

41

  

(379)

  

(1,068)
                 

Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term

Marketable Securities

  

$          (2,241)

  

$          (5,333)

  

$              257

  

$            2,156

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended
September 30,

  

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2024

  

2023

  

2024

  

2023

Net Income/(loss) from Operations

  

$                       (330)

  

$                     1,704

  

$                     3,109

  

$                     4,214

Pension Settlement Charge

  

2,725

  

-

  

2,725

  

-

Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles (1)

  

1,268

  

1,093

  

3,555

  

3,243

Stock-based Compensation

  

330

  

286

  

966

  

843

Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net (2)

  

(1,984)

  

(1,119)

  

(3,063)

  

(1,952)

IBM Financing A/R

  

873

  

1,092

  

1,824

  

3,119

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

  

$                     2,881

  

$                     3,055

  

$                     9,115

  

$                     9,468
                 

Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds (3)

  

55

  

(282)

  

(705)

  

(1,226)

Divestitures, net of cash transferred

  

2

  

(10)

  

705

  

(4)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

  

(2,513)

  

(4,589)

  

(2,748)

  

(4,945)

Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net

  

869

  

2,927

  

(810)

  

(3,732)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities

  

$                    (1,587)

  

$                   (1,953)

  

$                   (3,558)

  

$                    (9,906)
                 

Debt, net of payments & proceeds

  

(1,259)

  

(1,550)

  

(777)

  

4,619

Dividends

  

(1,542)

  

(1,515)

  

(4,601)

  

(4,522)

Financing - Other

  

35

  

(67)

  

(26)

  

(252)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities

  

$                    (2,766)

  

$                   (3,132)

  

$                   (5,403)

  

$                       (154)
                 

Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash

  

207

  

(119)

  

(29)

  

(120)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

  

$                    (1,264)

  

$                   (2,149)

  

$                        125

  

$                       (713)

____________________

(1)  Includes operating lease right-of-use assets amortization. 

(2)  Includes a $0.7 billion tax effect associated with the one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge in the third-quarter 2024. 

(3)  2024 includes proceeds of $0.4 billion from the sale of certain QRadar SaaS assets. 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended

September 30,

  

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(Dollars in Billions)

  

2024

  

2023

  

Yr/Yr

  

2024

  

2023

  

Yr/Yr

Net Income/(Loss) as reported (GAAP) (1)

  

$         (0.3)

  

$           1.7

  

$         (2.0)

  

$           3.1

  

$           4.2

  

$         (1.1)

Less: Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

  

0.0

Income/(Loss) from continuing operations

  

(0.3)

  

1.7

  

(2.0)

  

3.1

  

4.2

  

(1.1)

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops.

  

(0.5)

  

0.2

  

(0.6)

  

(0.6)

  

0.7

  

(1.3)

Pre-tax income/(loss) from continuing operations (GAAP)

  

(0.8)

  

1.9

  

(2.7)

  

2.5

  

4.9

  

(2.4)

Non-operating adjustments (before tax)

                        

Acquisition-related charges (2)

  

0.5

  

0.4

  

0.1

  

1.5

  

1.2

  

0.2

Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income) (1)

  

2.8

  

0.0

  

2.8

  

3.0

  

0.0

  

3.0
                         

Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income/(loss) from continuing ops.

  

2.5

  

2.3

  

0.2

  

6.9

  

6.1

  

0.8
                         

Net interest expense

  

0.3

  

0.3

  

0.0

  

0.7

  

0.7

  

0.0

Depreciation/Amortization of non-acquired intangible assets

  

0.7

  

0.7

  

0.0

  

2.1

  

2.0

  

0.1

Stock-based compensation

  

0.3

  

0.3

  

0.0

  

1.0

  

0.8

  

0.1

Workforce rebalancing charges

  

0.3

  

0.0

  

0.3

  

0.7

  

0.4

  

0.3

Corporate (gains) and charges (3)

  

(0.4)

  

0.0

  

(0.3)

  

(0.6)

  

0.0

  

(0.6)
                         

Adjusted EBITDA

  

$           3.8

  

$           3.5

  

$           0.2

  

$        10.8

  

$        10.1

  

$           0.8

____________________

(1) 2024 includes the impact of a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $2.7 billion ($2.0 billion net of tax). 

(2) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets. 

(3) Corporate (gains) and charges primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures and asset sales (e.g., certain QRadar SaaS assets). 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

  
                         

(Dollars in Millions)

  

Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$                       6,524

    

$                        5,152

    

$                        3,042

    

$                            181

  

Segment Profit

  

$                       1,969

    

$                           559

    

$                           422

    

$                              86

  

Segment Profit Margin

  

30.2

%

  

10.9

%

  

13.9

%

  

47.5

%

Change YTY Revenue

  

9.7

%

  

(0.5)

%

  

(7.0)

%

  

(2.5)

%

Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency

  

9.6

%

  

(0.2)

%

  

(6.7)

%

  

(1.3)

%
   

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (1)

  
                         

(Dollars in Millions)

  

 Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$                       5,947

    

$                        5,178

    

$                        3,272

    

$                            186

  

Segment Profit

  

$                       1,722

    

$                           566

    

$                           490

    

$                              91

  

Segment Profit Margin

  

29.0

%

  

10.9

%

  

15.0

%

  

49.2

%

__________________

(1) Recast to reflect January 2024 segment changes. 
   

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

  
                         

(Dollars in Millions)

  

Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$                     19,162

    

$                     15,517

    

$                       9,764

    

$                           543

  

Segment Profit

  

$                       5,582

    

$                       1,447

    

$                       1,387

    

$                           254

  

Segment Profit Margin

  

29.1

%

  

9.3

%

  

14.2

%

  

46.9

%

Change YTY Revenue

  

7.5

%

  

(0.5)

%

  

(2.3)

%

  

(4.1)

%

Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency

  

8.0

%

  

1.1

%

  

(1.2)

%

  

(3.1)

%
   

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (1)

  
                         

(Dollars in Millions)

  

 Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$                     17,832

    

$                     15,601

    

$                       9,988

    

$                           566

  

Segment Profit

  

$                       4,850

    

$                       1,476

    

$                       1,529

    

$                           256

  

Segment Profit Margin

  

27.2

%

  

9.5

%

  

15.3

%

  

45.2

%

____________________

(1) Recast to reflect January 2024 segment changes. 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
 
 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

  
 

Continuing Operations

 
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

    

Tax

Reform

Impacts

    

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

$       8,420

    

$                          192

    

$                                     —

    

$                       —

    

$           8,612

  

Gross Profit Margin

56.3

%

  

1.3

pts

  

pts

  

pts

  

57.5

%

S,G&A

$       4,911

    

$                        (300)

    

$                                     —

    

$                       —

    

$           4,611

  

Other (Income) & Expense

2,244

    

   

(2,797)

    

   

(553)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

9,222

    

(300)

    

(2,797)

    

   

6,125

  

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

(802)

    

492

    

2,797

    

   

2,487

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations

(5.4)

%

  

3.3

pts

  

18.7

pts

  

pts

  

16.6

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)

$        (485)

    

$                          119

    

$                                  700

    

$                       (2)

    

$              332

  

Effective Tax Rate

60.4

%

  

(7.2)

pts

  

(39.8)

pts

  

(0.1)

pts

  

13.4

%

Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

$        (317)

    

$                          373

    

$                               2,097

    

$                        2

    

$           2,155

  

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

(2.1)

%

  

2.5

pts

  

14.0

pts

  

0.0

pts

  

14.4

%

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share: Continuing

Operations (4)

$       (0.34)

    

$                         0.40

    

$                                 2.27

    

$                   0.00

    

$             2.30

  
     
 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

  
 

Continuing Operations

  
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

    

Tax

Reform

Impacts

    

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

$       8,023

    

$                          162

    

$                                     —

    

$                       —

    

$           8,185

  

Gross Profit Margin

54.4

%

  

1.1

pts

  

pts

  

pts

  

55.5

%

S,G&A

$       4,458

    

$                        (277)

    

$                                     —

    

$                       —

    

$           4,181

  

Other (Income) & Expense

(215)

    

0

    

12

    

   

(203)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

6,150

    

(277)

    

12

    

   

5,885

  

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

1,873

    

438

    

(12)

    

   

2,299

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations

12.7

%

  

3.0

pts

  

(0.1)

pts

  

pts

  

15.6

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)

$          159

    

$                            99

    

$                                   (14)

    

$                      24

    

$              268

  

Effective Tax Rate

8.5

%

  

2.7

pts

  

(0.5)

pts

  

1.0

pts

  

11.7

%

Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

$       1,714

    

$                          340

    

$                                      1

    

$                     (24)

    

$           2,031

  

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

11.6

%

  

2.3

pts

  

0.0

pts

  

(0.2)

pts

  

13.8

%

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$         1.86

    

$                         0.37

    

$                                 0.00

    

$                  (0.03)

    

$             2.20

  

____________________

(1)    Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2)    Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. 2024 also includes the impact of a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of  $2.7 billion ($2.0 billion net of tax).

(3)    Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

(4)   Operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share was calculated using 938.4 million shares, which includes 14.9 million dilutive potential shares under our stock-based compensation plans and contingently issuable shares. Due to the GAAP net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024, these dilutive potential shares were excluded from the GAAP loss per share calculation as the effect would have been antidilutive. The difference in share count resulted in an additional $(0.04) reconciling item.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
 
 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

  
 

Continuing Operations

  
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

    

Tax

Reform

Impacts (3)

    

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

$     25,112

    

$                         533

    

$                                  —

    

$                   —

    

$         25,645

  

Gross Profit Margin

55.6

%

  

1.2

pts

  

pts

  

pts

  

56.7

%

S,G&A

$     14,823

    

$                       (854)

    

$                                  —

    

$                   —

    

$         13,969

  

Other (Income) & Expense

1,694

    

(68)

    

(2,991)

    

   

(1,364)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

22,621

    

(922)

    

(2,991)

    

   

18,709

  

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

2,491

    

1,454

    

2,991

    

   

6,936

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations

5.5

%

  

3.2

pts

  

6.6

pts

  

pts

  

15.3

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4)

$        (597)

    

$                         374

    

$                               731

    

$                434

    

$              942

  

Effective Tax Rate

(24.0)

%

  

10.4

pts

  

20.9

pts

  

6.3

pts

  

13.6

%

Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

$      3,088

    

$                      1,081

    

$                            2,259

    

$               (434)

    

$           5,994

  

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

6.8

%

  

2.4

pts

  

5.0

pts

  

(1.0)

pts

  

13.3

%

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$        3.30

    

$                        1.16

    

$                              2.42

    

$              (0.46)

    

$             6.41

  
     
 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

  
 

Continuing Operations

  
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

    

Tax

Reform

Impacts

    

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

$     24,033

    

$                         460

    

$                                  —

    

$                   —

    

$         24,492

  

Gross Profit Margin

54.0

%

  

1.0

pts

  

pts

  

pts

  

55.1

%

S,G&A

$     14,212

    

$                       (768)

    

$                                  —

    

$                   —

    

$         13,444

  

Other (Income) & Expense

(721)

    

(2)

    

16

    

   

(707)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

19,102

    

(770)

    

16

    

   

18,348

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

4,931

    

1,229

    

(16)

    

   

6,144

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing

Operations

11.1

%

  

2.8

pts

  

0.0

pts

  

pts

  

13.8

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4)

$          702

    

$                         277

    

$                                (27)

    

$                 (91)

    

$              861

  

Effective Tax Rate

14.2

%

  

1.7

pts

  

(0.4)

pts

  

(1.5)

pts

  

14.0

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$       4,229

    

$                         953

    

$                                  11

    

$                  91

    

$           5,283

  

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

9.5

%

  

2.1

pts

  

0.0

pts

  

0.2

pts

  

11.9

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$         4.59

    

$                        1.04

    

$                              0.01

    

$               0.10

    

$             5.74

  

____________________

(1)    Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 2024 also includes a loss of $68 million on foreign exchange derivative contracts entered into by the company prior to the acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG.

(2)    Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. 2024 also includes the impact of a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of  $2.7 billion ($2.0 billion net of tax).

(3)   2024 includes a net benefit from discrete tax events.

(4)   Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

   

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended
September 30,

  

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(Dollars in Billions)

  

2024

  

2023

  

2024

  

2023

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

  

$           2.9

  

$             3.1

  

$           9.1

  

$           9.5
                 

Add:

                

Net interest expense

  

0.3

  

0.3

  

0.7

  

0.7

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations

  

(0.5)

  

0.2

  

(0.6)

  

0.7
                 

Less change in:

                

Financing receivables

  

0.9

  

1.1

  

1.8

  

3.1

Other assets and liabilities/other, net (1)

  

(2.0)

  

(1.2)

  

(3.5)

  

(2.3)
                 

Adjusted EBITDA

  

$           3.8

  

$             3.5

  

$        10.8

  

$        10.1

____________________

(1)    Other assets and liabilities/other, net mainly consists of operating assets and liabilities/Other, net in the Cash Flow chart, workforce 

         rebalancing charges, non-operating impacts and corporate (gains) and charges. 

