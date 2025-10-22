IBM RELEASES THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

News provided byIBM
Oct 22, 2025, 16:08 ET
Acceleration in revenue growth and profit across all segments; Raises outlook for full-year revenue growth and free cash flow
ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced third-quarter 2025 earnings results.
"This quarter we accelerated performance across all of our segments, and again exceeded expectations for revenue, profit and free cash flow. Clients globally continue to leverage our technology and domain expertise to drive productivity in their operations and deliver real business value with AI. Our AI book of business now stands at more than $9.5 billion," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Given the strength of our business, we are raising our full-year outlook for revenue growth and free cash flow."
Third -Quarter Highlights
- Revenue
- Revenue of $16.3 billion, up 9 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
- Software revenue up 10 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency
- Consulting revenue up 3 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure revenue up 17 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency
- Profit
- Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 57.3 percent, up 1.1 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 58.7 percent, up 1.2 points
- Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 14.9 percent, up 20.2 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 18.6 percent, up 2.0 points
- Cash Flow
- Year to date, net cash from operating activities of $9.2 billion; free cash flow of $7.2 billion
|
THIRD-QUARTER 2025 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Gross
Profit
|
|
|
Gross
Profit
Margin
|
|
|
Pre-tax
Income
|
|
Pre-tax
Income
Margin
|
|
Net
Income
|
|
Diluted
Earnings
Per Share
|
GAAP from
Continuing
Operations
|
$ 16.3 B
|
|
|
$ 9.4 B
|
|
|
57.3
|
%
|
|
$ 2.4 B
|
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
$ 1.7 B
|
(2)
|
|
$ 1.84
|
(2)
|
Year/Year
|
9
|
% (1)
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
1.1
|
Pts
|
|
NM
|
(3)
|
|
20.2
|
Pts (3)
|
|
NM
|
(2,3)
|
|
NM
|
(2,3)
|
Operating
(Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
$ 9.6 B
|
|
|
58.7
|
%
|
|
$ 3.0 B
|
|
|
18.6
|
%
|
|
$ 2.5 B
|
|
|
$ 2.65
|
|
Year/Year
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
1.2
|
Pts
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
2.0
|
Pts
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
15
|
%
|
(1) 7% at constant currency.
|
(2) 2025 GAAP results include a one-time, non-cash income tax charge associated with the enactment of H.R. 1 in July of 2025.
|
(3) GAAP YTY results include the impact of a pension settlement charge in third-quarter 2024.
|
NM - not meaningful
"New innovation, the strength and diversity of our portfolio, and our disciplined execution led to acceleration in revenue growth and profit in the quarter," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Consistent focus on the fundamentals of our business delivered double-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA, and drove another quarter of strong free cash flow, the fuel for our investments and ability to return value to shareholders."
Segment Results for Third Quarter
- Software — revenues of $7.2 billion, up 10 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency:
- Hybrid Cloud (Red Hat) up 14 percent, up 12 percent at constant currency
- Automation up 24 percent, up 22 percent at constant currency
- Data up 8 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
- Transaction Processing down 1 percent, down 3 percent at constant currency
- Consulting — revenues of $5.3 billion, up 3 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency:
- Strategy and Technology up 2 percent, flat at constant currency
- Intelligent Operations up 5 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure — revenues of $3.6 billion, up 17 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency:
- Hybrid Infrastructure up 28 percent, up 26 percent at constant currency
-- IBM Z up 61 percent, up 59 percent at constant currency
-- Distributed Infrastructure up 10 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure Support up 1 percent, flat at constant currency
- Financing — revenues of $0.2 billion, up 10 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
In the third quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $3.1 billion, up $0.2 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $2.4 billion, up $0.3 billion year to year. The company returned $1.6 billion to shareholders in dividends in the third quarter.
For the first nine months of the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $9.2 billion, flat year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $7.2 billion, up $0.6 billion year to year.
IBM ended the third quarter with $14.9 billion of cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, up $0.1 billion from year-end 2024. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $11.3 billion, totaled $63.1 billion, up $8.1 billion year to date.
Full-Year 2025 Expectations
- Revenue: The company now expects constant currency revenue growth of more than 5 percent. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a one-and-a-half-point tailwind to growth for the year.
- Free cash flow: The company now expects about $14 billion in free cash flow for the full year.
Dividend Declaration
On October 22, 2025, the IBM board of directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.68 per common share, to stockholders of record on November 10, 2025. With payment of the December 10, 2025 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and divestitures, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption or retention of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product and service quality issues; the development and use of AI and generative AI, including the company's increased offerings and use of AI-based technologies; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity, privacy, and AI considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and other environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference.
Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Presentation of Information in this Press Release
For generative AI, book of business includes inception to date Software transactional revenue, plus new SaaS Annual Contract Value and Consulting signings related to specific offerings. The generative AI book of business is further defined within Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release.
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:
IBM results —
- adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
- presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
- free cash flow;
- net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;
- adjusted EBITDA.
The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.
Conference Call and Webcast
IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-3q25. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.
Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).
Contact: IBM
Tim Davidson, 914-844-7847
[email protected]
Erin McElwee, 347-920-6825
[email protected]
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
REVENUE BY SEGMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Software
|
$ 7,209
|
|
|
$ 6,524
|
|
|
$ 20,932
|
|
|
$ 19,162
|
|
Consulting
|
5,324
|
|
|
5,152
|
|
|
15,706
|
|
|
15,517
|
|
Infrastructure
|
3,559
|
|
|
3,042
|
|
|
10,586
|
|
|
9,764
|
|
Financing
|
200
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
557
|
|
|
543
|
|
Other
|
38
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
214
|
|
TOTAL REVENUE
|
16,331
|
|
|
14,968
|
|
|
47,849
|
|
|
45,199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
9,360
|
|
|
8,420
|
|
|
27,369
|
|
|
25,112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Software
|
83.1
|
%
|
|
83.2
|
%
|
|
83.5
|
%
|
|
83.1
|
%
|
Consulting
|
29.3
|
%
|
|
28.4
|
%
|
|
28.0
|
%
|
|
26.7
|
%
|
Infrastructure
|
57.2
|
%
|
|
55.0
|
%
|
|
57.7
|
%
|
|
55.3
|
%
|
Financing
|
45.6
|
%
|
|
47.2
|
%
|
|
45.7
|
%
|
|
48.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
|
57.3
|
%
|
|
56.3
|
%
|
|
57.2
|
%
|
|
55.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A
|
4,748
|
|
|
4,911
|
|
|
14,661
|
|
|
14,823
|
|
R&D
|
2,082
|
|
|
1,876
|
|
|
6,129
|
|
|
5,512
|
|
Intellectual property and custom development income
|
(219)
|
|
|
(238)
|
|
|
(687)
|
|
|
(696)
|
|
Other (income) and expense (1)
|
(173)
|
|
|
2,244
|
|
|
(376)
|
|
|
1,694
|
|
Interest expense
|
492
|
|
|
429
|
|
|
1,457
|
|
|
1,288
|
|
TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
|
6,931
|
|
|
9,222
|
|
|
21,184
|
|
|
22,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
2,430
|
|
|
(802)
|
|
|
6,185
|
|
|
2,491
|
|
Pre-tax margin
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
(5.4)
|
%
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes (1)
|
686
|
|
|
(485)
|
|
|
1,193
|
|
|
(597)
|
|
Effective tax rate
|
28.2
|
%
|
|
60.4
|
%
|
|
19.3
|
%
|
|
(24.0)
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 1,744
|
|
|
$ (317)
|
|
|
$ 4,992
|
|
|
$ 3,088
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of
taxes
|
0
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME/(LOSS) (1)
|
$ 1,744
|
|
|
$ (330)
|
|
|
$ 4,993
|
|
|
$ 3,109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assuming Dilution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing Operations
|
$ 1.84
|
|
|
$ (0.34)
|
|
|
$ 5.27
|
|
|
$ 3.30
|
|
Discontinued Operations
|
$ 0.00
|
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
|
$ 0.00
|
|
|
$ 0.02
|
|
TOTAL
|
$ 1.84
|
|
|
$ (0.36)
|
|
|
$ 5.27
|
|
|
$ 3.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing Operations
|
$ 1.87
|
|
|
$ (0.34)
|
|
|
$ 5.36
|
|
|
$ 3.36
|
|
Discontinued Operations
|
$ 0.00
|
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
|
$ 0.00
|
|
|
$ 0.02
|
|
TOTAL
|
$ 1.87
|
|
|
$ (0.36)
|
|
|
$ 5.36
|
|
|
$ 3.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
OUTSTANDING (M's)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assuming Dilution
|
948.9
|
|
|
923.6
|
|
|
947.4
|
|
|
935.4
|
|
Basic
|
933.9
|
|
|
923.6
|
|
|
930.9
|
|
|
920.3
|
|
____________________
|
(1) 2024 includes the impact of a pension settlement charge of $2.7 billion ($2.0 billion net of tax).
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
|
At September 30,
|
|
At December 31,
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 11,569
|
|
$ 13,947
|
Restricted cash
|
|
30
|
|
214
|
Marketable securities
|
|
3,286
|
|
644
|
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net
|
|
5,532
|
|
6,804
|
Short-term financing receivables
|
|
|
|
|
Held for investment, net
|
|
5,156
|
|
6,259
|
Held for sale
|
|
745
|
|
900
|
Other accounts receivable, net
|
|
1,174
|
|
947
|
Inventories
|
|
1,397
|
|
1,289
|
Deferred costs
|
|
1,113
|
|
959
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
2,739
|
|
2,520
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
32,740
|
|
34,482
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
5,851
|
|
5,731
|
Operating right-of-use assets, net
|
|
3,223
|
|
3,197
|
Long-term financing receivables, net
|
|
6,258
|
|
5,353
|
Prepaid pension assets
|
|
8,044
|
|
7,492
|
Deferred costs
|
|
768
|
|
788
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
8,505
|
|
6,978
|
Goodwill
|
|
67,396
|
|
60,706
|
Intangibles, net
|
|
11,729
|
|
10,660
|
Investments and sundry assets
|
|
1,796
|
|
1,787
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 146,312
|
|
$ 137,175
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes
|
|
$ 1,663
|
|
$ 2,033
|
Short-term debt
|
|
7,942
|
|
5,089
|
Accounts payable
|
|
3,867
|
|
4,032
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
3,508
|
|
3,605
|
Deferred income
|
|
13,878
|
|
13,907
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
807
|
|
768
|
Other liabilities
|
|
3,477
|
|
3,709
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
35,142
|
|
33,142
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
55,174
|
|
49,884
|
Retirement-related obligations
|
|
9,735
|
|
9,432
|
Deferred income
|
|
3,863
|
|
3,622
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
2,646
|
|
2,655
|
Other liabilities
|
|
11,762
|
|
11,048
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
118,322
|
|
109,783
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
IBM Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
62,819
|
|
61,380
|
Retained earnings
|
|
151,581
|
|
151,163
|
Treasury stock - at cost
|
|
(170,512)
|
|
(169,968)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|
|
(15,983)
|
|
(15,269)
|
Total IBM Stockholders' Equity
|
|
27,905
|
|
27,307
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
85
|
|
86
|
Total Equity
|
|
27,990
|
|
27,393
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
$ 146,312
|
|
$ 137,175
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net Income/(Loss) from Operations
|
|
$ 1,744
|
|
$ (330)
|
|
$ 4,993
|
|
$ 3,109
|
Pension Settlement Charge
|
|
-
|
|
2,725
|
|
-
|
|
2,725
|
Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles (1)
|
|
1,283
|
|
1,268
|
|
3,725
|
|
3,555
|
Stock-based Compensation
|
|
444
|
|
330
|
|
1,285
|
|
966
|
Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net (2)
|
|
(688)
|
|
(1,984)
|
|
(1,755)
|
|
(3,063)
|
IBM Financing A/R
|
|
298
|
|
873
|
|
905
|
|
1,824
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
|
$ 3,081
|
|
$ 2,881
|
|
$ 9,153
|
|
$ 9,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds (3)
|
|
(410)
|
|
55
|
|
(1,067)
|
|
(705)
|
Divestitures, net of cash transferred
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
(1)
|
|
705
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(58)
|
|
(2,513)
|
|
(7,903)
|
|
(2,748)
|
Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net
|
|
30
|
|
869
|
|
(2,748)
|
|
(810)
|
Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities
|
|
$ (437)
|
|
$ (1,587)
|
|
$ (11,719)
|
|
$ (3,558)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt, net of payments & proceeds
|
|
(1,108)
|
|
(1,259)
|
|
4,683
|
|
(777)
|
Dividends
|
|
(1,569)
|
|
(1,542)
|
|
(4,681)
|
|
(4,601)
|
Financing - Other
|
|
(334)
|
|
35
|
|
(425)
|
|
(26)
|
Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities
|
|
$ (3,012)
|
|
$ (2,766)
|
|
$ (423)
|
|
$ (5,403)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash
|
|
(59)
|
|
207
|
|
429
|
|
(29)
|
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|
|
$ (426)
|
|
$ (1,264)
|
|
$ (2,561)
|
|
$ 125
|
____________________
|
(1) Includes operating lease right-of-use assets amortization.
|
(2) 2025 includes a one-time, non-cash income tax charge of $0.3 billion associated with the enactment of H.R. 1 in July of 2025, and 2024
includes a $0.7 billion tax benefit associated with the pension settlement charge in the third quarter.
|
(3) 2024 includes proceeds of $0.4 billion from the sale of certain QRadar SaaS assets in the third quarter.
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
(Dollars in Billions)
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Yr/Yr
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Yr/Yr
|
Net Income (Loss) as reported (GAAP) (1)
|
|
$ 1.7
|
$ (0.3)
|
$ 2.1
|
|
$ 5.0
|
$ 3.1
|
$ 1.9
|
Less: Income/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Income/(Loss) from continuing operations
|
|
1.7
|
(0.3)
|
2.1
|
|
5.0
|
3.1
|
1.9
|
Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops.
|
|
0.7
|
(0.5)
|
1.2
|
|
1.2
|
(0.6)
|
1.8
|
Pre-tax income/(loss) from continuing operations (GAAP)
|
|
2.4
|
(0.8)
|
3.2
|
|
6.2
|
2.5
|
3.7
|
Non-operating adjustments (before tax)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related charges (2)
|
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
|
1.7
|
1.5
|
0.3
|
Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income) (1)
|
|
0.0
|
2.8
|
(2.8)
|
|
0.1
|
3.0
|
(2.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing ops.
|
|
3.0
|
2.5
|
0.5
|
|
8.0
|
6.9
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest expense
|
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
0.3
|
Depreciation/Amortization of non-acquired intangible assets
|
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
0.0
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
|
1.3
|
1.0
|
0.3
|
Workforce rebalancing charges
|
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
(0.3)
|
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
(0.3)
|
Corporate (gains) and charges (3)
|
|
0.0
|
(0.4)
|
0.4
|
|
0.0
|
(0.6)
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 4.6
|
$ 3.8
|
$ 0.8
|
|
$ 12.7
|
$ 10.8
|
$ 1.8
|
____________________
|
(1) 2024 includes the impact of a pension settlement charge of $2.7 billion ($2.0 billion net of tax).
|
(2) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets.
|
(3) Corporate (gains) and charges primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures and asset sales (e.g., certain
QRadar SaaS assets in 2024).
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
|
Software
|
|
|
Consulting
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
|
Financing
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$ 7,209
|
|
|
$ 5,324
|
|
|
$ 3,559
|
|
|
$ 200
|
|
Segment Profit
|
|
$ 2,374
|
|
|
$ 686
|
|
|
$ 644
|
|
|
$ 123
|
|
Segment Profit Margin
|
|
32.9
|
%
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
18.1
|
%
|
|
61.6
|
%
|
Change YTY Revenue
|
|
10.5
|
%
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
17.0
|
%
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
15.1
|
%
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
|
Software
|
|
|
Consulting
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
|
Financing
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$ 6,524
|
|
|
$ 5,152
|
|
|
$ 3,042
|
|
|
$ 181
|
|
Segment Profit
|
|
$ 1,969
|
|
|
$ 559
|
|
|
$ 422
|
|
|
$ 86
|
|
Segment Profit Margin
|
|
30.2
|
%
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
13.9
|
%
|
|
47.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
|
Software
|
|
|
Consulting
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
|
Financing
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$ 20,932
|
|
|
$ 15,706
|
|
|
$ 10,586
|
|
|
$ 557
|
|
Segment Profit
|
|
$ 6,517
|
|
|
$ 1,807
|
|
|
$ 1,857
|
|
|
$ 371
|
|
Segment Profit Margin
|
|
31.1
|
%
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
17.5
|
%
|
|
66.5
|
%
|
Change YTY Revenue
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
|
Software
|
|
|
Consulting
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
|
Financing
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$ 19,162
|
|
|
$ 15,517
|
|
|
$ 9,764
|
|
|
$ 543
|
|
Segment Profit
|
|
$ 5,582
|
|
|
$ 1,447
|
|
|
$ 1,387
|
|
|
$ 254
|
|
Segment Profit Margin
|
|
29.1
|
%
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
|
14.2
|
%
|
|
46.9
|
%
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
|
Continuing Operations
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
Acquisition-
Related
Adjustments (1)
|
|
|
Retirement-
Related
Adjustments (2)
|
|
|
Tax
Reform
Impacts (3)
|
|
|
Operating
(Non-
GAAP)
|
|
Gross Profit
|
$ 9,360
|
|
|
$ 231
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ 9,591
|
|
Gross Profit Margin
|
57.3
|
%
|
|
1.4
|
pts
|
|
—
|
pts
|
|
—
|
pts
|
|
58.7
|
%
|
SG&A
|
$ 4,748
|
|
|
$ (354)
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ 4,394
|
|
Other (Income) & Expense
|
(173)
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(191)
|
|
Total Expense & Other (Income)
|
6,931
|
|
|
(359)
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,559
|
|
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
|
2,430
|
|
|
590
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,033
|
|
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing
Operations
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
3.6
|
pts
|
|
0.1
|
pts
|
|
—
|
pts
|
|
18.6
|
%
|
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4)
|
$ 686
|
|
|
$ 136
|
|
|
$ 3
|
|
|
$ (309)
|
|
|
$ 516
|
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
28.2
|
%
|
|
(1.0)
|
pts
|
|
0.0
|
pts
|
|
(10.2)
|
pts
|
|
17.0
|
%
|
Income from Continuing Operations
|
$ 1,744
|
|
|
$ 454
|
|
|
$ 10
|
|
|
$ 309
|
|
|
$ 2,517
|
|
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
|
10.7
|
%
|
|
2.8
|
pts
|
|
0.1
|
pts
|
|
1.9
|
pts
|
|
15.4
|
%
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
Operations
|
$ 1.84
|
|
|
$ 0.48
|
|
|
$ 0.01
|
|
|
$ 0.33
|
|
|
$ 2.65
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
|
|
Continuing Operations
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
Acquisition-
Related
Adjustments (1)
|
|
|
Retirement-
Related
Adjustments (2)
|
|
|
Tax
Reform
Impacts
|
|
|
Operating
(Non-
GAAP)
|
|
Gross Profit
|
$ 8,420
|
|
|
$ 192
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ 8,612
|
|
Gross Profit Margin
|
56.3
|
%
|
|
1.3
|
pts
|
|
—
|
pts
|
|
—
|
pts
|
|
57.5
|
%
|
SG&A
|
$ 4,911
|
|
|
$ (300)
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ 4,611
|
|
Other (Income) & Expense
|
2,244
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,797)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(553)
|
|
Total Expense & Other (Income)
|
9,222
|
|
|
(300)
|
|
|
(2,797)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,125
|
|
Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing
Operations
|
(802)
|
|
|
492
|
|
|
2,797
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,487
|
|
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing
Operations
|
(5.4)
|
%
|
|
3.3
|
pts
|
|
18.7
|
pts
|
|
—
|
pts
|
|
16.6
|
%
|
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4)
|
$ (485)
|
|
|
$ 119
|
|
|
$ 700
|
|
|
$ (2)
|
|
|
$ 332
|
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
60.4
|
%
|
|
(7.2)
|
pts
|
|
(39.8)
|
pts
|
|
(0.1)
|
pts
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations
|
$ (317)
|
|
|
$ 373
|
|
|
$ 2,097
|
|
|
$ 2
|
|
|
$ 2,155
|
|
Income/(Loss) Margin from Continuing
Operations
|
(2.1)
|
%
|
|
2.5
|
pts
|
|
14.0
|
pts
|
|
0.0
|
pts
|
|
14.4
|
%
|
Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share: Continuing
Operations (5)
|
$ (0.34)
|
|
|
$ 0.40
|
|
|
$ 2.27
|
|
|
$ 0.00
|
|
|
$ 2.30
|
|
____________________
|
(1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, in-process R&D, transaction costs, applicable retention, restructuring and related expenses,
tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.
|
(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan
curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. 2024 also includes the impact of a pension settlement charge.
|
(3) 2025 includes a one-time, non-cash income tax charge associated with the enactment of H.R. 1 in July of 2025.
|
(4) The tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to
the GAAP pre-tax income.
|
(5) Due to the GAAP net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024, dilutive potential shares were excluded from the GAAP loss per share
as the effect would have been antidilutive. The difference in share count resulted in an additional $(0.04) reconciling item.
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
|
Continuing Operations
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
Acquisition-
Related
Adjustments (1)
|
|
|
Retirement-
Related
Adjustments (2)
|
|
|
Tax
Reform
Impacts (3)
|
|
|
Operating
(Non-
GAAP)
|
|
Gross Profit
|
$ 27,369
|
|
|
$ 657
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ 28,025
|
|
Gross Profit Margin
|
57.2
|
%
|
|
1.4
|
pts
|
|
—
|
pts
|
|
—
|
pts
|
|
58.6
|
%
|
SG&A
|
$ 14,661
|
|
|
$ (1,055)
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ 13,606
|
|
R&D
|
6,129
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,125
|
|
Other (Income) & Expense
|
(376)
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
(61)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(444)
|
|
Total Expense & Other (Income)
|
21,184
|
|
|
(1,066)
|
|
|
(61)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
20,058
|
|
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
|
6,185
|
|
|
1,723
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
7,968
|
|
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing
Operations
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
3.6
|
pts
|
|
0.1
|
pts
|
|
—
|
pts
|
|
16.7
|
%
|
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4)
|
$ 1,193
|
|
|
$ 396
|
|
|
$ 0
|
|
|
$ (307)
|
|
|
$ 1,282
|
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
19.3
|
%
|
|
0.8
|
pts
|
|
(0.2)
|
pts
|
|
(3.9)
|
pts
|
|
16.1
|
%
|
Income from Continuing Operations
|
$ 4,992
|
|
|
$ 1,326
|
|
|
$ 61
|
|
|
$ 307
|
|
|
$ 6,686
|
|
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
|
10.4
|
%
|
|
2.8
|
pts
|
|
0.1
|
pts
|
|
0.6
|
pts
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
Operations
|
$ 5.27
|
|
|
$ 1.40
|
|
|
$ 0.06
|
|
|
$ 0.32
|
|
|
$ 7.06
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
|
|
Continuing Operations
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
Acquisition-
Related
Adjustments (1)
|
|
|
Retirement-
Related
Adjustments (2)
|
|
|
Tax
Reform
Impacts (3)
|
|
|
Operating
(Non-
GAAP)
|
|
Gross Profit
|
$ 25,112
|
|
|
$ 533
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ 25,645
|
|
Gross Profit Margin
|
55.6
|
%
|
|
1.2
|
pts
|
|
—
|
pts
|
|
—
|
pts
|
|
56.7
|
%
|
SG&A
|
$ 14,823
|
|
|
$ (854)
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ —
|
|
|
$ 13,969
|
|
Other (Income) & Expense
|
1,694
|
|
|
(68)
|
|
|
(2,991)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,364)
|
|
Total Expense & Other (Income)
|
22,621
|
|
|
(922)
|
|
|
(2,991)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
18,709
|
|
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
|
2,491
|
|
|
1,454
|
|
|
2,991
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,936
|
|
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing
Operations
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
3.2
|
pts
|
|
6.6
|
pts
|
|
—
|
pts
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4)
|
$ (597)
|
|
|
$ 374
|
|
|
$ 731
|
|
|
$ 434
|
|
|
$ 942
|
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
(24.0)
|
%
|
|
10.4
|
pts
|
|
20.9
|
pts
|
|
6.3
|
pts
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
Income from Continuing Operations
|
$ 3,088
|
|
|
$ 1,081
|
|
|
$ 2,259
|
|
|
$ (434)
|
|
|
$ 5,994
|
|
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
2.4
|
pts
|
|
5.0
|
pts
|
|
(1.0)
|
pts
|
|
13.3
|
%
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
Operations
|
$ 3.30
|
|
|
$ 1.16
|
|
|
$ 2.42
|
|
|
$ (0.46)
|
|
|
$ 6.41
|
|
____________________
|
(1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges
related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 2024 also includes a loss of $68 million on foreign exchange
derivative contracts entered into by the company prior to the acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG.
|
(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan
curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. 2024 also includes the impact of a pension settlement charge.
|
(3) 2025 includes a one-time, non-cash income tax charge associated with the enactment of H.R. 1 in July of 2025, and 2024 includes a benefit from
income taxes due to the resolution of certain tax audit matters in the first quarter.
|
(4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the
GAAP pre-tax income.
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net Cash from Operations per GAAP
|
|
$ 3,081
|
|
$ 2,881
|
|
$ 9,153
|
|
$ 9,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: change in IBM Financing receivables
|
|
298
|
|
873
|
|
905
|
|
1,824
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash from operating activities excl. IBM Financing receivables
|
|
2,783
|
|
2,009
|
|
8,248
|
|
7,292
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures, net
|
|
(410)
|
|
55
|
|
(1,067)
|
|
(705)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
$ 2,373
|
|
$ 2,064
|
|
$ 7,181
|
|
$ 6,586
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in Billions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
|
$ 3.1
|
|
$ 2.9
|
|
$ 9.2
|
|
$ 9.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest expense
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.9
|
|
0.7
|
Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations
|
|
0.7
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
1.2
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less change in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing receivables
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.9
|
|
0.9
|
|
1.8
|
Other assets and liabilities/other, net (1)
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
(2.0)
|
|
(2.3)
|
|
(3.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 4.6
|
|
$ 3.8
|
|
$ 12.7
|
|
$ 10.8
|
____________________
|
(1) Other assets and liabilities/other, net mainly consists of Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net in the Cash Flow chart, workforce
rebalancing charges, non-operating impacts and corporate (gains) and charges.
