IBM, Spotify, Salesforce, and Deutsche Bank to Present at the 3rd Annual Agile and Scrum Online Conference

NEW YORK, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Institute for Learning (IIL) has been a global leader in training and development for over 25 years with a plethora of engaging courses for professionals. Adding to IIL's learning style diversity is the Agile and Scrum 2018 Online Conference which is expected to attract thousands of attendees from around the globe. Watch the promotional video to learn more. The conference goes live on Thursday, June 7, 2018, with a variety of speakers from leading companies including IBM, Spotify, Salesforce, and Deutsche Bank:

Dhruv Rajput, Senior Manager at IBM – "Growing Up Agile: How the Next Generation Is Built for Agility"

Catherine Fleres , Agile Coach at Spotify – "Scaling Agile on Non-Traditional Teams"

In recent years, Agile and Scrum has gained immense popularity in project management with its values and principles that encourage self-organization and collaboration. Several industries outside of Software — including Marketing, Finance, and Government — have implemented Agile and Scrum practices to manage product development with positive outcomes shown in team productivity as well as reductions in time and cost compared to traditional project management practices.

Professionals interested in adopting or perfecting their Agile and/or Scrum practices will find that Agile and Scrum 2018 has a range of benefits suitable to their specific needs including:

Ease of access via laptop or desktop computer, iOS, Android or Windows mobile device

5 keynote sessions with speaker Q&A

Video presentations on a range of trending and established topics

90 days of on-demand access to all content (ends Sept. 10, 2018 )

) Complimentary online courses — "Managing Agile and Waterfall Projects" and "How to Be a Great Executive Sponsor"

Up to 26 PDUs and 8 SEUs to maintain certification with the Project Management Institute (PMI)® and Scrum Alliance

Networking, downloads and takeaways, badges, and trivia

If you're unable to attend Agile and Scrum 2018, IIL offers Agile and Scrum courses which have been widely successful in meeting the lifestyle and learning needs of individual participants. Professionals can choose from three methods of learning — on-demand, virtual, and traditional classroom — in a range of course levels. Certified ScrumMaster® (CSM) remains the most popular course where participants cover Scrum and its principles with the end goal of passing the CSM test to achieve certification.

Watch the Agile and Scrum Promotional Video and visit IIL's website to learn more about the Agile and Scrum 2018 online conference as well as other related courses available.

