IBM to Support Internal Revenue Services' (IRS) New $2.6B, IT Modernization Program

IBM

12 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced that it is one of four organizations selected to support the Internal Revenue Services' (IRS) seven-year, $2.6B Enterprise Development Operations Services (EDOS) contract vehicle. This critical technology modernization program will modernize existing IRS IT systems, improve cybersecurity, expand advanced analytics capabilities and overhaul the critical infrastructure needed to improve how the agency interacts with taxpayers and the tax community. The scope, to be delivered via separate task orders, is key to the agency's six year Modernization Plan released in 2019.

"The IRS is arguably one of the federal agencies with the most direct and crucial touch points with the American public, and IBM is honored to continue helping its team provide the modern, efficient digital experience that taxpayers expect and deserve," said Susan Wedge, managing partner, U.S. Public and Federal Market at IBM Consulting. "This award underscores IBM's deep understanding of the IRS' current technology challenges and our company-wide commitment to its vital mission."

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.

