IBM Unveils New Flagship Office at One Madison Avenue in New York City

"One Madison Avenue demonstrates a new chapter in the partnership between IBM and the city and state of New York. It joins a long tradition of IBM contributions to New York's thriving technology industry, including our deep partnerships with academic and research institutions across the state," said Krishna. "This move will allow us to bring our employees, clients and partners together to work on exciting technologies, from enterprise AI to hybrid cloud to quantum."

"IBM's new flagship office in New York is the latest sign that our post-pandemic economy is roaring back to life," said Governor Hochul. "Since its founding in Endicott in 1911, IBM has been synonymous with science and technology, creating thousands of jobs and boosting economic growth. Innovators, scientists and coders from across the globe are flocking to New York, and we look forward to the next century of success."

"With IBM's new office at One Madison, the future is bright for IBM, for New York City, and for our entire state," said Senator Schumer. "It's a new chapter for IBM in NYC that will support thousands of jobs and contribute to the incredible growth of the tech industry in New York City. I'm proud to support IBM's new investments to reimagine this wonderful, historic building and position New York to be a leader in innovation. I will work relentlessly to make New York City—and all of our state—a leading hub for AI, semiconductor chips, quantum computing, and more."

"New York City's economy is stronger than ever, and we're creating more jobs and opportunities for New Yorkers every single day," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "With yet another global-leading company doubling down on its commitment to New York City, we are continuing to build the foundation for a more prosperous, equitable, and affordable future for New Yorkers across the five boroughs. Thank you to IBM for your belief in our city, and congratulations on this opening."

"IBM as a company has been the anchor of New York City's fastest growing industry – the tech sector – our greatest source of new talent," said Wylde. "The company has played a huge role in the positive trajectory of the city and they are an important source of support to all our member companies keeping New York a global commercial center. Whether it's the work they do for our municipal government, state government, or the education system, across the board they have been the innovation center for the public sector as well as the private sector."

Located at the southeast corner of Madison Square Park, the new 270,000 square-foot IBM office spans five floors of One Madison Avenue – owned and managed by SL Green Realty Corp. – and will be home to more than 2,000 New York-area employees. IBM enlisted global architecture and design firm Gensler to co-create an agile, state-of-the-art workspace that facilitates collaboration, fuels productivity and spotlights innovation.

Employees, guests and the community will be welcomed into One Madison Avenue through an expansive street-level lobby, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and a 40-foot-long Quantum Wave light sculpture, prominently displayed as a symbol of emerging and future technology. An escalator leads to the second-floor reception space, where the circular IBM "Blue Bar" serves as a gathering space overlooking Madison Square Park, and the 22,000 square-foot Innovation Studio brings IBM's latest technology to life through immersive experiences.

Workspaces were purposefully designed to meet the evolving needs of IBM employees and future talent. A variety of different environments have been incorporated throughout – including individual zones (independent work), collaboration zones (meet and congregate) that can accommodate groups of three to 300, and community zones (unwind, reset, socialize) – offering flexibility and choice.

Sweeping park and city views are a focal point of the interior across all five floors, bringing the beauty and energy of the neighborhood inside, while a 25,000 square-foot outdoor terrace features pollinator gardens with over 40 different plant species – 50% of which are native to the region. Positioned to be among the most notable adaptive reuse projects of present-day New York, the LEED Gold CI certified building will utilize IBM solutions including Maximo and Envizi to track, analyze and report sustainability progress.

According to Marc Holliday, Chairman and CEO, SL Green Realty Corp., "IBM is a global technology innovator leading the way in AI, automation and cloud-based solutions. It embodies resiliency, grit and the spirit of progress and constant transformation. One Madison Avenue tracks the history and evolution of New York City and of IBM. We couldn't be more proud to be home to their new flagship New York City office."

"The One Madison Avenue workplace hub was designed as an innovation engine and community forum that will extend IBM's legacy as a leader in New York City's digital economy," said Amanda Carroll, Managing Director, Gensler. "Embedded in the heart of Manhattan's Silicon Alley, One Madison Avenue is an empowering platform for IBM's employees and clients to connect, create and innovate on some of the world's most complex technological problems."

One Madison Avenue consolidates previously held IBM offices across New York City, bringing employees together in one centralized hub. It is expected to achieve full occupancy in October 2024.

Additional Statements on the Opening of IBM's Office at One Madison Avenue

Joanne Wright, Senior Vice President, Transformation and Operations, IBM

"In designing One Madison Avenue, we set a bold vision to create a vibrant, innovative, and inclusive work environment. Today, we're unveiling a modern workplace experience in the era of AI, inspiring a culture of collaboration and innovation that drives growth and prosperity for clients, partners and IBM."

Sheena Wright, First Deputy Mayor of New York City

"The opening of IBM's new flagship office is further indication of New York City's strength as a center for global commerce. The continued commitment from businesses to our city, whether it be international corporations or budding entrepreneurs, further galvanizes our economy and creates more career opportunities for New Yorkers."

Andrew Kimball, New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President and CEO

"IBM's commitment to deepen its roots here in New York City reaffirms that the city's tech sector is unlike any other with its diverse economy, talent pool, innovation ecosystem, and vibrant culture, making it the ideal location for new and established companies to flourish. IBM's brand-new office space at One Madison Avenue in the Flatiron district will undoubtedly contribute to the city's robust tech ecosystem and dynamic economy."

B.J. Jones, "New" New York Executive Director

"IBM's new flagship office generates economic opportunity and vibrancy, enhancing the live-work-play power of the Flatiron and NoMad neighborhoods. In creating a place where people want to work, IBM is further making our city the place where people want to be."

Maria Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Housing, Economic Development and Workforce

"IBM's new flagship office at One Madison only deepens New York City's strength as one of the greatest tech ecosystems in the world. IBM's footprint in the area will undoubtedly help to shape the future of Midtown, complementing the City's work to create affordable housing and making the area into a truly 24/7 mixed-use neighborhood."

