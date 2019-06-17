IBM Watson Advertising and Adweek Create Institute for Brand Marketing™

CANNES, France, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Adweek, LLC today announced the creation of the Institute for Brand Marketing™, a program for marketers designed in partnership with IBM Watson Advertising and Adweek. Offering marketers the skills to help advance in a disruptive marketplace, the initiative will provide complimentary, interactive courses, custom research, thought leadership and live educational experiences at industry events across the country.

Innovation can be an important component to a brand's success. According to a recent report by the Economist Intelligence Unit, 81% of marketers believe they need to change the way they run their business, yet the majority are unable to find the time or budget for professional development.1 The Institute for Brand Marketing™ program in collaboration with IBM Watson Advertising and Adweek, the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing and advertising community, can help fill this void by offering key learning resources that are designed to empower marketers with the strategies and knowledge to position them for success.

The Institute for Brand Marketing™ program will be available on Adweek.com starting in September 2019 with one course per quarter produced by Adweek's editorial team in conjunction with IBM professionals across artificial intelligence, advertising and technology. Ranging in topics from monetizable engagement to marketing technology, each course will include 12 lessons augmented by case studies and relevant industry research and news. The program will track individual progress and reinforce engagement via email, SMS messages and badges for each participant to post on social media. For those interested in learning more about how to enroll in this program, they can sign up for updates on adweek.com/ibm.

"IBM Watson Advertising and Adweek created this program to help fill a void in the marketplace for marketers who are looking for continual learning and development," said Randi Stipes, Chief Marketing Officer for IBM Watson Media and Weather. "We're excited to curate a curriculum designed to give people greater confidence and skills to help them better navigate our constantly evolving industry."

The Institute for Brand Marketing™ will come to life via live events to connect course participants with industry thought leaders. Onsite development workshops at key Adweek events like NexTech: Programmatic and Beyond (July 24-25 in New York, NY), Brandweek (November 3-6 in Palm Springs, CA), and Elevate: AI (2020) will help unite the course participants and foster the community.

"Adweek and IBM Watson Advertising share a similar view for the need for more education and training of today's brand marketers," said Jeffrey Litvack, Chief Executive Officer at Adweek. "The Institute for Brand Marketing™ program will address this need and we are thrilled to be able to provide our platform as a springboard for this educational initiative."

IBM Watson Advertising is announcing the collaboration at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France, where the company will host an interactive experience for participants to create chatbots and share their personal expectations for technology. Watson Advertising will also discuss ad fraud and brand safety on a panel that explores how brands are using technology for good. To learn more please visit: IBM Watson Advertising at Cannes Lions 2019.

For 40 years, Adweek has been a beacon for the advertising and marketing community, navigating the rapid changes, global trends and societal implications of the ever-evolving industry. Adweek's mission since its launch in 1979 remains the same: how to help engaged executives and creatives do their jobs better.

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media, and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their jobs better.

About IBM and Artificial Intelligence

A world leader in AI software, services, and technology for business, IBM has deployed Watson AI solutions in thousands of engagements with clients across 20 industries and 80 countries. IBM's Watson AI solutions are widely used in industries, including seven of the 10 largest automotive companies and eight of the 10 largest oil and gas companies.

For more information about the Institute for Brand Marketing™ in partnership with IBM Watson Advertising, please visit website adweek.com/ibm. For more information about IBM, visit ibm.com.

Contact: Megan Levinson, megan.levinson@ibm.com

SOURCE IBM

Related Links

http://www.ibm.com

