IBM Wins Contract to Strengthen USAID Cybersecurity Response in Europe and Eurasia

Five-year contract with $26 million in initial funding focuses on developing effective cybersecurity systems, procedures, and technology solutions

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that it has secured a five-year contract with $26 million in initial funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to support its Cybersecurity Protection and Response (CPR) program aimed to expand and enhance the agency's cybersecurity response support for host governments in the Europe and Eurasia (E&E) region. IBM's multidisciplinary team will provide the continuous assistance needed to help USAID strengthen the ability of host government agencies and critical infrastructure operators to identify, protect, detect, respond to, and recover from cyberattacks.

The rapid development and adoption of technology globally holds the promise of a new, empowered, and digitally enabled society. However, technologies and services built on infrastructures with security risks can make it almost impossible for governments and critical infrastructure operators to combat cyber threats. By providing cybersecurity-related program management, incident response, capacity building and other services, IBM will help advance USAID's mission to build a secured, interoperable, and resilient digital ecosystem in the E&E region.

"USAID is working toward a future where digital technology promotes inclusive growth, fosters resilient and democratic societies, and empowers everyone, including those most vulnerable and marginalized," said Ambassador Erin E. McKee, Assistant Administrator, Europe and Eurasia Bureau for USAID. "Working with IBM and leveraging the company's global experience and leadership in cybersecurity services, we are one step closer to meeting our strategic goals of improving development and humanitarian assistance outcomes through the use of digital technology and strengthening open, secure, and inclusive digital ecosystems."

IBM operates one of the world's broadest security research, development, and delivery organizations, monitoring 150 billion+ security events per day in more than 130 countries.

"For USAID host countries to benefit from IT modernization efforts, they must incorporate cyber threat mitigation and capacity-building into their program design and implementation," said Alice Fakir, Partner, Lead of Cybersecurity Services, U.S. Federal Market for IBM Consulting. "Cybersecurity is officially a global development challenge, and IBM is proud to partner with USAID by supporting the integration of cybersecurity across a host country's civilian IT infrastructure."

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Media contact

Banks Willis

[email protected]

SOURCE IBM