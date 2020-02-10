ibml Unveils World's Fastest, Ultra-High-Volume, Intelligent Scanner: The ibml FUSiON, the Most Comprehensive Intelligent Information Capture Solution

In a survey by the Association for Intelligent Information Management (AIIM), 62 percent of organizations said they, "are committed to digital transformation." Paper documents remain a large source of business input for organizations. Ever-increasing data volumes demand exponentially faster processing and ways to eliminate tedious and unnecessary pre-scan and post-scan labor, which eats 76 percent of total capture costs and drains operational efficiency 1 . ibml's FUSiON brings previously uncontrolled information under control.

"For nearly three decades, the world's largest organizations in the most data-rich environments such as banking, government and BPOs have trusted ibml to overcome their core information management challenges," said ibml President and CEO Martin Birch. "Using industry-leading intelligence and accelerated speeds, we extract actionable data, capture insights and expedite critical decision-making for our customers located in over 48 countries. With the ibml FUSiON, shifting to one infrastructure for all capture needs allows organizations to radically reduce real estate, labor and maintenance costs while pushing productivity forward. ibml FUSiON is poised to truly transform those industries with the most demanding document capture needs of today and tomorrow, empowering their digital transformation, while reducing costs."

Built in the United States, the ibml FUSiON Series sets new benchmarks for high-volume intelligent capture, which include these key highlights:

Real-time, in-line intelligence that helps understand documents, extracting data early in the process to minimize errors downstream.

The fastest throughput in its class; ibml FUSiON is 67 percent faster than its predecessor and allows customers to do mission-critical jobs in tight timelines and handle greater volume, driving better productivity and lowering costs.

New patent-pending ibml iQpro image processing technology optimizes image capture for better accuracy of data extraction from images.

Feeding enhancements and wider document track minimize exceptions and maximize the variety of document sizes that can be handled.

Patent-pending envelope detection reduces stops and increases productivity while allowing for reducing the need for separator sheets.

Motorized output sort pockets neatly stack sorted documents, reducing post-scan costs.

Document content-based dynamic printing creates smart audit trails for scanned documents, securing the chain of custody of documents.

User-centric design makes it easy to use, and user-friendly error alerts quickly identify problems, minimizing fatigue and improving productivity.

Smart industrial design maximizes system uptime with separated airflow systems that keep paper dust out of system electronics.

"ibml FUSiON was developed with our customers, based on a deep understanding of their pain points with different devices they use for high-volume document capture," said ibml Vice President of Engineering Pete Rudak. "We then applied the right technology and innovation to solve those problems, and the result is ibml FUSiON, a comprehensive solution that combines a sleek modern design with the fastest speed, the highest image quality and the intelligence everyone expects from ibml."

For more information, visit www.ibml.com or call 205.439.7100. Direct media inquiries to Audrey Pannell at audrey@styleadvertising.com or 205.503.5955. Visit the media kit for photos and more: http://bit.ly/ibmlfusion.

ABOUT ibml

With global headquarters based in Birmingham, Alabama (USA) and more than 250 employees, ibml is the world leader in high-volume intelligent capture automation. Using industry-leading intelligence and accelerated speed, ibml helps organizations extract actionable data, capture insights, and expedite critical decision-making. The world's largest enterprises in banking; financial services; federal, state and local government; mortgage and lending; insurance; business process outsourcers; healthcare payers and providers; telecoms and utilities; and education rely on ibml to help overcome their core information management challenges. ibml's comprehensive suite of hardware, software and services can be found in over 80 percent of the world's top mailrooms.

1 The Total Cost of Scanning: A Framework for Analysis and Improvement, ECM Connection

MEDIA CONTACT:

Audrey Pannell

205.503.5955

audrey@styleadvertising.com

SOURCE ibml

Related Links

http://www.ibml.com

