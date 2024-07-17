ibml's Cloud Capture Now Powered by Generative AI for Superior Document Processing

Enhancements to cloud-native platform simplify intelligent document processing to capture, process, and manage content

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ibml , a world leader in mission-critical document processing solutions, introduces transformative changes to its cloud-native intelligent document processing (IDP) platform. By powering ibml Cloud Capture with generative AI and large language models (LLMs), this update simplifies setup and improves out-of-the-box accuracy in classifying and extracting metadata from documents generated from any input source.

The biggest pain point in IDP today is the amount of time and money organizations spend on professional services to set up IDP and make it work for their business processes. ibml Cloud Capture addresses this challenge, providing a solution that powers organizations with generative AI and LLMs to deliver streamlined, simple IDP setups with high accuracy out-of-the-box.

ibml Cloud Capture is a comprehensive platform that goes beyond IDP and offers customers process automation and content services capabilities all in one seamless, integrated user experience.

"Simplifying IDP capabilities with the transformative power of secure generative AI and LLMs powered by Microsoft Azure will help more organizations see a faster return on investment and adopt IDP to enable digital transformation of their document processes," said Susheel John, Chief Marketing Officer at ibml. "ibml Cloud Capture addresses our customers' greatest pain points when it comes to adopting and implementing IDP."

John continues, "Combined with the benefits of a cloud-native platform that can scale in feature, functionality, or volume, we're providing a more comprehensive solution with process automation and document management solution that helps our customers easily adopt, grow, and transform all incoming document processes on demand. This is true for any source of document, including paper, email, fax, portals, and more."

With ibml Cloud Capture, users can:

Overcome content management chaos with agile automation. The ibml Cloud Capture accelerates automation and provides organizations with a comprehensive platform that can be extended to do workflow automation, robotic process automation (RPA) and document management all in one seamlessly integrated low- or no-code platform.

The ibml Cloud Capture accelerates automation and provides organizations with a comprehensive platform that can be extended to do workflow automation, robotic process automation (RPA) and document management all in one seamlessly integrated low- or no-code platform. Capture and digitize unstructured data from any type of content. Leveraging generative AI, ibml's Cloud Capture enables customers to consolidate document capture software and processes into one, pre-integrated platform. With automatic classification and out-of-the-box extraction capabilities, data is captured from any source. Machine learning is added to further improve accuracy.

Leveraging generative AI, ibml's Cloud Capture enables customers to consolidate document capture software and processes into one, pre-integrated platform. With automatic classification and out-of-the-box extraction capabilities, data is captured from any source. Machine learning is added to further improve accuracy. Transform manual and paper-heavy processes with intuitive, AI-powered workflow automation . Customers can accelerate digital transformation, replacing manual work with unmatched speed and intelligence. The ability to integrate legacy systems without code and a drag-and-drop functionality makes ibml Cloud Capture a modern solution that's easy to use.

. Customers can accelerate digital transformation, replacing manual work with unmatched speed and intelligence. The ability to integrate legacy systems without code and a drag-and-drop functionality makes ibml Cloud Capture a modern solution that's easy to use. Automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks with attended and unattended RPA. Freeing up users to focus on their customers, RPA minimizes risks and errors, eliminates the need to perform repetitive tasks, and integrates between systems without code. Use one button for attended RPA or build complex 'unattended' processes.

Freeing up users to focus on their customers, RPA minimizes risks and errors, eliminates the need to perform repetitive tasks, and integrates between systems without code. Use one button for attended RPA or build complex 'unattended' processes. Easily migrate and manage everything throughout the document processing lifecycle. Whether on-premise or across multiple clouds, ibml Cloud Capture enables managing content in any repository. Customers can simply connect to existing content service solutions or capture, process, and manage within a single, unified, cloud-native document management system when managing content on Microsoft SharePoint or Azure with ibml Cloud Capture.

"We want our customers and prospects to experience the magic of ibml Cloud Capture," said Russ Puskaric, Vice President of Software Solutions at ibml. "We're confident in the platform's capabilities and have made a free trial version of the software available on our website. This allows customers to experience ibml Cloud Capture today and engage us in their transformation journey."

Begin your free trial of ibml Cloud Capture here: https://www.ibml.com/software/ibml-cloud-capture/ .

About ibml

ibml is the world-class market leader in high-volume, mission-critical intelligent document processing solutions. Through the power of speed, intelligence and unsurpassed experience, ibml helps organizations extract valuable information from large volumes of complex documents and accelerate it for immediate use in business applications. The world's largest enterprises in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, government and BPOs rely on ibml to help overcome their core information management challenges. With a comprehensive suite of hardware, software, and services, ibml products can be found in over 80% of the world's top mailrooms and in more than 46 countries. For more information, visit www.ibml.com .

Media Contact:

Megan Noorman

Zen Media

[email protected]

SOURCE ibml