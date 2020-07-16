Ibn Sina Foundation and CVS Health Expand COVID-19 Testing in Houston with New Site

HOUSTON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ibn Sina Foundation today announced it is launching a second COVID-19 testing site, together with CVS Health, at its Ibn Sina North Shepherd Community Clinic location. CVS Pharmacists and CVS Pharmacy colleagues will staff the testing operation. Testing will be provided at no cost to patients.

"The Ibn Sina Foundation has been serving the uninsured community for the nearly two decades, providing preventive and primary medical, dental, diagnostic and specialty care services through seven community clinics across Greater Houston and Port Arthur areas," said Mr. Nasruddin Rupani, Chairman of the Ibn Sina Foundation. "We are pleased to work with CVS Health, and today we are excited to add an additional location to provide free COVID-19 testing services to meet the needs of our patients and community members."

Testing at Ibn Sina North Shepherd Community Clinic, located at 5012 North Shepherd Drive in Houston, will be open to the public by appointment beginning Friday, July 17. Patients will need to pre-register in advance by calling 832-426-3760 to schedule a time slot for testing. A personal vehicle is not required for testing and results will be provided on-the-spot. To be eligible for testing, patients will need to meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to age guidelines.

Rapid COVID-19 testing also continues to be available at the Ibn Sina Wilcrest Community Clinic location, which the Ibn Sina Foundation and CVS Health launched last month.

"Following the strong community response to our first testing site in Houston, we're pleased to be able to expand our testing capabilities, particularly at a time of urgent and increased need in the region," said Dr. Garth Graham, Vice President, Community Health and Chief Community Health Officer, CVS Health. "Ibn Sina Foundation's deep commitment to the residents it serves has made them an invaluable partner as we work to bolster local efforts to manage the spread of the virus and help communities stay healthy."

The CVS Health Foundation, a charitable entity associated with CVS Health, has a longstanding relationship with the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics, providing more than $9 million over the last six years to help clinics nationwide, like the Ibn Sina Foundation, to increase access to care for underserved populations.

"Unfortunately people in Houston and Harris County are contracting COVID-19 at an alarming rate, especially in communities of color," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18). "I have repeatedly called for increased access to COVID-19 testing because testing is the key to saving lives! We must encourage Houstonians, Texans, and Americans to get tested and to continue adhering to CDC guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks. This is a crucial time and there is no doubt more COVID-19 testing is needed. That is why I am so proud of the efforts displayed by the Ibn Sina Foundation and CVS health who are committed to providing more opportunities for no-cost COVID-19 testing to Houston! Only together can we see an end to the COVID-19 health crisis globally, in our nation, and in our beloved state of Texas. Remember, the key to saving lives is testing, testing, testing!"

Ibn Sina Foundation was established in 2001 by a group of business and healthcare professionals. The Foundation's mission is to ensure the health of the community by providing integrated, preventive and primary care in a clinical setting through the dissemination and application of health-related knowledge, thereby enhancing the quality of life of people.

In addition to offering testing together with several community partners across the country, CVS Health is offering drive-thru testing at more than 1,400 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. Nearly sixty percent of these CVS Pharmacy test sites serve communities with significant need for support, as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Social Vulnerability Index.

