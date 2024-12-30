IBN Technologies Steps Up to Support Small Businesses Following Bench Accounting's Sudden Shutdown

MIAMI, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The unexpected closure of Bench Accounting has left thousands of small businesses scrambling to find reliable financial and accounting outsourcing services. This sudden disruption has created a significant gap, leaving many businesses without the external support they once relied on. Announced under the leadership of Bench's CEO, the closure has forced countless organizations to seek dependable alternatives to manage their financial operations effectively.

In response to this void, IBN Technologies LLC, a global leader in finance and accounting outsourcing, is stepping up to provide tools, expertise, and support small businesses need. With their proven track record and tailored solutions, IBN Technologies ensures that businesses can maintain financial stability and focus on growth during this challenging time.

IBN technologies are a Bench Accounting Alternative

With over 25 years of experience delivering cutting-edge finance and accounting solutions, IBN Technologies is uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive support for businesses impacted by this industry disruption. The company's scalable and technology-driven services are designed to empower small businesses, enabling them to overcome challenges and achieve long-term stability.

"At IBN Technologies, we empathize with the concerns of small businesses following the recent closure of Bench Accounting," stated Ajay Mehta, CEO of IBN Technologies. "Our utmost priority is to stand beside these businesses as a reliable partner, offering them the necessary financial expertise to overcome their challenges and forge ahead with confidence."

Take control of your finances today! Book a free 30-minute consultation with our experts - https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation/ ?pr=prnewswire

Comprehensive Solutions Customized to Small Businesses

IBN Technologies offers a comprehensive suite of finance and accounting services customized to meet the unique needs of small businesses, including:

Bookkeeping and Accounting: Seamless bookkeeping services to maintain accurate, compliant financial records effortlessly.

Seamless to maintain accurate, compliant financial records effortlessly. Payroll Management: Precision payroll processing customized to the specific needs of your workforce.

Precision payroll processing customized to the specific needs of your workforce. Tax Preparation and Filing: Expert assistance to ensure tax compliance while maximizing savings.

Expert assistance to ensure tax compliance while maximizing savings. Virtual CFO Services: Strategic financial planning and insights without the cost of a full-time CFO.

Strategic financial planning and insights without the cost of a full-time CFO. Financial Reporting and Analysis: Real-time insights into financial performance to support smarter, informed decisions.

Rebuilding Confidence in Financial Management

Rebuilding confidence in financial management begins with IBN Technologies. They provide expertise and tools that are needed to streamline business processes, ensure accuracy, and take full control of your finances. Trust IBN Technologies customized solutions to bring stability and drive growth for your business.

"Our mission is to simplify financial management for small businesses while delivering unmatched value," added by Ajay Mehta. "During this challenging time of Bench Accounting crunch base, we want to extend our unwavering support to all affected businesses. At IBN Technologies, we are committed to being your guiding light throughout this journey, providing the assistance you need at every step."

About IBN Technologies

With 25 years of industry experience, IBN Technologies has established itself as an outsourcing specialist serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. The company's solutions adhere to rigorous international standards, including AP Automation services like P2P, Q2C, and Record-to-Report. IBN Technologies provides solutions compliant with ISO 9001:2015, 27001:2022, CMMI-5, and GDPR standard. Their comprehensive service portfolio encompasses IT, KPO, and BPO outsourcing services, specializing in finance and accounting solutions for CPAs, hedge funds, alternative investments, banking, travel, human resources, and retail industries.

For businesses seeking to optimize their financial operations through AP automation, IBN Technologies provides expert guidance and support throughout the digital transformation journey, ensuring seamless integration and maximum operational efficiency.

Contact Details:

Pradip

[email protected]

+1 – 844 – 644 – 8440

USA: IBN Technologies LLC

66 West Flagler Street Suite 900 Miami, FL 33130

India: Global Delivery Centre

IBN Technologies Limited

Kohinoor House, 2nd floor,

691/A/1B, Plot no. 7,

Bibwewadi Road, Pune-411037

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581946/IBN_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IBN Technologies