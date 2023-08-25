Ibogaine for Alcohol Addiction: Ibogaine by David Dardashti Celebrates 15 Years of Sustained Success in Treating Alcohol Abuse Permanently

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneers in the revolutionary treatment of addictions, "Ibogaine by David Dardashti" today proudly reports its continued triumph in permanently treating alcohol addiction. This marks yet another milestone in the ibogaine treatment center's commitment to harnessing the transformative powers of the natural substance to tackle the root causes of addiction.

Alcohol addiction affects millions worldwide, often with devastating consequences to individuals, families, and society. The often socially acceptable nature of alcohol is particularly insidious in allowing many more people to functionally become addicts - families and friends suffer the same, but it often takes even longer before victims seek help.

Traditional treatments and rehabs frequently address the symptoms rather than the root causes, leading to a continuous cycle of relapse and recovery. Dardashti is rewriting this narrative through his team's over 350 unique treatment protocols, which not only address the physical addiction but also the deep-seated traumas often at its core. During the process, both the central nervous system and the subconscious are stimulated, setting the stage for great personal change, and lasting results.

"Our approach is distinct. We delve deep into the subconscious, targeting the trauma and memories that frequently drive individuals to addiction," explains David Dardashti. "By addressing these core issues, we're not just putting a plaster on a wound; we're healing it from the inside out."

With a track record of successfully treating over 3,000 individuals across a wide range of conditions in the past 15 years, the clinic's results in treating alcohol addiction are particularly noteworthy. Their method, which employs only 99.9% pure ibogaine and a team of medical professionals, ensures that withdrawals are systematically eradicated and the underlying traumas addressed, leading to a significant reduction in relapse rates.

Such positive outcomes have made the facility a beacon of hope for many. Patients from around the globe, having tried traditional treatments to no avail, have found lasting recovery at the clinic. Their ibogaine testimonials consistently highlight the transformative nature of the healing experienced.

Dardashti emphasizes, "Our mission goes beyond treating addiction. It's about offering a chance at a renewed life, free from the chains of alcohol and the trauma that often fuels it."

To learn more about the clinic's groundbreaking work or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit ibogaineclinic.com or call 1-800-818-4511

