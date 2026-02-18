iboss Recognized as a Leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for SASE

iboss Demonstrates Strong Performance in Secure Access Service Edge, Highlighting Capabilities in Zero-Trust Security and Automation.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iboss today announced its strong positioning in the GigaOm Radar Report for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). The report evaluates vendors on key criteria, emerging features, and business aspects, placing iboss among the top performers for its cloud-native platform that addresses modern security challenges.

Enterprises face increasing threats from remote work and edge computing, where traditional security models fall short. Legacy approaches often lack integration between networking and security, leading to vulnerabilities and operational inefficiencies. SASE platforms consolidate these functions into a unified, cloud-delivered service, enabling zero-trust access that verifies every user and device regardless of location.

iboss solves this by providing a comprehensive AI-Powered SASE Platform solution with AI-driven threat detection, autonomous orchestration, AI Insight Dashboards, and seamless interoperability. This ensures secure connectivity for users anywhere, while maintaining compliance with standards like GDPR and HIPAA. The platform's unified agent and self-healing capabilities minimize latency and downtime, supporting hybrid environments without complexity.

Organizations using iboss benefit from enhanced threat resilience through ML-based zero-day detection and predictive traffic steering. IT teams gain configurability for custom policies, observability for performance insights, and cost transparency for better budgeting. This results in reduced IT burden, improved user experiences, and scalable protection that adapts to evolving needs.

"iboss continues to lead in SASE by focusing on practical, AI-enhanced security that delivers real value to enterprises," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss.

The GigaOm Radar Report underscores iboss's alignment with market demands for maturity and innovation in SASE.

About iboss

iboss is the AI-Powered SASE Platform. iboss ingests deep signals across endpoint, network, and content, with built-in AI that surfaces the insights that security, networking, data protection, and executive teams need most. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Browser Isolation, and SD-WAN. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and thousands of organizations worldwide, iboss protects users everywhere they work.

For more information, visit www.iboss.com.

SOURCE iboss