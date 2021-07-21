Ibotta Adopts 400 Classrooms with $100,000 Donation for Back-to-School Supplies

DENVER, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibotta , a leading rewards platform in the United States, today announced a $100,000 donation to provide school supplies to more than 400 classrooms across the country. Through AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit that provides flexible funding for PreK-12 teachers and schools, Ibotta will provide teachers in need with $200 so they can buy the classroom materials they need without spending their own money.

A recent survey from AdoptAClassroom.org found that teachers have spent an average of $750 of their own money this past year on school supplies. Another 45% cited that their spending went up once distance learning began. With more schools returning to this classroom this fall, teachers will have an even greater responsibility to keep their students safe and healthy. So Ibotta is making sure that money doesn't come out of teachers' pockets.

"Whether it's helping teachers provide enough personal protective equipment like masks and hand sanitizer to arming them with basic supplies like pencils and paper, we hope this donation helps reduce the personal financial burden on teachers so they can focus on providing the best learning experience for students," said Richard Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, Ibotta.

AdoptAClassroom.org provides teachers and school administrators with an online fundraising platform and a private ecommerce marketplace of nearly 30 school supply and school specialty vendors. Through its marketplace, teachers and school administrators can use donations to select exactly what they need for their classrooms and students.

"We are so grateful for Ibotta's generous donation," says Ann Pifer, executive director of AdoptAClassorom.org. "Partnerships such as Ibotta's make our work possible and help us equip more students with the materials and tools they need to learn and succeed in school."



In addition to supporting teachers with the donation, Ibotta is also helping ease the financial burden for families heading into the 2021-2022 school year with its "Back to School FREE for All" program. In partnership with some of the most iconic brands for kids, like Five Star, Kleenex and Nature's Own, Ibotta is providing millions of children in America with free back-to-school supplies for the upcoming school year. While supplies last, Ibotta is offering 100% cashback on staple lunchbox and backpack items, including: notebooks, pencils, tissues, erasers, bread, fruit spread and peanut butter.

For more information about Ibotta, visit the website here .



About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered $1 billion in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping and payments platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 2,700 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post four consecutive times.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and succeed in school. The national, tech-based nonprofit connects donors and sponsors with teachers and schools to help equip more classrooms and students with school supplies. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $50 million and supported more than 5.5 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from GuideStar. To make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org .

SOURCE Ibotta

Related Links

https://www.ibotta.com

