Ibotta Announces 12 Days of Deals to Reward Holiday Shoppers

Ibotta's "12 Days of Deals" will feature offers both in the Ibotta app and Ibotta Browser Extension, offering as much as $50 in cash back rewards from popular brands, including:

"This holiday season will look different than past years, but that doesn't mean we should celebrate any less," said Ibotta founder and CEO Bryan Leach. "Ibotta wanted to help make people's celebrations a little more rewarding by partnering with some incredible companies for our '12 Days of Deals' program.' So no matter what your holiday celebration looks like, Ibotta wants you to be safe, be cheerful and be rewarded."

According to the National Retail Federation , shoppers are expected to spend five percent less on gifts, food, decorations and non-gift purchases for the holidays compared to last year. Most of that reduction in spending is coming from gifts for themselves or their families, creating an even greater need for rewards this season.

Ibotta's "12 Days of Deals" program comes on the heels of its "Free Thanksgiving Dinner" giveaway in partnership with Walmart, Butterball, Campbell's and Coke that fed more than 3 million Americans for free last month. By providing 100 percent cash back to shoppers on nine Thanksgiving dinner items, Ibotta and its partners gave away more than 3 million free items worth more than $8 million.

12 Classic Holiday Movie Meals

The same National Retail Federation survey also found that one in five people who typically travel for the holidays will be celebrating at home this year. So as families spend more time indoors this December, Ibotta is also encouraging them to get creative by recreating some of the most iconic food scenes in classic holiday movies. To help them do that, Ibotta identified how much it would cost to recreate each respective meal, as well as which retailers offered the lowest prices so they can make each holiday movie meal affordably this month.

"After a tough year, Ibotta wants to help people ring in the holiday season with some fun activities for the whole family, like shopping and cooking meals together," Leach said. "We wanted to put our spin on that for everyone to enjoy, so whether your family's eating habits look like Buddy the Elf, Kevin McCallister or John McClane, Ibotta hopes everyone has fun together with delicious food and a rewarding shopping experience."

Elf - Spaghetti with PopTarts, M&Ms, and Maple Syrup

- Spaghetti with PopTarts, M&Ms, and Maple Syrup Average Cost: $8.29



Best Place to Buy: All Items (Walmart)





A Christmas Story - Roasted Chinese Duck

- Roasted Chinese Duck Average Cost: $17.18



Best Place to Buy: Kroger (Duck)





The Grinch Who Stole Christmas - Roast Beast + Who Hash (beef + hash browns)

- Roast Beast + Who Hash (beef + hash browns) Average Cost: $21.45



Best Place to Buy: Roast Beef, Hash Browns (Walmart)





The Holiday - Christmas Fettuccine (fettuccine alfredo)

- Christmas Fettuccine (fettuccine alfredo) Average Cost: $9.35



Best Places to Buy: Pasta, Cheese (Walmart), Cream, Butter (Kroger)





Die Hard - Twinkies

- Twinkies Average Cost: $2.84



Best Place to Buy: Twinkies (Walmart)





National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation - Aunt Bethany's JELLO Mold

- Aunt JELLO Mold Average Cost: $8.60



Best Places to Buy: JELLO, Marshmallows, Sour Cream, Cool Whip (Walmart), Milk (Target)





Home Alone - Frozen Mac n' Cheese + Milk

- Frozen Mac n' Cheese + Milk Average Cost: $4.08



Best Place to Buy: All Items (Target)





Home Alone 2, Lost in New York - Cheese Pizza + Soda

- Cheese Pizza + Soda Average Cost: $5.05



Best Places to Buy: Frozen pizza (Walmart), Soda (Safeway)





The Family Stone - Strata Breakfast Casserole

- Strata Breakfast Casserole Average Cost: $13.12



Best Places to Buy: Eggs, Spinach (Kroger), Bread, Cheese (Walmart), Milk (Target), Sausage (Safeway)





The Polar Express - Hot Chocolate with Marshmallows

- Hot Chocolate with Marshmallows Average Cost: $2.96



Best Places to Buy: Cocoa Mix (Kroger), Marshmallow (Walmart)





Love Actually - Chocolate Biscuits and Hot Tea

- Chocolate Biscuits and Hot Tea Average Cost: $4.39



Best Place to Buy: All Items (Walmart)





It's A Wonderful Life - Chocolate Ice Cream with Coconut

- Chocolate Ice Cream with Coconut Average Cost: $5.85



Best Places to Buy: Ice Cream (Walmart), Coconut (Target)

For more information about Ibotta, visit www.ibotta.com .

About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered nearly $900 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping and payments platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 1,500 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post three consecutive times.



